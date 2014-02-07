Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, Part II, Volume 120
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
SECTION 5: Neurologic aspects of gastrointestinal/hepatobiliary diseases
Chapter 39: The neurologic complications of bariatric surgery
Abstract
Obesity: an overview
Bariatric surgery
Conclusions
Chapter 40: Neurologic manifestations of inflammatory bowel diseases
Abstract
Introduction
Neurologic manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease
Peripheral nervous system
Cranial neuropathies
Cerebrovascular complications
Cerebral venous thrombosis
Demyelinating disease
Other central nervous system complications
Psychiatric syndromes
Medication-induced neurolgic complications
Chapter 41: Gluten-related neurologic dysfunction
Abstract
Historical perspective
Epidemiology of neurologic manifestations
The diagnosis of gluten-related diseases
The spectrum of gluten-related neurologic manifestations
Pathogenesis
Conclusions
Chapter 42: Neurologic manifestations of malabsorption syndromes
Abstract
Introduction
Absorption and malabsorption
Neurologic dysfunction in malabsorption syndromes
Conclusion
Chapter 43: Commonly used gastrointestinal drugs
Abstract
Introduction
Antiemetics
Drugs affecting gastrointestinal motility
Laxatives
Drugs for acid-related disorders
Central hyperthermia syndromes and gastrointestinal drugs
Conclusion
Acknowledgement
Chapter 44: Neurologic manifestations of acute liver failure
Abstract
Introduction
Historical perspective
Clinical presentation
Laboratory tests and Imaging studies
Referral to transplant center
Medical management of acute liver failure
Management of cerebral edema
Outcome
Artificial livers
Chapter 45: Portosystemic encephalopathy
Abstract
History
Clinical findings
Differential diagnosis
Diagnosis of minimal hepatic encephalopathy
Natural history
Laboratory investigations
Neuroimaging investigations
Pathology/pathophysiology
Management
Conclusions
Chapter 46: Neurotoxicity of commonly used hepatic drugs
Abstract
Introduction
Calcineurin inhibitors
Other medications used for immunosuppresion after orthotopic liver transplantation
Interferons, Ribavirin and Nucleoside and Nucleotide Analogs Used in the Treatment of Hepatitis B and C Virus
Conclusions
SECTION 6: Neurologic aspects of endocrinologic diseases
Chapter 47: Neurology of the pituitary
Abstract
Background
Pituitary adenomas: epidemiology and pathogenesis
Neurologic manifestations of pituitary lesions
Hypopituitarism
Secondary adrenal insufficiency
Secondary hypothyroidism
Secondary hypogonadism
Growth hormone deficiency
Prolactin deficiency
Central diabetes insipidus
Evaluation of the hypothalamic–pituitary axis
Hormonal hyperfunction
Imaging
Management of pituitary tumors
Future directions
Chapter 48: Thyroid disease and the nervous system
Abstract
Introduction
Neurologic complications of hypothyroidism
Miscellaneous neurologic conditions and hypothyroidism
Neurologic complications of hyperthyroidism and graves' disease
Miscellaneous neurologic disorders and thyroid disease
Chapter 49: Neurologic disorders of mineral metabolism and parathyroid disease
Abstract
Calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium homeostasis
Disorders associated with hypercalcemia
Disorders Associated with Hypocalcemia
Conclusion
Chapter 50: Neurologic complications of disorders of the adrenal glands
Abstract
Introduction
Historical aspects
Function of the adrenal glands
Cushing syndrome
Adrenal insufficiency
Adrenoleukodystrophy and adrenomyeloneuropathy
Hyperaldosteronism
Disorders of the adrenal medulla
Acknowledgements
Chapter 51: Diabetic neuropathy
Abstract
History and epidemiology
Classification and clinical findings
Laboratory investigations
Risk factors
Pathophysiology
Treatment of diabetic neuropathies
Conclusions
Chapter 52: Neurologic disorders associated with disease of the ovaries and testis
Abstract
Introduction
History
Clinical findings
Natural history
Laboratory investigations
Neuroimaging investigations
Pathology
Management
Infertility, infecundity, androgen receptor insensitivity syndrome, and primary ovarian failure in patients with neurologic disorders
