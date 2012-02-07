Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-1

Dr. Alireza Minagar is Professor and Chairman of neurology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. As a graduate of Department of Neurology at University of Miami, he did a two-year fellowship in multiple sclerosis and clinical neuroimmunology at the Multiple sclerosis Center of University of Miami. Dr. Minagar has significant interest in pathophysiology and neuroimaging features of the inflammatory disease of human central nervous system, in general, and multiple sclerosis, in particular. His life-long passion is to better understand interactions between the inflamed endothelial cells and other cellular components of blood. Dr. Minagar strongly believes in team work and constantly works with other neurologists and neuroscientists around the globe. He has published more than two hundred manuscripts in peer-reviewed journal and textbooks on multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases.