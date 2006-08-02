Neurologic Interventions for Physical Therapy
2nd Edition
Description
Now completely updated with the latest information on both adult and pediatric patients, this comprehensive book provides a link between the pathophysiology of neurologic deficits and possible rehabilitation interventions for improving movement outcomes. It introduces the structure and function of the nervous system and describes normal motor development, motor control and motor learning, pathophysiology of the nervous system and common treatment techniques used in physical therapy practice. This edition also features updated terminology from the APTA's Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, as well as new chapters on proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) and other neurological conditions seen in the adult. Helpful learning aids and abundant illustrations highlight key concepts and help readers quickly master the material.
Key Features
- Helpful learning aids - such as objectives, tables, illustrated intervention boxes, and review questions - reinforce important facts and concepts.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter allow readers to test their understanding of the material.
- 700 illustrations clearly depict procedures discussed in the text and clarify descriptions of anatomy, physiology, evaluation, pathology, and treatment.
- Background information is provided for interventions that can be used in the rehabilitation of adults and children, promoting a complete understanding of techniques.
- Careful documentation uses current outcomes-based research.
- Case histories include subjective and objective observation, assessment, planning, and critical decision-making components.
Table of Contents
1. The Role of the Physical Therapist Assistant in Neurologic Rehabilitation
2. Neuroanatomy
3. Motor Control and Motor Learning
4. Motor Development
Section 2: CHILDREN
5. Positioning and Handling To Foster Motor Function
6. Cerebral Palsy
7. Myelomeningocele
8. Genetic Disorders
Section 3: ADULTS
9. Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation
10. Cerebrovascular Accidents
11. Traumatic Brain Injuries
12. Spinal Cord Injuries
13. Other Neurologic Disorders
Answers to Review Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 2nd August 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416068563
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266505
About the Author
Suzanne Tink Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita of Physical Therapy, University of Evansville, Evansville, IN
Mary Kessler
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, College of Education and Health Sciences, University of Evansville, Evansville, IN