Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 32-1

With each passing year neuroimaging becomes more and more central in the diagnosis of neurologic disease, as its capacity to detect subtle changes in nervous system tissue increases. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features twelve articles that address the key clinical applications of the several radiologic modalities. Topics include: Neuro-Imaging of Infectious Disease; Neuro-Imaging of Dementia; Imaging of Traumatic Brain Injury; 3. MR Guided Focused Ultrasound: A New Technology for Clinical Neurosciences; Novel Multi- Modality Imaging Techniques for the Diagnosis and Evaluation of Arteriovenous Malformations; Neuroimaging in the Critical Care Environment; Imaging of Cerebral Ischemia: From Acute Stroke to Chronic Disorders; Imaging of Cancer-Related Neurotoxicity; Neurocutaneous Syndromes; Imaging of Chiari Malformation and Hydrocephalus; and others.