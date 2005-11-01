Neuroimaging Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668677, 9780080478593

Neuroimaging Part A, Volume 66

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Glabus
eBook ISBN: 9780080478593
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668677
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2005
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Brain Atlases of Normal and Diseased Populations Neuroimaging Databases as a Resource for Scientific Discovery Modelling Brain Responses Voxel-based MorphometricAnalysis Using Shape Transformations The Cutting Edge of fMRI and High Field fMRI Quantification of White Matter using Diffusion Tensor Imaging Perfusion MRI for functional neuroimaging Functional near-infrared spectroscopy: potential and limitations in neuroimaging studies Neural Modeling and Functional Brain Imaging: The Interplay Between Data-Fitting and Simulation Approaches Combined EEG and fMRI studies of human brain function

Description

Consisting of two separate volumes, Neuroimaging provides a state-of-the-art review of a broad range of neuroimaging techniques applied to both clinical and research settings. The breadth of the methods covered is matched by the depth of description of the theoretical background. Part A focuses on the cutting edge of research methodologies, providing a foundation for both established and evolving techniques. These include voxel-based morphometry using structural MRI, functional MRI, perfusion MRI, diffusion tensor imaging, near-infrared spectroscopy and the technique of combining EEG and fMRI studies. Two chapters are devoted to describing methods for studying brain responses and neural models, focusing on functional connectivity, effective connectivity, dynamic causal modeling, and large-scale neural models. The important role played by brain atlases in facilitating the study of normal and diseased brain populations is described in one chapter, and the concept of neuroimaging data bases as a future resource for scientific discovery is elucidated in another.

The two parts of Neuroimaging complement each other providing in-depth information on a broad range of routine and cutting edge techniques that is not available in any other text. This book is superbly written and beautifully illustrated by contributors working at the top of their chosen specialty.

Key Features

  • Serves as an up-to-date review of cutting-edge neuroimaging techniques
  • Exquisitely illustrated
  • Authoritatively written by leading researchers

Readership

Neuroscientists, cognitive neuroscientists, neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, physicists, and technologists.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080478593
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668677

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Glabus Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychiatry, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA

