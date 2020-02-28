Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754354

Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics , Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Editors: Laszlo Mechtler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754354
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Laszlo L. Mechtler, will cover key topics in Neuroimaging. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Randolph W. Evans. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Future of Neuroimaging, Neuroimaging for the Neurologist, Imaging in Pregnancy, Multiple Sclerosis Mimic, Diseases that cause Dementia, Acute Stroke, DBS, NPH and Hydrocephalus, Venous Disease of the Brain, Cranial Nerve Imaging, and Neuro-ultrasonography, among others.

About the Editors

Laszlo Mechtler Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Department of Neurooncology, Dent Neuorological Institute