Chapter 53: Neurologic complications of multiple endocrine syndromes
Abstract
Introduction
Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type I
Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type II
Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type III
Multiple endocrine neoplasia
Chapter 54: Commonly used endocrine drugs
Abstract
Introduction
Hypothalamic and pituitary hormones and analogs
Thyroid and parathyroid agents
Drugs used in diabetes
SECTION 7: Neurologic aspects of metabolic diseases
Chapter 55: Disorders of purines and pyrimidines
Abstract
Overview
Disorders of purine metabolism
Disorders of pyrimidine metabolism
Summary
Chapter 56: Porphyria and its neurologic manifestations
Abstract
Introduction
Background
Clinical presentation
Risk factors for attacks
Mechanisms of nervous system dysfunction
Diagnosis
Treatment
Conclusions
Chapter 57: Disorders of heavy metals
Abstract
Introduction
Copper disorders
Iron disorders
Chapter 58: Disorders of bone and bone mineral metabolism
Abstract
Calcium and parathyroid hormone disorders
Hypercalcemia
Primary hyperparathyroidism
Hypocalcemia
Hypoparathyroidism and pseudohypoparathyroidism
Magnesium and phosphorus disorders
Osteoporosis
Paget’s Disease
Hypophosphatasia
Vitamin D and central nervous system from fetal life to aging, and from good health to illness
SECTION 8: Neurologic aspects of nutritional disorders
Chapter 59: Hydrosoluble vitamins
Abstract
History
Thiamin (vitamin B1)
Riboflavin (vitamin B2)
Niacin or nicotinic acid (vitamin B3)
Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)
Pyridoxine or pyridoxal (vitamin B6)
Ascorbic acid (vitamin C)
Conclusions (including future directions)
Chapter 60: Neurologic aspects of cobalamin (B12) deficiency
Abstract
Introduction
Cobalamin
Requirement for and sources of cobalamin
Functions and kinetics
Causes of cobalamin deficiency
Clinical manifestations of cobalamin deficiency
Investigations
Pathology
Management
Chapter 61: The neurology of folic acid deficiency
Abstract
Historical background
Folate metabolism
The neurology of folate-deficient megaloblastic anemia
Neuropsychiatric disorders without anemia or macrocytosis
Folate, homocysteine, depression, dementia, and aging
Folic acid and epilepsy
Treatment issues
Neural tube defects and their prevention
Disorders of folate metabolism in infancy and childhood
Clinical dissociation
Metabolic mechanisms
Conclusions
Summary
SECTION 9: Neurologic aspects of environmental disorders
Chapter 62: Disorders of body temperature
Abstract
Introduction
Mechanisms of heat exchange
Basic pathogenesis of hyperthermia
Basic pathogenesis of hypothermia
Heat-related illness
Drug-induced hyperthermia
Fever in neurologic practice
Accidental hypothermia
Therapeutic body temperature manipulation: current technology
Conclusions
Chapter 63: Neurology and diving
Abstract
Decompression sickness
Arterial gas embolism
Epidemiology
Clinical manifestations and diagnosis
Prevention
Diagnosis
Treatment
Long-term neurologic consequences
Appendix: case examples
Chapter 64: Neurologic complications of carbon monoxide intoxication
Abstract
Introduction
Pathophysiology
Pathology
Clinical findings
Diagnosis
Laboratory tests
Neuroimaging studies
Differential diagnosis
Treatment
Prognosis
Chapter 65: Lightning and thermal injuries
Abstract
History (including terminology)
Clinical findings
Natural history
Laboratory investigations
Neuroimaging investigations
Pathology
Management
Conclusions (including future directions)
Chapter 66: Venomous snake bites, scorpions, and spiders
Abstract
Introduction
Pathophysiology of envenoming
Snake envenoming
Scorpions
Spiders
Ant, Bee, Hornet, and Wasp (insecta, hymenoptera) stings
Tick paralysis
Other natural toxins
Management of snake bite
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
SECTION 10: Neurologic aspects of hematologic disorders
Chapter 67: Anemias excluding cobalamin and folate deficiencies
Abstract
Introduction
Iron deficiency anemia
Anemia of chronic inflammation/disease
Megaloblastic anemias excluding folate and cobalamin deficiencies
Bone marrow failure syndromes
Hemolytic anemias
