Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738946, 9781455742950

Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Alireza Minagar Alejandro Rabinstein
eBook ISBN: 9781455742950
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738946
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th February 2012
Description

Many neurologic disorders can appear in quick and severe forms that require immediate medical attention. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features 14 articles on conditions that commonly present acutely, such as epilepsy, headache, visual loss, nervous system infections, ischemic stroke, head and spinal cord injury, and intracranial hemorrhage.

About the Authors

Alireza Minagar Author

Dr. Alireza Minagar is Professor and Chairman of neurology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. As a graduate of Department of Neurology at University of Miami, he did a two-year fellowship in multiple sclerosis and clinical neuroimmunology at the Multiple sclerosis Center of University of Miami. Dr. Minagar has significant interest in pathophysiology and neuroimaging features of the inflammatory disease of human central nervous system, in general, and multiple sclerosis, in particular. His life-long passion is to better understand interactions between the inflamed endothelial cells and other cellular components of blood. Dr. Minagar strongly believes in team work and constantly works with other neurologists and neuroscientists around the globe. He has published more than two hundred manuscripts in peer-reviewed journal and textbooks on multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Neurology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA, USA

Alejandro Rabinstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester Minnesota

