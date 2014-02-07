Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, Part III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702040887, 9780702044342

Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, Part III, Volume 121

1st Edition

Editors: José Biller José Ferro
eBook ISBN: 9780702044342
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702040887
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th February 2014
Page Count: 816
Table of Contents

Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
SECTION 11: Neurologic aspects of oncologic disorders
Chapter 77: Brain metastases
Abstract

Introduction

Incidence and primary tumors

Clinical findings

Pathophysiology and pathology

Diagnostic procedures

Differential diagnosis

Treatment

Conclusions

Chapter 78: Paraneoplastic disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems
Abstract

Introduction

General considerations

Specific paraneoplastic neurologic syndromes

Clinical management and principles of treatment

Chapter 79: Radiation therapy in neurologic disease
Abstract

Introduction

Process of irradiation

Biology

Physics

The use of radiotherapy in the treatment of neurologic disease

Normal tissue effects of radiation therapy seen in neurologic practice

Conclusion

Chapter 80: Neurologic complications of chemotherapy and other newer and experimental approaches
Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic complications in the peripheral nervous system

Complications of chemotherapy in the central nervous system

Chemobrain

Chapter 81: Neurologic aspects of palliative care: the end of life setting
Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic signs and symptoms in the end of life phase

Supportive treatment of neurologic symptoms

Impaired motor functioning and immobility

End of life decisions

Decision making and advance care planning

Bereavement care

Conclusion

SECTION 12: Neurologic aspects of organ transplantation
Chapter 82: Neurologic aspects of heart transplantation
Abstract

Introduction

Preoperative evaluation of neurologic disease

Postoperative neurologic complications

Long-term neurologic aspects of heart transplantation

Chapter 83: Clinical neurology in lung transplantation
Abstract

Introduction

Background

Lung transplant candidate evaluation

Lung allograft procurement

Lung transplant procedure

Expected outcomes and complications after lung transplantation

Neurologic complications after lung transplantation

Neuropsychological effects of organ transplantation

Summary

Chapter 84: Neurologic complications in renal transplantation
Abstract

Introduction

Drug-related neurotoxicity

Infectious causes

Neoplastic diseases

Cerebrovascular disease

Peripheral neuropathy

Metabolic causes

Diagnostic approach

Treatment

Summary

Chapter 85: Neurologic complications of liver transplantation
Abstract

Introduction

Liver transplantion: Past and present

Clinical features

Abnormal conscious state

Seizures

Brain edema

Central nervous system infections

Central nervous system malignant tumors

Neuromuscular complications

Conclusions

Chapter 86: Neurologic complications of intestinal transplantation
Abstract

Introduction

General remarks

Neurologic complications

Conclusions

Chapter 87: Neurologic complications of pancreas and small bowel transplantation
Abstract

Introduction

Period preceding transplantation

Perioperative neurologic complications

First postoperative month

First 6 months after transplantation

Pancreas Transplantation

Small bowel transplantation

Conclusions

Chapter 88: Neurologic complications of bone marrow transplantation
Abstract

Historical background

Neurologic complications in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Encephalopathies and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Immunosuppressive drugs associated with neurotoxicity in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Infections associated with neurotoxicity in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Neurologic complications associated with chronic graft-versus-host disease

Conclusion

Chapter 89: Neurologic aspects of multiple organ transplantation
Abstract

Introduction

Multivisceral transplantation

Neurologic complications of multivisceral and intestinal transplantation

Heart–lung transplantation

Kidney–pancreas transplantation

Combined solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Acknowledgements

SECTION 13: Neurologic aspects of infectious diseases/tropical neurology
Chapter 90: Neurologic diseases in HIV-infected patients
Abstract

Introduction

Etiology and diagnostic approach

Pathogenesis of neurologic complications of HIV

Opportunistic infections

Spinal cord disorders in HIV patients/vacuolar myelopathy

Neuromuscular disorders

Neurosyphilis

Tuberculosis of the central nervous system

HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

Chapter 91: Measles, mumps, rubella, and human parvovirus B19 infections and neurologic disease
Abstract

Measles and mumps viruses

Rubella

Human parvovirus B19

Chapter 92: Neurologic manifestations of diphtheria and pertussis
Abstract

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Immunization against diphtheria and pertussis

Chapter 93: Bacterial meningitis
Abstract

Introduction

Epidemiology

Genetics

Pathophysiology and pathology

Clinical presentation

Management

Outcome

Chapter 94: Encephalitis
Abstract

Introduction

Etiology

Clinical presentation

Diagnosis

Treatment

Chapter 95: Fungal infections of the central nervous system
Abstract

Introduction

Epidemiology

Fungal pathogens

Predisposing factors

Pathogenesis

Clinical syndromes

Laboratory diagnosis

Imaging

Therapy

Specific central nervous system fungal infections

Conclusion

Chapter 96: Rickettsiae, protozoa, and opisthokonta/metazoa
Abstract

Rickettsiae (infection with rhizobiales)

