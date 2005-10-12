Neuroimaging Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668684, 9780080478609

Neuroimaging Part B, Volume 67

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Glabus
eBook ISBN: 9780080478609
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668684
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 2005
Page Count: 488
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
217.23
184.65
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
198.00
168.30
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Distinguishing Neural Substrates of Heterogeneity among Anxiety Disorders Neuroimaging in Dementia Prefrontal and Anterior Cingulate Contributions to Volition in Depression Functional imaging research in schizophrenia Neuroimaging in Functional Somatic Syndromes Neuroimaging in Multiple Sclerosis Stroke Functional MRI in Pediatric Neurobehavioral Disorders Structural MIR and Brain Development Neuroimaging and Human Genetics Neuroreceptor Imaging in Psychiatry: Theory and Applications

Description

Comprised of two separate volumes, Neuroimaging provides a state-of-the-art review of a broad range of neuroimaging techniques applied to both clinical and research settings. The breadth of the methods covered is matched by the depth of description of the theoretical background. Part B covers the application of neuroimaging in both research and clinical settings for the study of anxiety disorders, dementia, depression, schizophrenia, functional somatic syndromes, stroke, and multiple sclerosis using a range of neuroimaging modalities including CT, PET, SPECT, DTI, structural MRI and fMRI. One chapter is devoted to the study of brain development using structural MRI, and one chapter to the study of pediatric neurobehavioral disorders using fMRI. One of the most exciting recent applications of neuroimaging to the area of genetics is covered, and with the theory and application of neuroreceptor imaging in psychiatry, forms the final two chapters.

The two parts of Neuroimaging complement each other providing in-depth information on a broad range of routine and cutting edge techniques that is not available in any other text. This book is superbly written and beautifully illustrated by contributors working at the top of their chosen specialty.

Key Features

  • Presents recent applications of neuroimaging to the area of genetics
  • Discusses the study of brain development using structural MRI
  • Includes chapters on the theory and application of neuroreceptor imaging in psychiatry

Readership

Neuroscientists, cognitive neuroscientists, neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, physicists, and technologists.

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080478609
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668684

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Glabus Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychiatry, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.