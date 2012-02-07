Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Description
Many neurologic disorders can appear in quick and severe forms that require immediate medical attention. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features 14 articles on conditions that commonly present acutely, such as epilepsy, headache, visual loss, nervous system infections, ischemic stroke, head and spinal cord injury, and intracranial hemorrhage.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 7th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742950
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738946
About the Authors
Alireza Minagar Author
Dr. Alireza Minagar is Professor and Chairman of neurology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. As a graduate of Department of Neurology at University of Miami, he did a two-year fellowship in multiple sclerosis and clinical neuroimmunology at the Multiple sclerosis Center of University of Miami. Dr. Minagar has significant interest in pathophysiology and neuroimaging features of the inflammatory disease of human central nervous system, in general, and multiple sclerosis, in particular. His life-long passion is to better understand interactions between the inflamed endothelial cells and other cellular components of blood. Dr. Minagar strongly believes in team work and constantly works with other neurologists and neuroscientists around the globe. He has published more than two hundred manuscripts in peer-reviewed journal and textbooks on multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Neurology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA, USA
Alejandro Rabinstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester Minnesota