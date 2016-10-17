Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 34-4
1st Edition
Authors: Jonathan Edlow Michael Abraham
eBook ISBN: 9780323477000
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476812
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th October 2016
Description
This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics focuses on Neurologic Emergencies. Articles include: Headache; Back Pain; Dizziness; Generalized Weakness; Initial Diagnosis and Management of Coma; Neuro-ophthalmology; Diagnosis of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Acute Hemorrhagic Stroke; Status Epilepticus; Diagnosis and Emergency Management of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and more!
About the Authors
Jonathan Edlow Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine Harvard Medical Schoo
Michael Abraham Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland
