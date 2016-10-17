Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 34-4

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics focuses on Neurologic Emergencies. Articles include: Headache; Back Pain; Dizziness; Generalized Weakness; Initial Diagnosis and Management of Coma; Neuro-ophthalmology; Diagnosis of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Acute Hemorrhagic Stroke; Status Epilepticus; Diagnosis and Emergency Management of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and more!