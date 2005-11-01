Neuroimaging Part A, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Brain Atlases of Normal and Diseased Populations Neuroimaging Databases as a Resource for Scientific Discovery Modelling Brain Responses Voxel-based MorphometricAnalysis Using Shape Transformations The Cutting Edge of fMRI and High Field fMRI Quantification of White Matter using Diffusion Tensor Imaging Perfusion MRI for functional neuroimaging Functional near-infrared spectroscopy: potential and limitations in neuroimaging studies Neural Modeling and Functional Brain Imaging: The Interplay Between Data-Fitting and Simulation Approaches Combined EEG and fMRI studies of human brain function
Description
Consisting of two separate volumes, Neuroimaging provides a state-of-the-art review of a broad range of neuroimaging techniques applied to both clinical and research settings. The breadth of the methods covered is matched by the depth of description of the theoretical background. Part A focuses on the cutting edge of research methodologies, providing a foundation for both established and evolving techniques. These include voxel-based morphometry using structural MRI, functional MRI, perfusion MRI, diffusion tensor imaging, near-infrared spectroscopy and the technique of combining EEG and fMRI studies. Two chapters are devoted to describing methods for studying brain responses and neural models, focusing on functional connectivity, effective connectivity, dynamic causal modeling, and large-scale neural models. The important role played by brain atlases in facilitating the study of normal and diseased brain populations is described in one chapter, and the concept of neuroimaging data bases as a future resource for scientific discovery is elucidated in another.
The two parts of Neuroimaging complement each other providing in-depth information on a broad range of routine and cutting edge techniques that is not available in any other text. This book is superbly written and beautifully illustrated by contributors working at the top of their chosen specialty.
Key Features
- Serves as an up-to-date review of cutting-edge neuroimaging techniques
- Exquisitely illustrated
- Authoritatively written by leading researchers
Readership
Neuroscientists, cognitive neuroscientists, neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, physicists, and technologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 1st November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478593
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123668677
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Glabus Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA