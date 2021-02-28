Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323763288

Neurologic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 39-1

1st Edition

Editors: Michael K. Abraham Evie Marcolini
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323763288
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael K. Abraham and Evie Marcolini, focuses on Neurologic Emergencies. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Topics include: Traumatic injuries of the nervous system; Modern Neuroimaging Techniques in Diagnosing TIA and Acute Ischemic Stroke; Neurologic Emergencies at the Extremes of Age; Headache in the Emergency Department Avoiding Misdiagnosis of Dangerous Secondary Causes and Infections of the Central Nervous System.

About the Editors

Michael K. Abraham

Evie Marcolini

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale Emergency Medicine, Yale-New Haven Hospital

