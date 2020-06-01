Neurologic Interventions for Physical Therapy
4th Edition
Authors: Suzanne Tink Martin Mary Kessler
eBook ISBN: 9780323661782
Paperback ISBN: 9780323661751
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 544
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323661782
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323661751
About the Author
Suzanne Tink Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita of Physical Therapy, University of Evansville, Evansville, IN
Mary Kessler
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, College of Education and Health Sciences, University of Evansville, Evansville, IN
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.