Neuroimaging, Part II, Volume 136
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section III Spinal Diseases
32. Functional anatomy of the spine
Nikolai Bogduk
33. Neuroimaging of spine tumors
Laszlo Mechtler
34. Vascular disease of the spine
Timo Krings
35. Infection
Majda M. Thurnher
36. Non-infectious inflammatory disorders
Joshua P. Klein
37. Imaging of trauma of the spine
Vahe Michael Zohrabian and Adam Flanders
38. Metabolic and hereditary myelopathies
Peter Hedera
39. Degenerative spine disease
Paul M. Parizel
Section IV Diseases of the Peripheral Nervous System
40. Peripheral Nerves
Neil Simon and Michel Kliot
41. Muscle:MRI
Bruce Damon
42. Muscle: Ultrasound
Sigrid Pillen, Nens van Alfen and Andrea Boon
Section V Neurological Syndromes of the Adult: When and How to Image
43 Sudden Neurological Deficit
David S. Liebeskind and Conrad William Liang
44.Pituitary imaging
Anne Klibanski, Alexander T. Faje, Brooke Swearingen and Nicholas A. Tritos
45. Visual Impairment
Carl Ellenberger
46. Vertigo and Hearing Loss
David Newman-Toker
47. Progressive Weakness or Numbness of Central or Peripheral Origin
Joshua P. Klein
48. Gait and balance disorders
Joseph C. Masdeu
49. Movement Disorders
A Jon Stoessl and Martin McKeown
50. Cognitive or Behavioral Impairment
Alireza Atri
51. Epilepsy
Gregory Cascino, Graeme Jackson and William H. Theodore
52. Myelopathy
Patrick M. Capone
53. Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy
Robert L Ruff and Stephen M. Selkirk
Section VI Differential Diagnosis of Imaging Findings
54. Structural Imaging of the Brain: MRI, CT
Joseph C. Masdeu
55. Vascular Imaging: ultrasound
Carlos A. Molina and David Rodriguez-Luna
56. Diffusion tensor imaging and functional MRI
Massimo Filippi Sr. and Federica Agosta
Section VII Pediatric Neuroimaging
57. Normal development
Nadine Girard
58. Congenital anomalies of the brain and spine
Mauricio Castillo
59. Tumors
Andre Dietz Furtado, Ashok Panigrahy and Charles Fitz
60. Vascular disease
Catherine Amlie-Lefond
61. Infections
Jill V. Hunter
62. Trauma
Thierry A.G.M. Huisman
63. Metabolic, endocrine and other genetic disorders
Hisham Dahmoush, Elias Melhem and Arastoo Vossough
64. Cerebrospinal fluid circulation disorders
Harold L. Rekate and Ari Blitz
65. Indications for the performance of neuroimaging in children
Fenella Jane Kirkham
Section VIII Interventional Neuroimaging
66. Endovascular Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke
Thabele M. Leslie-Mazwi, James D. Rabinov and Joshua A. Hirsch
67. Endovascular treatment of Intracranial Aneurysms
Orlando Diaz
68. Endovascular treatment of vascular malformations
Orlando Diaz
Section IX Neuropathology and Experimental Models
69. Postmortem imaging and neuropathologic correlations with imaging
Jean C. Augustinack and Andre van der Kouwe
Description
Neuroimaging, Part Two, a volume in The Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, illustrates how neuroimaging is rapidly expanding its reach and applications in clinical neurology. It is an ideal resource for anyone interested in the study of the nervous system, and is useful to both beginners in various related fields and to specialists who want to update or refresh their knowledge base on neuroimaging.
This second volume covers imaging of the adult spine and peripheral nervous system, as well as pediatric neuroimaging. In addition, it provides an overview of the differential diagnosis of the most common imaging findings, such as ring enhancement on MRI, and a review of the indications for imaging in the most frequent neurological syndromes.
The volume concludes with a review of neuroimaging in experimental animals and how it relates to neuropathology. It brings broad coverage of the topic using many color images to illustrate key points. Contributions from leading global experts are collated, providing the broadest view of neuroimaging as it currently stands.
For a number of neurological disorders, imaging is not only critical for diagnosis, but also for monitoring the effect of therapies, with the entire field moving from curing diseases to preventing them. Most of the information contained in this volume reflects the newness of this approach, pointing to the new horizon in the study of neurological disorders.
Key Features
- Provides a relevant description of the technologies used in neuroimaging, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and several others
- Discusses the application of these techniques to the study of brain and spinal cord disease
- Explores the indications for the use of these techniques in various syndromes
Readership
Beginners and specialists in neurology, neurosurgery, psychology, biomedical engineering, radiology, and systems neuroscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045387
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534866
Reviews
"This creative collection should prove interesting and valuable to a wide range of practitioners and students who wish to increase their knowledge of neuroscience and the broad choice of neuroimaging tools available to study the human nervous system, spine, skull base, and head and neck." --World Neurosurgery
Parts 1 and 2 of this handbook provide a comprehensive collection of concise chapters covering nearly all areas of neuroradiology, written by recognized leaders in the field. Each chapter contains up-to-date information, with well-chosen references for further study. Despite the diversity of topics, the organization is logical, starting with imaging methods and followed by pathology and common indications for brain and spine imaging, as well as pediatric neuroimaging. Chapters on neurointervention and high-resolution postmortem imaging contribute to the distinctive nature of this collection.