Protozoa and metazoa (opisthokonta) of the nervous system

Helminthic infections and infestations of the central nervous system

Metazoa

Chapter 97: Neurocysticercosis
Abstract

History

Epidemiology

Etiopathogenesis

Clinical manifestations

Diagnosis

Treatment

Control measures

Chapter 98: Neurosyphilis
Abstract

Historical note and nomenclature

Epidemiology

Pathogenesis

Clinical manifestations of syphilis

Neurosyphilis

Diagnosis

Treatment

Chapter 99: Nervous system Lyme disease
Abstract

History

Clinical findings

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging

Pathology and pathogenesis

Differential diagnosis

Management

Conclusion

Chapter 100: Tuberculosis
Abstract

Introduction

The etiologic agent

Pathogenesis of central nervous system tuberculosis

Clinical findings

Chapter 101: Rabies, tetanus, leprosy, and malaria
Abstract

Rabies

Tetanus

Leprosy

Malaria: neurologic complications

Acknowledgements

Chapter 102: Tropical myelopathies
Abstract

Introduction

Historical aspects

Clinical aspects

Causes of acute myelopathy in the tropics

Infectious myelopathies

Immune-inflammatory disorders

Nutritional myeloneuropathies

Toxic myeloneuropathies

Chapter 103: Neurologic complications of vaccinations
Abstract

Introduction

Viral vaccines

Bacterial vaccines

Conclusion

SECTION 14: Miscellaneous
Chapter 104: Neurodermatology
Abstract

Neurocutaneous disorders associated with stroke

Neurocutaneous disorders associated with cutaneous angioma

Neurocutaneous disorders associated with peripheral neuropathy

Cutaneous disorders associated with brain or peripheral nerve tumors

Neurocutaneous disorders associated with epilepsy

Conclusions

Chapter 105: Neurology of pregnancy
Abstract

Stroke during pregnancy and the puerperium

Pregnancy and epilepsy

Multiple sclerosis during pregnancy

Neuromuscular diseases in pregnancy

Headache during pregnancy and puerperium

Brain tumors in pregnancy

Conclusion and future directions

Chapter 106: Neuroanesthesia
Abstract

History

Neuroanesthesia fundamentals

Induction agents

Inhalational agents

Opioids and muscle relaxants

Disease states affecting the delivery of neuroanesthesia

Peripheral neuropathies and positioning injuries

Postoperative cognitive dysfunction

Neuroprotection

Anesthetics and neurophysiologic monitoring

Conclusions

Chapter 107: Iatrogenic neurology
Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic adverse effects of cardiovascular and antithrombotic drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of antiepileptic and antispastic drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of antiparkinsonian, antidepressant, and cognition drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of antipsychotics, sedatives, and hypnotics

Neurologic adverse effects of psychostimulants and related drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, antiparasitic drugs, and vaccines

Neurologic adverse effects of antineoplastic and immunomodulatory drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antiallergic drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of hormones, hormone-related and metabolism drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of respiratory tract drugs

Neurologic adverse effects of genitourinary and digestive tract drugs

Conclusion

Chapter 108: Neuromuscular complications in intensive care patients
Abstract

Introduction and definitions

Intensive care unit-acquired generalized weakness

Intensive care unit-acquired focal weakness

Summary

Chapter 109: Posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome
Abstract

Introduction

Clinical features

Neuroradiologic features

Causes

Pathophysiology

Pathologic features

Treatment

Conclusion

Chapter 110: Neuro-Behçet syndrome
Abstract

Introduction

Epidemiology

Diagnosis and systemic manifestations of behçet syndrome

Pathology and pathogenesis of behçet syndrome

Nervous system involvement in Behçet syndrome: “Neuro-Behçet syndrome”

Diagnostic studies in neuro-Behçet syndrome

Differential diagnosis

Prognosis

Treatment

Chapter 111: Reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome
Abstract

History and terminology

Associated conditions

Clinical findings

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging investigations

Differential diagnosis

Etiology and pathophysiology

Management

Conclusions and future directions

Chapter 112: Complications of neuroimaging
Abstract

Introduction

Conventional catheter angiography

Complications related to computed tomography scans

Complications related to magnetic resonance imaging examinations

Myelography and lumbar puncture

Vertebroplasty

Chapter 113: Neurotraumatology
Abstract

Introduction

History

Traumatic brain injury

Spinal cord injury

Conclusion

Chapter 114: Neurology in the developing world
Abstract

Introduction

Healthcare systems in the developing world and their impact on neurologic care

Human resources, training, and education

Common neurologic diseases in the developing world

Conclusion

Index

Description

Systemic disease involves several parts of the body or the complete system. This comprehensive reference focuses on the specific neurologic aspects of systemic disease. Part 3 includes coverage of oncologic disorders, organ transplantation, infectious diseases, tropical neurology, pregnancy, neuroanesthesia and other diseases and disorders. Each chapter provides a complete introduction to the neurologic aspect and provides the best known diagnostic and treatment practices. The collection will be a valuable and trusted resource for clinical neurologists, research neurologists and neuroscientists and general medical professionals as a first stop for a comprehensive and focused review of the state of the art for understanding the neurologic impact of each covered disease.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive introduction and overview of the neurologic aspects of systemic disease
  • Part 3 covers of oncologic disorders, organ transplantation, infectious diseases, tropical neurology, pregnancy, neuroanesthesia and other diseases and disorders
  • Each chapter focuses on the neurologic aspects related to a specific disease presentation

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

José Biller Editor

José Biller, M.D., FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA

Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL, USA

Dr. José Biller is Professor of Neurology and Neurological Surgery and Chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001. He is Chief Editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases and Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American College of Physicians, and the Stroke Council of the American Heart Association. He has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, more than 135 book chapters, and numerous books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL, USA

José Ferro Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Serviço de Neurologia, Hospital de Santa Maria, University of Lisboa, Portugal

