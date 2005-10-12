Neuroimaging Part B, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Distinguishing Neural Substrates of Heterogeneity among Anxiety Disorders Neuroimaging in Dementia Prefrontal and Anterior Cingulate Contributions to Volition in Depression Functional imaging research in schizophrenia Neuroimaging in Functional Somatic Syndromes Neuroimaging in Multiple Sclerosis Stroke Functional MRI in Pediatric Neurobehavioral Disorders Structural MIR and Brain Development Neuroimaging and Human Genetics Neuroreceptor Imaging in Psychiatry: Theory and Applications
Description
Comprised of two separate volumes, Neuroimaging provides a state-of-the-art review of a broad range of neuroimaging techniques applied to both clinical and research settings. The breadth of the methods covered is matched by the depth of description of the theoretical background. Part B covers the application of neuroimaging in both research and clinical settings for the study of anxiety disorders, dementia, depression, schizophrenia, functional somatic syndromes, stroke, and multiple sclerosis using a range of neuroimaging modalities including CT, PET, SPECT, DTI, structural MRI and fMRI. One chapter is devoted to the study of brain development using structural MRI, and one chapter to the study of pediatric neurobehavioral disorders using fMRI. One of the most exciting recent applications of neuroimaging to the area of genetics is covered, and with the theory and application of neuroreceptor imaging in psychiatry, forms the final two chapters.
The two parts of Neuroimaging complement each other providing in-depth information on a broad range of routine and cutting edge techniques that is not available in any other text. This book is superbly written and beautifully illustrated by contributors working at the top of their chosen specialty.
Key Features
- Presents recent applications of neuroimaging to the area of genetics
- Discusses the study of brain development using structural MRI
- Includes chapters on the theory and application of neuroreceptor imaging in psychiatry
Readership
Neuroscientists, cognitive neuroscientists, neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, physicists, and technologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 12th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478609
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123668684
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Glabus Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA