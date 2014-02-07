Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, Part II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702040870, 9780702044335

Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, Part II, Volume 120

1st Edition

Editors: José Biller José Ferro
eBook ISBN: 9780702044335
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702040870
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th February 2014
Page Count: 736
Table of Contents

Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
SECTION 5: Neurologic aspects of gastrointestinal/hepatobiliary diseases
Chapter 39: The neurologic complications of bariatric surgery
Abstract

Obesity: an overview

Bariatric surgery

Conclusions

Chapter 40: Neurologic manifestations of inflammatory bowel diseases
Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease

Peripheral nervous system

Cranial neuropathies

Cerebrovascular complications

Cerebral venous thrombosis

Demyelinating disease

Other central nervous system complications

Psychiatric syndromes

Medication-induced neurolgic complications

Chapter 41: Gluten-related neurologic dysfunction
Abstract

Historical perspective

Epidemiology of neurologic manifestations

The diagnosis of gluten-related diseases

The spectrum of gluten-related neurologic manifestations

Pathogenesis

Conclusions

Chapter 42: Neurologic manifestations of malabsorption syndromes
Abstract

Introduction

Absorption and malabsorption

Neurologic dysfunction in malabsorption syndromes

Conclusion

Chapter 43: Commonly used gastrointestinal drugs
Abstract

Introduction

Antiemetics

Drugs affecting gastrointestinal motility

Laxatives

Drugs for acid-related disorders

Central hyperthermia syndromes and gastrointestinal drugs

Conclusion

Acknowledgement

Chapter 44: Neurologic manifestations of acute liver failure
Abstract

Introduction

Historical perspective

Clinical presentation

Laboratory tests and Imaging studies

Referral to transplant center

Medical management of acute liver failure

Management of cerebral edema

Outcome

Artificial livers

Chapter 45: Portosystemic encephalopathy
Abstract

History

Clinical findings

Differential diagnosis

Diagnosis of minimal hepatic encephalopathy

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging investigations

Pathology/pathophysiology

Management

Conclusions

Chapter 46: Neurotoxicity of commonly used hepatic drugs
Abstract

Introduction

Calcineurin inhibitors

Other medications used for immunosuppresion after orthotopic liver transplantation

Interferons, Ribavirin and Nucleoside and Nucleotide Analogs Used in the Treatment of Hepatitis B and C Virus

Conclusions

SECTION 6: Neurologic aspects of endocrinologic diseases
Chapter 47: Neurology of the pituitary
Abstract

Background

Pituitary adenomas: epidemiology and pathogenesis

Neurologic manifestations of pituitary lesions

Hypopituitarism

Secondary adrenal insufficiency

Secondary hypothyroidism

Secondary hypogonadism

Growth hormone deficiency

Prolactin deficiency

Central diabetes insipidus

Evaluation of the hypothalamic–pituitary axis

Hormonal hyperfunction

Imaging

Management of pituitary tumors

Future directions

Chapter 48: Thyroid disease and the nervous system
Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic complications of hypothyroidism

Miscellaneous neurologic conditions and hypothyroidism

Neurologic complications of hyperthyroidism and graves' disease

Miscellaneous neurologic disorders and thyroid disease

Chapter 49: Neurologic disorders of mineral metabolism and parathyroid disease
Abstract

Calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium homeostasis

Disorders associated with hypercalcemia

Disorders Associated with Hypocalcemia

Conclusion

Chapter 50: Neurologic complications of disorders of the adrenal glands
Abstract

Introduction

Historical aspects

Function of the adrenal glands

Cushing syndrome

Adrenal insufficiency

Adrenoleukodystrophy and adrenomyeloneuropathy

Hyperaldosteronism

Disorders of the adrenal medulla

Acknowledgements

Chapter 51: Diabetic neuropathy
Abstract

History and epidemiology

Classification and clinical findings

Laboratory investigations

Risk factors

Pathophysiology

Treatment of diabetic neuropathies

Conclusions

Chapter 52: Neurologic disorders associated with disease of the ovaries and testis
Abstract

