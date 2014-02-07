Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, Part III, Volume 121
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
SECTION 11: Neurologic aspects of oncologic disorders
Chapter 77: Brain metastases
Abstract
Introduction
Incidence and primary tumors
Clinical findings
Pathophysiology and pathology
Diagnostic procedures
Differential diagnosis
Treatment
Conclusions
Chapter 78: Paraneoplastic disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems
Abstract
Introduction
General considerations
Specific paraneoplastic neurologic syndromes
Clinical management and principles of treatment
Chapter 79: Radiation therapy in neurologic disease
Abstract
Introduction
Process of irradiation
Biology
Physics
The use of radiotherapy in the treatment of neurologic disease
Normal tissue effects of radiation therapy seen in neurologic practice
Conclusion
Chapter 80: Neurologic complications of chemotherapy and other newer and experimental approaches
Abstract
Introduction
Neurologic complications in the peripheral nervous system
Complications of chemotherapy in the central nervous system
Chemobrain
Chapter 81: Neurologic aspects of palliative care: the end of life setting
Abstract
Introduction
Neurologic signs and symptoms in the end of life phase
Supportive treatment of neurologic symptoms
Impaired motor functioning and immobility
End of life decisions
Decision making and advance care planning
Bereavement care
Conclusion
SECTION 12: Neurologic aspects of organ transplantation
Chapter 82: Neurologic aspects of heart transplantation
Abstract
Introduction
Preoperative evaluation of neurologic disease
Postoperative neurologic complications
Long-term neurologic aspects of heart transplantation
Chapter 83: Clinical neurology in lung transplantation
Abstract
Introduction
Background
Lung transplant candidate evaluation
Lung allograft procurement
Lung transplant procedure
Expected outcomes and complications after lung transplantation
Neurologic complications after lung transplantation
Neuropsychological effects of organ transplantation
Summary
Chapter 84: Neurologic complications in renal transplantation
Abstract
Introduction
Drug-related neurotoxicity
Infectious causes
Neoplastic diseases
Cerebrovascular disease
Peripheral neuropathy
Metabolic causes
Diagnostic approach
Treatment
Summary
Chapter 85: Neurologic complications of liver transplantation
Abstract
Introduction
Liver transplantion: Past and present
Clinical features
Abnormal conscious state
Seizures
Brain edema
Central nervous system infections
Central nervous system malignant tumors
Neuromuscular complications
Conclusions
Chapter 86: Neurologic complications of intestinal transplantation
Abstract
Introduction
General remarks
Neurologic complications
Conclusions
Chapter 87: Neurologic complications of pancreas and small bowel transplantation
Abstract
Introduction
Period preceding transplantation
Perioperative neurologic complications
First postoperative month
First 6 months after transplantation
Pancreas Transplantation
Small bowel transplantation
Conclusions
Chapter 88: Neurologic complications of bone marrow transplantation
Abstract
Historical background
Neurologic complications in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Encephalopathies and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Immunosuppressive drugs associated with neurotoxicity in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Infections associated with neurotoxicity in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Neurologic complications associated with chronic graft-versus-host disease
Conclusion
Chapter 89: Neurologic aspects of multiple organ transplantation
Abstract
Introduction
Multivisceral transplantation
Neurologic complications of multivisceral and intestinal transplantation
Heart–lung transplantation
Kidney–pancreas transplantation
Combined solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Acknowledgements
SECTION 13: Neurologic aspects of infectious diseases/tropical neurology
Chapter 90: Neurologic diseases in HIV-infected patients
Abstract
Introduction
Etiology and diagnostic approach
Pathogenesis of neurologic complications of HIV
Opportunistic infections
Spinal cord disorders in HIV patients/vacuolar myelopathy
Neuromuscular disorders
Neurosyphilis
Tuberculosis of the central nervous system
HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder
Chapter 91: Measles, mumps, rubella, and human parvovirus B19 infections and neurologic disease
Abstract
Measles and mumps viruses
Rubella
Human parvovirus B19
Chapter 92: Neurologic manifestations of diphtheria and pertussis
Abstract
Diphtheria
Pertussis
Immunization against diphtheria and pertussis
Chapter 93: Bacterial meningitis
Abstract
Introduction
Epidemiology
Genetics
Pathophysiology and pathology
Clinical presentation
Management
Outcome
Chapter 94: Encephalitis
Abstract
Introduction
Etiology
Clinical presentation
Diagnosis
Treatment
Chapter 95: Fungal infections of the central nervous system
Abstract
Introduction
Epidemiology
Fungal pathogens
Predisposing factors
Pathogenesis
Clinical syndromes
Laboratory diagnosis
Imaging
Therapy
Specific central nervous system fungal infections
Conclusion
Chapter 96: Rickettsiae, protozoa, and opisthokonta/metazoa
Abstract
Rickettsiae (infection with rhizobiales)
Protozoa and metazoa (opisthokonta) of the nervous system
Helminthic infections and infestations of the central nervous system
Metazoa
Chapter 97: Neurocysticercosis
Abstract
History
Epidemiology
Etiopathogenesis
Clinical manifestations
Diagnosis
Treatment
Control measures
Chapter 98: Neurosyphilis
Abstract
Historical note and nomenclature
Epidemiology
Pathogenesis
Clinical manifestations of syphilis
Neurosyphilis
Diagnosis
Treatment
Chapter 99: Nervous system Lyme disease
Abstract
History
Clinical findings
Laboratory investigations
Neuroimaging
Pathology and pathogenesis
Differential diagnosis
Management
Conclusion
Chapter 100: Tuberculosis
Abstract
Introduction
The etiologic agent
Pathogenesis of central nervous system tuberculosis
Clinical findings
Chapter 101: Rabies, tetanus, leprosy, and malaria
