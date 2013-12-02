Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266703, 9780323266710

Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Authors: Laszlo Mechtler
eBook ISBN: 9780323266710
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266703
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description

With each passing year neuroimaging becomes more and more central in the diagnosis of neurologic disease, as its capacity to detect subtle changes in nervous system tissue increases. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features twelve articles that address the key clinical applications of the several radiologic modalities. Topics include: Neuro-Imaging of Infectious Disease; Neuro-Imaging of Dementia; Imaging of Traumatic Brain Injury; 3. MR Guided Focused Ultrasound: A New Technology for Clinical Neurosciences; Novel Multi- Modality Imaging Techniques for the Diagnosis and Evaluation of Arteriovenous Malformations; Neuroimaging in the Critical Care Environment; Imaging of Cerebral Ischemia: From Acute Stroke to Chronic Disorders; Imaging of Cancer-Related Neurotoxicity; Neurocutaneous Syndromes; Imaging of Chiari Malformation and Hydrocephalus; and others.

About the Authors

Laszlo Mechtler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Department of Neurooncology, Dent Neuorological Institute

