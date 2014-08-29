Neuroimmune Signaling in Drug Actions and Addictions, Volume 118
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Changhai Cui David Shurtleff R. Adron Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780128014387
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128012840
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th August 2014
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Neuroimmune Mechanisms of Alcohol and Drug Addiction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Neuroimmune Modulation of Synaptic Function
- 3 Neuroinflammation
- 4 Neuroimmune Molecules in Neurodevelopment
- 5 Neuroimmune Factors Modulate Neuroendocrine Function
- 6 Neuroimmune Mechanism and Addiction
- 7 Summary
- Chapter Two: Neuroimmune Pathways in Alcohol Consumption: Evidence from Behavioral and Genetic Studies in Rodents and Humans
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Immune Regulation of Ethanol Consumption and Ethanol Regulation of Immune Signaling
- 3 Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors: Anti-Inflammatory Action and Role in Alcohol Consumption
- 4 Alcohol Consumption and Neuroimmune-Related Gene Expression
- 5 Alcohol Consumption and Neuroimmune-Related microRNAs
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and Neuroimmune Changes
- Abstract
- 1 Overview of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders
- 2 Normal Brain Development
- 3 FASD Neuropathology in Humans
- 4 FASD Neuropathology in Animal Models
- 5 Behavioral Consequences in Humans with FASD
- 6 Behavioral Consequences in Rodent Models of FASD
- 7 Overview: Alcohol Effects on Immune Response in the Brain
- 8 Microglia
- 9 Potential Long-Term Consequences of Immune Activation in the Developing CNS
- 10 Link Between Ethanol and Immune Responses
- 11 Therapies
- 12 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Role of Microglia in Regulation of Ethanol Neurotoxic Action
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Microglial Cell Functions in the CNS
- 3 Microglial Mechanisms of the Neurotoxic Effects of Alcohol
- 4 Protective Effects of Microglia
- 5 Alcohol-Related Disease, Neurotoxicity, and Microglia
- 6 Summary and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Functions of the Chemokine Receptor CXCR4 in the Central Nervous System and Its Regulation by μ-Opioid Receptors
- Abstract
- 1 Chemokine System Overview
- 2 Opioid System Overview
- 3 CXCR4 and Opioids Actions in the Central Nervous System
- 4 CXCR4 Interactions with Opioids
- 5 Chemokine and Opioid Interactions in HAND
- 6 Gaps and Future Challenges
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Discovery of a Novel Site of Opioid Action at the Innate Immune Pattern-Recognition Receptor TLR4 and its Role in Addiction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Innate Immunity of the Central Nervous System
- 3 Parallels Between an Immune Response to Lipopolysaccharide and Opioids
- 4 How Immune Mediators Can Alter Behavior
- 5 Stress and the Central Nervous System's Innate Immune System
- 6 Addiction
- 7 Integrating Addiction Neuroscience with Immunology
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter Seven: Neuroimmune Basis of Methamphetamine Toxicity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Part 1
- 3 Part 2
- 4 Part 3
- 5 Part 4
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Marijuana Use and Brain Immune Mechanisms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Phytocannabinoids and Immune Function
- 3 Immune Modulation and Cannabinoid Receptors
- 4 Marijuana and Neuroimmunity
- 5 Effect of Phytocannabinoids on Microglia
- 6 Marijuana and Astrocytes
- 7 Marijuana and Infectious Agents That Target the CNS
- 8 Summary and Future Prospectives
- Chapter Nine: Interactions of HIV and Drugs of Abuse: The Importance of Glia, Neural Progenitors, and Host Genetic Factors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Microglia
- 3 Astroglia
- 4 Genetic Factors That Modulate HIV-1 Infectivity and Neuropathogenesis
- 5 Neural/Glial Progenitors and HIV
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Neuroimmune Basis of Alcoholic Brain Damage
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Alcohol-Induced Neurodegeneration and Alcoholism
- 3 Loss of Neurogenesis Could Contribute to Alcoholic Neurodegeneration
- 4 Monocytes and Innate Immune Genes
- 5 Alcohol, Neuroimmune Signaling, and Neurodegeneration
- 6 Ethanol Induction of HMGB1-TLR Signaling in Brain
- 7 NADPH Oxidase and Neurodegeneration
- 8 Neuroimmune Signaling, Hyperexcitability, and Neuronal Death
- 9 Adolescence: A Major Period of Risk for Alcohol Dependence
- 10 Neuroimmune Gene Expression in Postmortem Human Alcoholic Brain
- 11 Summary
- Chapter Eleven: Converging Actions of Alcohol on Liver and Brain Immune Signaling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Pathology and Cellular Characteristics of Neuroinflammation After Alcohol Exposure
- 3 Molecular Mechanisms of Alcohol-Induced Neuroinflammation
- 4 Crosstalk Between Organs
- 5 Therapeutic Targets
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter Twelve: Opportunities for the Development of Neuroimmune Therapies in Addiction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Neuroimmune Treatments
- Chapter Thirteen: NeuroHIV and Use of Addictive Substances
- Abstract
- 1 Brain–Immune Interactions: Induction of Neuroinflammation by Systemic Infections
- 2 Medical Uses and Adverse Effects of Addictive Substances
- 3 HIV-1 Infection and HIV-Associated Neuropathology
- 4 HIV-1 Infection, NeuroHIV, and the Use of Addictive Substances
- 5 Conclusion
- Index
- Contents of recent volumes
Description
This well-established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within neuroscience, as well as emerging and promising subfields. This volume concentrates on Neuroimmune Signaling in Drug Actions and Addictions.
Key Features
- This book looks at neuroimmune signaling in drug actions and addictions in the light of the newest scholarly discoveries and insights
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 29th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014387
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128012840
About the Serial Volume Editors
Changhai Cui Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
David Shurtleff Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD, USA
R. Adron Harris Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, USA