Section I focuses on the wide range of neuroimaging techniques, including myelography, an important topic that is often neglected in the age of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of spine disorders. These sections provide excellent background for physicians in all fields of neuroscience, as well as useful review for radiologists and radiology trainees. Both technical and practical information is provided. Hot topics, such as dual-energy computed tomography (CT), as well as established techniques like MR perfusion, are described, and useful examples and illustrative images are provided. The section also includes chapters describing nuclear medicine examinations, such as positron emission tomography and single-photon emission CT, which are now an integral part of the workup of neurodegenerative disorders.
The next 3 sections review diseases of the brain, spine, and peripheral nervous system. Magnetic resonance neurography, a relatively new technique, is given excellent coverage. MRI and ultrasound of skeletal muscle are reviewed, a novel addition to a neuroradiology text, given that these are studies typically interpreted by musculoskeletal radiologists.
Sections V and VI are a strength of this text, describing the proper imaging evaluation of common neurologic syndromes and approach to the differential diagnosis of common imaging findings. The authors provide recommendations and clear rationales for choosing the appropriate imaging examination based on patient history and symptoms. In the differential diagnosis chapters, the reader is taught to interpret imaging findings like a radiologist, an exercise that should prove valuable and interesting to all specialists who personally evaluate imaging studies.
Section VII provides an overview of the most common pediatric pathologies. Three chapters are dedicated to cerebral vascular intervention, covering the primary indications for these techniques: endovascular treatment of stroke, aneurysm, and arteriovenous malformations. Treatment options and succinct summaries of clinical trials are valuable additions. The final chapter is unique, detailing the role of postmortem imaging in validating MRI properties with direct histopathological correlation.
This creative collection should prove interesting and valuable to a wide range of practitioners and students who wish to increase their knowledge of neuroscience and the broad choice of neuroimaging tools available to study the human nervous system, spine, skull base, and head and neck.
~ Wende N. Gibbs, MD, MS, Department of Radiology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Joseph Masdeu Series Volume Editor
Joseph C. Masdeu, MD, PhD holds the Graham Family Distinguished Endowed Chair in Neurological Sciences at the Houston Methodist Institute of Academic Medicine and leads the Nantz National Alzheimer Center and Neuroimaging at the Houston Methodist Neurological and Research Institutes. He is Professor of Neurology at Weill Cornell Medical College.
Dr. Masdeu is interested in the application of neuroimaging tools, including new molecular neuroimaging markers, to the study of neurodegenerative brain disorders. By clarifying disease mechanisms and providing quantifiable markers of disease progression, this research will lead to the production of new medications and greatly facilitate the testing of new therapies in smaller and better characterized patient samples.
A native of Spain, where he became certified in Psychiatry after his MD degree at the University of Madrid, Dr. Masdeu is a US citizen who completed residency training in Chicago and was certified in Neurology by the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry in 1976. He was a fellow in Neuropathology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital of Harvard Medical School in 1976-77. In the 1980s, at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in New York, he directed the Alzheimer research component of a Program Project on Aging and Dementia. From 1991-2000 he was the Chairman of Neurology at the New York Medical College. He was Professor of Neurology and Director of Neurosciences at the University of Navarra Medical School, in Pamplona, Spain, from 2000-2008 and a Senior Staff Physician and Scientist at the Section of Integrative Neuroimaging of the Clinical Brain Disorders Branch of the Intramural Research Program of the National Institutes of Health (NIMH) from 2008-2014. He is the author of 142 peer-reviewed papers, 61 book chapters, and of seven books, including “Localization in Clinical Neurology,” now in its 6th edition. With a longstanding interest in neuroimaging, he is chairman of the Neuroimaging Research Group of the World Federation of Neurology. He has been a director of the American Academy of Neurology and president of the American Society of Neuroimaging. Since 2007 he is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Neuroimaging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Nantz National Alzheimer Center and Neuroimaging, Houston Methodist Hospital, Professor of Neurology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston, TX, USA
R. Gilberto Gonzalez Series Volume Editor
Dr. R. Gilberto González is Chief of Neuroradiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Radiology at the Harvard Medical School. He received his MD from Harvard Medical School and a PhD in biophysical chemistry from the University of California at Santa Cruz. He did post doctoral work in molecular biophysics at the Francis Bitter National Magnet Lab at MIT. His clinical training included an internship in medicine and a residency in radiology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and a neuroradiology fellowship at the MGH. He has published over 200 original, peer-reviewed scientific papers, over 100 chapters and reviews, and 3 books. He has published in the areas of ischemic stroke, brain tumors, cerebral hemorrhage, AIDS dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and has received research funding from the NIH, foundations and medical enterprises. He has given over 150 invited lectures at universities and at scientific meetings in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia. He has received several honors including the Outstanding Researcher Award from the American Society of Neuroradiology, and has given the Taveras (Harvard), Newton (UCSF) and Wood (UNC) Lectures. He has reviewed grant applications as a member of NIH study sections and for several scientific organizations. Dr. González has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Neuroradiology and Neurosurgery and is an ad hoc reviewer for many journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, Radiology and Stroke. He lives in Cambridge with his wife Michele, an atmospheric chemist, and their 2 daughters Susan and Ana.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA