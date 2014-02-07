Neurologic Aspects of Systemic Disease, Part II, Volume 120

Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series

SECTION 5: Neurologic aspects of gastrointestinal/hepatobiliary diseases

Chapter 39: The neurologic complications of bariatric surgery

Abstract

Obesity: an overview

Bariatric surgery

Conclusions

Chapter 40: Neurologic manifestations of inflammatory bowel diseases

Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease

Peripheral nervous system

Cranial neuropathies

Cerebrovascular complications

Cerebral venous thrombosis

Demyelinating disease

Other central nervous system complications

Psychiatric syndromes

Medication-induced neurolgic complications

Chapter 41: Gluten-related neurologic dysfunction

Abstract

Historical perspective

Epidemiology of neurologic manifestations

The diagnosis of gluten-related diseases

The spectrum of gluten-related neurologic manifestations

Pathogenesis

Conclusions

Chapter 42: Neurologic manifestations of malabsorption syndromes

Abstract

Introduction

Absorption and malabsorption

Neurologic dysfunction in malabsorption syndromes

Conclusion

Chapter 43: Commonly used gastrointestinal drugs

Abstract

Introduction

Antiemetics

Drugs affecting gastrointestinal motility

Laxatives

Drugs for acid-related disorders

Central hyperthermia syndromes and gastrointestinal drugs

Conclusion

Acknowledgement

Chapter 44: Neurologic manifestations of acute liver failure

Abstract

Introduction

Historical perspective

Clinical presentation

Laboratory tests and Imaging studies

Referral to transplant center

Medical management of acute liver failure

Management of cerebral edema

Outcome

Artificial livers

Chapter 45: Portosystemic encephalopathy

Abstract

History

Clinical findings

Differential diagnosis

Diagnosis of minimal hepatic encephalopathy

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging investigations

Pathology/pathophysiology

Management

Conclusions

Chapter 46: Neurotoxicity of commonly used hepatic drugs

Abstract

Introduction

Calcineurin inhibitors

Other medications used for immunosuppresion after orthotopic liver transplantation

Interferons, Ribavirin and Nucleoside and Nucleotide Analogs Used in the Treatment of Hepatitis B and C Virus

Conclusions

SECTION 6: Neurologic aspects of endocrinologic diseases

Chapter 47: Neurology of the pituitary

Abstract

Background

Pituitary adenomas: epidemiology and pathogenesis

Neurologic manifestations of pituitary lesions

Hypopituitarism

Secondary adrenal insufficiency

Secondary hypothyroidism

Secondary hypogonadism

Growth hormone deficiency

Prolactin deficiency

Central diabetes insipidus

Evaluation of the hypothalamic–pituitary axis

Hormonal hyperfunction

Imaging

Management of pituitary tumors

Future directions

Chapter 48: Thyroid disease and the nervous system

Abstract

Introduction

Neurologic complications of hypothyroidism

Miscellaneous neurologic conditions and hypothyroidism

Neurologic complications of hyperthyroidism and graves' disease

Miscellaneous neurologic disorders and thyroid disease

Chapter 49: Neurologic disorders of mineral metabolism and parathyroid disease

Abstract

Calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium homeostasis

Disorders associated with hypercalcemia

Disorders Associated with Hypocalcemia

Conclusion

Chapter 50: Neurologic complications of disorders of the adrenal glands

Abstract

Introduction

Historical aspects

Function of the adrenal glands

Cushing syndrome

Adrenal insufficiency

Adrenoleukodystrophy and adrenomyeloneuropathy

Hyperaldosteronism

Disorders of the adrenal medulla

Acknowledgements

Chapter 51: Diabetic neuropathy

Abstract

History and epidemiology

Classification and clinical findings

Laboratory investigations

Risk factors

Pathophysiology

Treatment of diabetic neuropathies

Conclusions

Chapter 52: Neurologic disorders associated with disease of the ovaries and testis

Abstract

Introduction

History

Clinical findings

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging investigations

Pathology

Management

Infertility, infecundity, androgen receptor insensitivity syndrome, and primary ovarian failure in patients with neurologic disorders

Chapter 53: Neurologic complications of multiple endocrine syndromes

Abstract

Introduction

Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type I

Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type II

Autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type III

Multiple endocrine neoplasia

Chapter 54: Commonly used endocrine drugs

Abstract

Introduction

Hypothalamic and pituitary hormones and analogs

Thyroid and parathyroid agents

Drugs used in diabetes

SECTION 7: Neurologic aspects of metabolic diseases

Chapter 55: Disorders of purines and pyrimidines

Abstract

Overview

Disorders of purine metabolism

Disorders of pyrimidine metabolism

Summary

Chapter 56: Porphyria and its neurologic manifestations

Abstract

Introduction

Background

Clinical presentation

Risk factors for attacks

Mechanisms of nervous system dysfunction

Diagnosis

Treatment

Conclusions

Chapter 57: Disorders of heavy metals

Abstract

Introduction

Copper disorders

Iron disorders

Chapter 58: Disorders of bone and bone mineral metabolism

Abstract

Calcium and parathyroid hormone disorders

Hypercalcemia

Primary hyperparathyroidism

Hypocalcemia

Hypoparathyroidism and pseudohypoparathyroidism

Magnesium and phosphorus disorders

Osteoporosis

Paget’s Disease

Hypophosphatasia

Vitamin D and central nervous system from fetal life to aging, and from good health to illness