Conclusions
Chapter 68: Neurologic complications of sickle cell disease
Abstract
History
Clinical findings
Natural history
Laboratory investigations
Neuroimaging
Genetics
Pathology
Management
Conclusions
Chapter 69: Neurologic aspects of lymphoma and leukemias
Abstract
Introduction
Lymphomas
Leukemias
Conclusion
Chapter 70: Bleeding diathesis and hemophilias
Abstract
Introduction
Hemophilia
Acquired hemophilia
Neurologic manifestations in patients with hemophilia
Rare bleeding disorders
Deficiencies of fibrinolytic pathway: α2-antiplasmin and plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (pai-1) deficiency
Von Willebrand disease
Platelet function disorders
Role of hemophilia treatment centers in the management of bleeding disorders
Summary
Chapter 71: Thrombophilic states
Abstract
Thrombophilic states
Thrombophilic states and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis
Thrombophilic states and ischemic stroke
Conclusions
Chapter 72: Chronic myeloproliferative diseases
Abstract
Introduction and definitions
Polycythemia vera
Essential thrombocythemia
Primary myelofibrosis
Chapter 73: Neurologic aspects of plasma cell disorders
Abstract
Introduction
Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance
Smoldering multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma
Nonsecretory myeloma
Solitary plasmacytoma
POEMS syndrome
Waldenström macroglobulinemia
Al amyloidosis (immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis)
Cryoglobulinemia
Conclusion
Chapter 74: Neurologic manifestations of Henoch–Schönlein purpura
Abstract
General aspects
Epidemiology of nervous system manifestations
Nervous system manifestations
Investigations
Differential diagnosis
Management
Prognosis
Chapter 75: Hemolytic uremic syndrome
Abstract
Introduction
Definition
Epidemiology and etiology
Pathophysiology
Clinical manifestations
Neurologic findings and sequelae
Diagnosis
Treatment
Chapter 76: Commonly used drugs in hematologic disorders
Abstract
Agents used to treat benign hematologic disorders
Management of hemorrhagic complications of anticoagulation
Agents used to treat hematologic malignancies
Index
Description
Systemic disease involves several parts of the body or the complete system. Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, a two-part volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, focuses on the specific neurologic aspects of systemic disease.
Part 2 includes coverage of gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary, endocrinologic, and metabolic diseases, as well as nutritional, environmental, and hematologic disorders. Each chapter provides a complete introduction to the neurologic aspect and provides the best known diagnostic and treatment practices. The collection is a valuable and trusted resource for clinical neurologists, research neurologists, neuroscientists, and general medical professionals: a first stop for a focused review of the state of the art for understanding the neurologic impact of each covered disease.
Key Features
- A comprehensive introduction and overview of the neurologic aspects of systemic disease
- Part 2 covers of gastrointestinal/hepatobiliary, endocrinologic, and metabolic diseases and nutritional, environmental, and hematologic disorders
- Each chapter focuses on the neurologic aspects related to a specific disease presentation
About the Editors
José Biller Editor
José Biller, M.D., FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA
Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL, USA
Dr. José Biller is Professor of Neurology and Neurological Surgery and Chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001. He is Chief Editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases and Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American College of Physicians, and the Stroke Council of the American Heart Association. He has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, more than 135 book chapters, and numerous books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL, USA
José Ferro Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Serviço de Neurologia, Hospital de Santa Maria, University of Lisboa, Portugal