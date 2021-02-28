Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 39-1

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael K. Abraham and Evie Marcolini, focuses on Neurologic Emergencies. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Topics include: Traumatic injuries of the nervous system; Modern Neuroimaging Techniques in Diagnosing TIA and Acute Ischemic Stroke; Neurologic Emergencies at the Extremes of Age; Headache in the Emergency Department Avoiding Misdiagnosis of Dangerous Secondary Causes and Infections of the Central Nervous System.