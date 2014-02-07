Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, Part III, Volume 121

Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series

Foreword

Preface

Contributors

SECTION 11: Neurologic aspects of oncologic disorders

Chapter 77: Brain metastases

Abstract

Introduction

Incidence and primary tumors

Clinical findings

Pathophysiology and pathology

Diagnostic procedures

Differential diagnosis

Treatment

Conclusions

Chapter 78: Paraneoplastic disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems

Abstract

Introduction

General considerations

Specific paraneoplastic neurologic syndromes

Clinical management and principles of treatment

Chapter 79: Radiation therapy in neurologic disease

Abstract

Introduction

Process of irradiation

Biology

Physics

The use of radiotherapy in the treatment of neurologic disease

Normal tissue effects of radiation therapy seen in neurologic practice

Conclusion

Chapter 80: Neurologic complications of chemotherapy and other newer and experimental approaches

Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic complications in the peripheral nervous system

Complications of chemotherapy in the central nervous system

Chemobrain

Chapter 81: Neurologic aspects of palliative care: the end of life setting

Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic signs and symptoms in the end of life phase

Supportive treatment of neurologic symptoms

Impaired motor functioning and immobility

End of life decisions

Decision making and advance care planning

Bereavement care

Conclusion

SECTION 12: Neurologic aspects of organ transplantation

Chapter 82: Neurologic aspects of heart transplantation

Abstract

Introduction

Preoperative evaluation of neurologic disease

Postoperative neurologic complications

Long-term neurologic aspects of heart transplantation

Chapter 83: Clinical neurology in lung transplantation

Abstract

Introduction

Background

Lung transplant candidate evaluation

Lung allograft procurement

Lung transplant procedure

Expected outcomes and complications after lung transplantation

Neurologic complications after lung transplantation

Neuropsychological effects of organ transplantation

Summary

Chapter 84: Neurologic complications in renal transplantation

Abstract

Introduction

Drug-related neurotoxicity

Infectious causes

Neoplastic diseases

Cerebrovascular disease

Peripheral neuropathy

Metabolic causes

Diagnostic approach

Treatment

Summary

Chapter 85: Neurologic complications of liver transplantation

Abstract

Introduction

Liver transplantion: Past and present

Clinical features

Abnormal conscious state

Seizures

Brain edema

Central nervous system infections

Central nervous system malignant tumors

Neuromuscular complications

Conclusions

Chapter 86: Neurologic complications of intestinal transplantation

Abstract

Introduction

General remarks

Neurologic complications

Conclusions

Chapter 87: Neurologic complications of pancreas and small bowel transplantation

Abstract

Introduction

Period preceding transplantation

Perioperative neurologic complications

First postoperative month

First 6 months after transplantation

Pancreas Transplantation

Small bowel transplantation

Conclusions

Chapter 88: Neurologic complications of bone marrow transplantation

Abstract

Historical background

Neurologic complications in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Encephalopathies and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Immunosuppressive drugs associated with neurotoxicity in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Infections associated with neurotoxicity in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Neurologic complications associated with chronic graft-versus-host disease

Conclusion

Chapter 89: Neurologic aspects of multiple organ transplantation

Abstract

Introduction

Multivisceral transplantation

Neurologic complications of multivisceral and intestinal transplantation

Heart–lung transplantation

Kidney–pancreas transplantation

Combined solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Acknowledgements

SECTION 13: Neurologic aspects of infectious diseases/tropical neurology

Chapter 90: Neurologic diseases in HIV-infected patients

Abstract

Introduction

Etiology and diagnostic approach

Pathogenesis of neurologic complications of HIV

Opportunistic infections

Spinal cord disorders in HIV patients/vacuolar myelopathy

Neuromuscular disorders

Neurosyphilis

Tuberculosis of the central nervous system

HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

Chapter 91: Measles, mumps, rubella, and human parvovirus B19 infections and neurologic disease

Abstract

Measles and mumps viruses

Rubella

Human parvovirus B19

Chapter 92: Neurologic manifestations of diphtheria and pertussis

Abstract

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Immunization against diphtheria and pertussis

Chapter 93: Bacterial meningitis

Abstract

Introduction

Epidemiology

Genetics

Pathophysiology and pathology

Clinical presentation

Management

Outcome

Chapter 94: Encephalitis

Abstract

Introduction

Etiology

Clinical presentation

Diagnosis

Treatment

Chapter 95: Fungal infections of the central nervous system

Abstract

Introduction

Epidemiology

Fungal pathogens

Predisposing factors

Pathogenesis

Clinical syndromes

Laboratory diagnosis

Imaging

Therapy

Specific central nervous system fungal infections

Conclusion

Chapter 96: Rickettsiae, protozoa, and opisthokonta/metazoa

Abstract

Rickettsiae (infection with rhizobiales)