Introduction

History

Clinical findings

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging investigations

Pathology

Management

Infertility, infecundity, androgen receptor insensitivity syndrome, and primary ovarian failure in patients with neurologic disorders

Chapter 53: Neurologic complications of multiple endocrine syndromes
Abstract

Introduction

Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type I

Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type II

Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type III

Multiple endocrine neoplasia

Chapter 54: Commonly used endocrine drugs
Abstract

Introduction

Hypothalamic and pituitary hormones and analogs

Thyroid and parathyroid agents

Drugs used in diabetes

SECTION 7: Neurologic aspects of metabolic diseases
Chapter 55: Disorders of purines and pyrimidines
Abstract

Overview

Disorders of purine metabolism

Disorders of pyrimidine metabolism

Summary

Chapter 56: Porphyria and its neurologic manifestations
Abstract

Introduction

Background

Clinical presentation

Risk factors for attacks

Mechanisms of nervous system dysfunction

Diagnosis

Treatment

Conclusions

Chapter 57: Disorders of heavy metals
Abstract

Introduction

Copper disorders

Iron disorders

Chapter 58: Disorders of bone and bone mineral metabolism
Abstract

Calcium and parathyroid hormone disorders

Hypercalcemia

Primary hyperparathyroidism

Hypocalcemia

Hypoparathyroidism and pseudohypoparathyroidism

Magnesium and phosphorus disorders

Osteoporosis

Paget’s Disease

Hypophosphatasia

Vitamin D and central nervous system from fetal life to aging, and from good health to illness

SECTION 8: Neurologic aspects of nutritional disorders
Chapter 59: Hydrosoluble vitamins
Abstract

History

Thiamin (vitamin B1)

Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

Niacin or nicotinic acid (vitamin B3)

Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)

Pyridoxine or pyridoxal (vitamin B6)

Ascorbic acid (vitamin C)

Conclusions (including future directions)

Chapter 60: Neurologic aspects of cobalamin (B12) deficiency
Abstract

Introduction

Cobalamin

Requirement for and sources of cobalamin

Functions and kinetics

Causes of cobalamin deficiency

Clinical manifestations of cobalamin deficiency

Investigations

Pathology

Management

Chapter 61: The neurology of folic acid deficiency
Abstract

Historical background

Folate metabolism

The neurology of folate-deficient megaloblastic anemia

Neuropsychiatric disorders without anemia or macrocytosis

Folate, homocysteine, depression, dementia, and aging

Folic acid and epilepsy

Treatment issues

Neural tube defects and their prevention

Disorders of folate metabolism in infancy and childhood

Clinical dissociation

Metabolic mechanisms

Conclusions

Summary

SECTION 9: Neurologic aspects of environmental disorders
Chapter 62: Disorders of body temperature
Abstract

Introduction

Mechanisms of heat exchange

Basic pathogenesis of hyperthermia

Basic pathogenesis of hypothermia

Heat-related illness

Drug-induced hyperthermia

Fever in neurologic practice

Accidental hypothermia

Therapeutic body temperature manipulation: current technology

Conclusions

Chapter 63: Neurology and diving
Abstract

Decompression sickness

Arterial gas embolism

Epidemiology

Clinical manifestations and diagnosis

Prevention

Diagnosis

Treatment

Long-term neurologic consequences

Appendix: case examples

Chapter 64: Neurologic complications of carbon monoxide intoxication
Abstract

Introduction

Pathophysiology

Pathology

Clinical findings

Diagnosis

Laboratory tests

Neuroimaging studies

Differential diagnosis

Treatment

Prognosis

Chapter 65: Lightning and thermal injuries
Abstract

History (including terminology)

Clinical findings

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging investigations

Pathology

Management

Conclusions (including future directions)