SECTION 8: Neurologic aspects of nutritional disorders

Chapter 59: Hydrosoluble vitamins

Abstract

History

Thiamin (vitamin B1)

Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

Niacin or nicotinic acid (vitamin B3)

Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)

Pyridoxine or pyridoxal (vitamin B6)

Ascorbic acid (vitamin C)

Conclusions (including future directions)

Chapter 60: Neurologic aspects of cobalamin (B12) deficiency

Abstract

Introduction

Cobalamin

Requirement for and sources of cobalamin

Functions and kinetics

Causes of cobalamin deficiency

Clinical manifestations of cobalamin deficiency

Investigations

Pathology

Management

Chapter 61: The neurology of folic acid deficiency

Abstract

Historical background

Folate metabolism

The neurology of folate-deficient megaloblastic anemia

Neuropsychiatric disorders without anemia or macrocytosis

Folate, homocysteine, depression, dementia, and aging

Folic acid and epilepsy

Treatment issues

Neural tube defects and their prevention

Disorders of folate metabolism in infancy and childhood

Clinical dissociation

Metabolic mechanisms

Conclusions

Summary

SECTION 9: Neurologic aspects of environmental disorders

Chapter 62: Disorders of body temperature

Abstract

Introduction

Mechanisms of heat exchange

Basic pathogenesis of hyperthermia

Basic pathogenesis of hypothermia

Heat-related illness

Drug-induced hyperthermia

Fever in neurologic practice

Accidental hypothermia

Therapeutic body temperature manipulation: current technology

Conclusions

Chapter 63: Neurology and diving

Abstract

Decompression sickness

Arterial gas embolism

Epidemiology

Clinical manifestations and diagnosis

Prevention

Diagnosis

Treatment

Long-term neurologic consequences

Appendix: case examples

Chapter 64: Neurologic complications of carbon monoxide intoxication

Abstract

Introduction

Pathophysiology

Pathology

Clinical findings

Diagnosis

Laboratory tests

Neuroimaging studies

Differential diagnosis

Treatment

Prognosis

Chapter 65: Lightning and thermal injuries

Abstract

History (including terminology)

Clinical findings

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging investigations

Pathology

Management

Conclusions (including future directions)

Chapter 66: Venomous snake bites, scorpions, and spiders

Abstract

Introduction

Pathophysiology of envenoming

Snake envenoming

Scorpions

Spiders

Ant, Bee, Hornet, and Wasp (insecta, hymenoptera) stings

Tick paralysis

Other natural toxins

Management of snake bite

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

SECTION 10: Neurologic aspects of hematologic disorders

Chapter 67: Anemias excluding cobalamin and folate deficiencies

Abstract

Introduction

Iron deficiency anemia

Anemia of chronic inflammation/disease

Megaloblastic anemias excluding folate and cobalamin deficiencies

Bone marrow failure syndromes

Hemolytic anemias

Conclusions

Chapter 68: Neurologic complications of sickle cell disease

Abstract

History

Clinical findings

Natural history

Laboratory investigations

Neuroimaging

Genetics

Pathology

Management

Conclusions

Chapter 69: Neurologic aspects of lymphoma and leukemias

Abstract

Introduction

Lymphomas

Leukemias

Conclusion

Chapter 70: Bleeding diathesis and hemophilias

Abstract

Introduction

Hemophilia

Acquired hemophilia

Neurologic manifestations in patients with hemophilia

Rare bleeding disorders

Deficiencies of fibrinolytic pathway: α2-antiplasmin and plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (pai-1) deficiency

Von Willebrand disease

Platelet function disorders

Role of hemophilia treatment centers in the management of bleeding disorders

Summary

Chapter 71: Thrombophilic states

Abstract

Thrombophilic states

Thrombophilic states and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis

Thrombophilic states and ischemic stroke

Conclusions

Chapter 72: Chronic myeloproliferative diseases

Abstract

Introduction and definitions

Polycythemia vera

Essential thrombocythemia

Primary myelofibrosis

Chapter 73: Neurologic aspects of plasma cell disorders

Abstract

Introduction

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance

Smoldering multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma

Nonsecretory myeloma

Solitary plasmacytoma

POEMS syndrome

Waldenström macroglobulinemia

Al amyloidosis (immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis)

Cryoglobulinemia

Conclusion

Chapter 74: Neurologic manifestations of Henoch–Schönlein purpura

Abstract

General aspects

Epidemiology of nervous system manifestations

Nervous system manifestations

Investigations

Differential diagnosis

Management

Prognosis

Chapter 75: Hemolytic uremic syndrome

Abstract

Introduction

Definition

Epidemiology and etiology

Pathophysiology

Clinical manifestations

Neurologic findings and sequelae

Diagnosis

Treatment

Chapter 76: Commonly used drugs in hematologic disorders

Abstract

Agents used to treat benign hematologic disorders

Management of hemorrhagic complications of anticoagulation

Agents used to treat hematologic malignancies