Protozoa and metazoa (opisthokonta) of the nervous system

Helminthic infections and infestations of the central nervous system

Metazoa

Chapter 97: Neurocysticercosis

Abstract

History

Epidemiology

Etiopathogenesis

Clinical manifestations

Diagnosis

Treatment

Control measures

Chapter 98: Neurosyphilis

Abstract

Historical note and nomenclature

Epidemiology

Pathogenesis

Clinical manifestations of syphilis

Neurosyphilis

Diagnosis

Treatment

Chapter 99: Nervous system Lyme disease

Abstract

History

Clinical findings

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging

Pathology and pathogenesis

Differential diagnosis

Management

Conclusion

Chapter 100: Tuberculosis

Abstract

Introduction

The etiologic agent

Pathogenesis of central nervous system tuberculosis

Clinical findings

Chapter 101: Rabies, tetanus, leprosy, and malaria

Abstract

Rabies

Tetanus

Leprosy

Malaria: neurologic complications

Acknowledgements

Chapter 102: Tropical myelopathies

Abstract

Introduction

Historical aspects

Clinical aspects

Causes of acute myelopathy in the tropics

Infectious myelopathies

Immune-inflammatory disorders

Nutritional myeloneuropathies

Toxic myeloneuropathies

Chapter 103: Neurologic complications of vaccinations

Abstract

Introduction

Viral vaccines

Bacterial vaccines

Conclusion

SECTION 14: Miscellaneous

Chapter 104: Neurodermatology

Abstract

Neurocutaneous disorders associated with stroke

Neurocutaneous disorders associated with cutaneous angioma

Neurocutaneous disorders associated with peripheral neuropathy

Cutaneous disorders associated with brain or peripheral nerve tumors

Neurocutaneous disorders associated with epilepsy

Conclusions

Chapter 105: Neurology of pregnancy

Abstract

Stroke during pregnancy and the puerperium

Pregnancy and epilepsy

Multiple sclerosis during pregnancy

Neuromuscular diseases in pregnancy

Headache during pregnancy and puerperium

Brain tumors in pregnancy

Conclusion and future directions

Chapter 106: Neuroanesthesia

Abstract

History

Neuroanesthesia fundamentals

Induction agents

Inhalational agents

Opioids and muscle relaxants

Disease states affecting the delivery of neuroanesthesia

Peripheral neuropathies and positioning injuries

Postoperative cognitive dysfunction

Neuroprotection

Anesthetics and neurophysiologic monitoring

Conclusions

Chapter 107: Iatrogenic neurology

Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic adverse effects of cardiovascular and antithrombotic drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of antiepileptic and antispastic drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of antiparkinsonian, antidepressant, and cognition drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of antipsychotics, sedatives, and hypnotics

Neurologic adverse effects of psychostimulants and related drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, antiparasitic drugs, and vaccines

Neurologic adverse effects of antineoplastic and immunomodulatory drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antiallergic drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of hormones, hormone-related and metabolism drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of respiratory tract drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of genitourinary and digestive tract drugs

Conclusion

Chapter 108: Neuromuscular complications in intensive care patients

Abstract

Introduction and definitions

Intensive care unit-acquired generalized weakness

Intensive care unit-acquired focal weakness

Summary

Chapter 109: Posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome

Abstract

Introduction

Clinical features

Neuroradiologic features

Causes

Pathophysiology

Pathologic features

Treatment

Conclusion

Chapter 110: Neuro-Behçet syndrome

Abstract

Introduction

Epidemiology

Diagnosis and systemic manifestations of behçet syndrome

Pathology and pathogenesis of behçet syndrome

Nervous system involvement in Behçet syndrome: “Neuro-Behçet syndrome”

Diagnostic studies in neuro-Behçet syndrome

Differential diagnosis

Prognosis

Treatment

Chapter 111: Reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome

Abstract

History and terminology

Associated conditions

Clinical findings

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging investigations

Differential diagnosis

Etiology and pathophysiology

Management

Conclusions and future directions

Chapter 112: Complications of neuroimaging

Abstract

Introduction

Conventional catheter angiography

Complications related to computed tomography scans

Complications related to magnetic resonance imaging examinations

Myelography and lumbar puncture

Vertebroplasty

Chapter 113: Neurotraumatology

Abstract

Introduction

History

Traumatic brain injury

Spinal cord injury

Conclusion

Chapter 114: Neurology in the developing world

Abstract

Introduction

Healthcare systems in the developing world and their impact on neurologic care

Human resources, training, and education

Common neurologic diseases in the developing world

Conclusion

Index