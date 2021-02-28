Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 39-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael K. Abraham and Evie Marcolini, focuses on Neurologic Emergencies. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Topics include: Traumatic injuries of the nervous system; Modern Neuroimaging Techniques in Diagnosing TIA and Acute Ischemic Stroke; Neurologic Emergencies at the Extremes of Age; Headache in the Emergency Department Avoiding Misdiagnosis of Dangerous Secondary Causes and Infections of the Central Nervous System.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323763288
About the Editors
Michael K. Abraham
Evie Marcolini
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale Emergency Medicine, Yale-New Haven Hospital
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.