Neuroinflammation
2nd Edition
Description
Neuroinflammation, Second Edition, discusses the role inflammation plays in neuro-inflammatory diseases. As research in neuroinflammation has dramatically increased in recent years, this new edition covers all of the new developments and findings since the first publication nearly a decade ago. Comprehensive coverage of topics includes chapters on multiple sclerosis, optic neuritis and Susac syndrome. New chapters cover the latest research in Epilepsy and Neuroinflammation, Pediatric MS, Pediatric Lupus and Traumatic Brain Injury, amongst other topics.
Inflammation is a central mechanism in many neurological diseases, including stroke, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma and meningitis, and it contributes to the generation of pain. Researchers are now beginning to understand the impact of the immune system on different nervous system functions and diseases, ranging from damage, through tolerance, and to modulation and repair.
Key Features
- Comprehensively reviews the latest developments in neuroinflammation and neuro-inflammatory diseases
- Written for researchers and clinical practitioners in clinical neuroscience, neurology and immunology
- Includes new chapters on Epilepsy and Neuroinflammation, Pediatric MS, Pediatric Lupus and Traumatic Brain Injury
Readership
Researchers and clinical practitioners in clinical neuroscience, neurology and immunology
Table of Contents
1. Multiple Sclerosis: clinical Features, Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management
2. Neuttralizing Antibodies and Multiple Sclerosis inthe Era of Disease Modifying Treatments
3. Animal Models of Multiple Sclerosis
4. Neuroimaging of Multiple Sclerosis and Other Immune-Mediated Diseases of Central Nervous System: An Update
5. Role of IL-12/IL-23 in the Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis
6. Acute Transverse Myelitis: Clinical Features, Pathophysiology, and Treatment Options
7. Remyelination in Multiple Sclerosis: A Mechanistic Look
8. The Way Forward With Vitamin D in Multiple Sclerosis
9. Autoimmune Encephalitis: Clinical Features, Pathophysiology, and Management
10. Immune Dysregulation in Epilepsy
11. Neurosarcoidosis: Clinical Features, Pathophysiology, and Management
12. Existing and Emerging Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis
13. Tumefactive Demyelination in Multiple Sclerosis: Clinical Presentation, Pathophysiology and Treatment Options
14. Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis
15. Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis: Clinical Presentation, Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment
16. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders
17. Optic Neuritis: Clinical Manifestations, Pathophysiology, and Management
18. Ischemic Demyelination
19. Inflammatory Mechanisms in Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease
20. Two-Pore Domain Potassium Channels (K2Ps) as Drug Targets in Neuroinflammation
21. Interferon Gamma Versus Beta-Interferon in Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis: Battle of Two Interferons
22. Inflammatory Mediators in Obstructive Sleep Apnea
23. Central Nervous System Vasculitis
24. Role of Inflammatory Mechanisms in Guillain-Barre’ Syndrome
25. Roles of Macrophages and Astrocytes in Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis
26. Blood-Brain Barrier Disruption During Neuroinflammation
27. Roles of Toll-Like Receptors in Pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis
28. Role of Neuroinflammation in the Pathophysiology of Traumatic Brain Injury
29. The Contribution of Extra Cranial Venous Drainage to Neuro-Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis
30. Lymphatic Drainage of the CNS and Its Role in Neuroinflammation and Neurodegenerative Disease
31. A Complete Review on Epigenetic Biomarkers in MS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 3rd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117248
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128117095
About the Editor
Alireza Minagar
Dr. Minagar is a Professor of Neurology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. He’s a certified Physician Investigator by Association of Clinical Research Professionals, member of the editorial board of Future Neurology, Neurological Research, and Alzheimer’s Disease Research Board. Dr. Minagar is the author of 231 journal articles and 33 book chapters, and editor of 10 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA, USA