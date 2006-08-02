Neurologic Interventions for Physical Therapy

Now completely updated with the latest information on both adult and pediatric patients, this comprehensive book provides a link between the pathophysiology of neurologic deficits and possible rehabilitation interventions for improving movement outcomes. It introduces the structure and function of the nervous system and describes normal motor development, motor control and motor learning, pathophysiology of the nervous system and common treatment techniques used in physical therapy practice. This edition also features updated terminology from the APTA's Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, as well as new chapters on proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) and other neurological conditions seen in the adult. Helpful learning aids and abundant illustrations highlight key concepts and help readers quickly master the material.