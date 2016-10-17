Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476812, 9780323477000

Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 34-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan Edlow Michael Abraham
eBook ISBN: 9780323477000
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476812
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th October 2016
Description

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics focuses on Neurologic Emergencies. Articles include: Headache; Back Pain; Dizziness; Generalized Weakness; Initial Diagnosis and Management of Coma; Neuro-ophthalmology; Diagnosis of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Acute Hemorrhagic Stroke; Status Epilepticus; Diagnosis and Emergency Management of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323477000
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323476812

About the Authors

Jonathan Edlow Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine Harvard Medical Schoo

Michael Abraham Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland

