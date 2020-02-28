Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics , Volume 38-1

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Laszlo L. Mechtler, will cover key topics in Neuroimaging. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Randolph W. Evans. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Future of Neuroimaging, Neuroimaging for the Neurologist, Imaging in Pregnancy, Multiple Sclerosis Mimic, Diseases that cause Dementia, Acute Stroke, DBS, NPH and Hydrocephalus, Venous Disease of the Brain, Cranial Nerve Imaging, and Neuro-ultrasonography, among others.