Abstract
Rabies
Tetanus
Leprosy
Malaria: neurologic complications
Acknowledgements
Chapter 102: Tropical myelopathies
Abstract
Introduction
Historical aspects
Clinical aspects
Causes of acute myelopathy in the tropics
Infectious myelopathies
Immune-inflammatory disorders
Nutritional myeloneuropathies
Toxic myeloneuropathies
Chapter 103: Neurologic complications of vaccinations
Abstract
Introduction
Viral vaccines
Bacterial vaccines
Conclusion
SECTION 14: Miscellaneous
Chapter 104: Neurodermatology
Abstract
Neurocutaneous disorders associated with stroke
Neurocutaneous disorders associated with cutaneous angioma
Neurocutaneous disorders associated with peripheral neuropathy
Cutaneous disorders associated with brain or peripheral nerve tumors
Neurocutaneous disorders associated with epilepsy
Conclusions
Chapter 105: Neurology of pregnancy
Abstract
Stroke during pregnancy and the puerperium
Pregnancy and epilepsy
Multiple sclerosis during pregnancy
Neuromuscular diseases in pregnancy
Headache during pregnancy and puerperium
Brain tumors in pregnancy
Conclusion and future directions
Chapter 106: Neuroanesthesia
Abstract
History
Neuroanesthesia fundamentals
Induction agents
Inhalational agents
Opioids and muscle relaxants
Disease states affecting the delivery of neuroanesthesia
Peripheral neuropathies and positioning injuries
Postoperative cognitive dysfunction
Neuroprotection
Anesthetics and neurophysiologic monitoring
Conclusions
Chapter 107: Iatrogenic neurology
Abstract
Introduction
Neurologic adverse effects of cardiovascular and antithrombotic drugs
Neurologic adverse effects of antiepileptic and antispastic drugs
Neurologic adverse effects of antiparkinsonian, antidepressant, and cognition drugs
Neurologic adverse effects of antipsychotics, sedatives, and hypnotics
Neurologic adverse effects of psychostimulants and related drugs
Neurologic adverse effects of antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, antiparasitic drugs, and vaccines
Neurologic adverse effects of antineoplastic and immunomodulatory drugs
Neurologic adverse effects of anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antiallergic drugs
Neurologic adverse effects of hormones, hormone-related and metabolism drugs
Neurologic adverse effects of respiratory tract drugs
Neurologic adverse effects of genitourinary and digestive tract drugs
Conclusion
Chapter 108: Neuromuscular complications in intensive care patients
Abstract
Introduction and definitions
Intensive care unit-acquired generalized weakness
Intensive care unit-acquired focal weakness
Summary
Chapter 109: Posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome
Abstract
Introduction
Clinical features
Neuroradiologic features
Causes
Pathophysiology
Pathologic features
Treatment
Conclusion
Chapter 110: Neuro-Behçet syndrome
Abstract
Introduction
Epidemiology
Diagnosis and systemic manifestations of behçet syndrome
Pathology and pathogenesis of behçet syndrome
Nervous system involvement in Behçet syndrome: “Neuro-Behçet syndrome”
Diagnostic studies in neuro-Behçet syndrome
Differential diagnosis
Prognosis
Treatment
Chapter 111: Reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome
Abstract
History and terminology
Associated conditions
Clinical findings
Natural history
Laboratory investigations
Neuroimaging investigations
Differential diagnosis
Etiology and pathophysiology
Management
Conclusions and future directions
Chapter 112: Complications of neuroimaging
Abstract
Introduction
Conventional catheter angiography
Complications related to computed tomography scans
Complications related to magnetic resonance imaging examinations
Myelography and lumbar puncture
Vertebroplasty
Chapter 113: Neurotraumatology
Abstract
Introduction
History
Traumatic brain injury
Spinal cord injury
Conclusion
Chapter 114: Neurology in the developing world
Abstract
Introduction
Healthcare systems in the developing world and their impact on neurologic care
Human resources, training, and education
Common neurologic diseases in the developing world
Conclusion
Index
Description
Systemic disease involves several parts of the body or the complete system. This comprehensive reference focuses on the specific neurologic aspects of systemic disease. Part 3 includes coverage of oncologic disorders, organ transplantation, infectious diseases, tropical neurology, pregnancy, neuroanesthesia and other diseases and disorders. Each chapter provides a complete introduction to the neurologic aspect and provides the best known diagnostic and treatment practices. The collection will be a valuable and trusted resource for clinical neurologists, research neurologists and neuroscientists and general medical professionals as a first stop for a comprehensive and focused review of the state of the art for understanding the neurologic impact of each covered disease.
Key Features
- A comprehensive introduction and overview of the neurologic aspects of systemic disease
- Part 3 covers of oncologic disorders, organ transplantation, infectious diseases, tropical neurology, pregnancy, neuroanesthesia and other diseases and disorders
- Each chapter focuses on the neurologic aspects related to a specific disease presentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 7th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044342
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702040887
About the Editors
José Biller Editor
José Biller, M.D., FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA
Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL, USA
Dr. José Biller is Professor of Neurology and Neurological Surgery and Chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001. He is Chief Editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases and Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American College of Physicians, and the Stroke Council of the American Heart Association. He has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, more than 135 book chapters, and numerous books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL, USA
José Ferro Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Serviço de Neurologia, Hospital de Santa Maria, University of Lisboa, Portugal