Chapter 66: Venomous snake bites, scorpions, and spiders
Abstract

Introduction

Pathophysiology of envenoming

Snake envenoming

Scorpions

Spiders

Ant, Bee, Hornet, and Wasp (insecta, hymenoptera) stings

Tick paralysis

Other natural toxins

Management of snake bite

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

SECTION 10: Neurologic aspects of hematologic disorders
Chapter 67: Anemias excluding cobalamin and folate deficiencies
Abstract

Introduction

Iron deficiency anemia

Anemia of chronic inflammation/disease

Megaloblastic anemias excluding folate and cobalamin deficiencies

Bone marrow failure syndromes

Hemolytic anemias

Conclusions

Chapter 68: Neurologic complications of sickle cell disease
Abstract

History

Clinical findings

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging

Genetics

Pathology

Management

Conclusions

Chapter 69: Neurologic aspects of lymphoma and leukemias
Abstract

Introduction

Lymphomas

Leukemias

Conclusion

Chapter 70: Bleeding diathesis and hemophilias
Abstract

Introduction

Hemophilia

Acquired hemophilia

Neurologic manifestations in patients with hemophilia

Rare bleeding disorders

Deficiencies of fibrinolytic pathway: α2-antiplasmin and plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (pai-1) deficiency

Von Willebrand disease

Platelet function disorders

Role of hemophilia treatment centers in the management of bleeding disorders

Summary

Chapter 71: Thrombophilic states
Abstract

Thrombophilic states

Thrombophilic states and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis

Thrombophilic states and ischemic stroke

Conclusions

Chapter 72: Chronic myeloproliferative diseases
Abstract

Introduction and definitions

Polycythemia vera

Essential thrombocythemia

Primary myelofibrosis

Chapter 73: Neurologic aspects of plasma cell disorders
Abstract

Introduction

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance

Smoldering multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma

Nonsecretory myeloma

Solitary plasmacytoma

POEMS syndrome

Waldenström macroglobulinemia

Al amyloidosis (immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis)

Cryoglobulinemia

Conclusion

Chapter 74: Neurologic manifestations of Henoch–Schönlein purpura
Abstract

General aspects

Epidemiology of nervous system manifestations

Nervous system manifestations

Investigations

Differential diagnosis

Management

Prognosis

Chapter 75: Hemolytic uremic syndrome
Abstract

Introduction

Definition

Epidemiology and etiology

Pathophysiology

Clinical manifestations

Neurologic findings and sequelae

Diagnosis

Treatment

Chapter 76: Commonly used drugs in hematologic disorders
Abstract

Agents used to treat benign hematologic disorders

Management of hemorrhagic complications of anticoagulation

Agents used to treat hematologic malignancies

Index

Description

Systemic disease involves several parts of the body or the complete system. Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, a two-part volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, focuses on the specific neurologic aspects of systemic disease.

Part 2 includes coverage of gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary, endocrinologic, and metabolic diseases, as well as nutritional, environmental, and hematologic disorders. Each chapter provides a complete introduction to the neurologic aspect and provides the best known diagnostic and treatment practices. The collection is a valuable and trusted resource for clinical neurologists, research neurologists, neuroscientists, and general medical professionals: a first stop for a focused review of the state of the art for understanding the neurologic impact of each covered disease.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive introduction and overview of the neurologic aspects of systemic disease
  • Part 2 covers of gastrointestinal/hepatobiliary, endocrinologic, and metabolic diseases and nutritional, environmental, and hematologic disorders
  • Each chapter focuses on the neurologic aspects related to a specific disease presentation

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702044335
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702040870

About the Editors

José Biller Editor

José Biller, M.D., FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA

Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL, USA

Dr. José Biller is Professor of Neurology and Neurological Surgery and Chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001. He is Chief Editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases and Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American College of Physicians, and the Stroke Council of the American Heart Association. He has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, more than 135 book chapters, and numerous books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL, USA

José Ferro Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Serviço de Neurologia, Hospital de Santa Maria, University of Lisboa, Portugal

