Neurogenetics, Part I, Volume 147

Section I. Basic Genetic Concepts

1. Clinical approach to the patient with neurogenetic disease

Thomas Bird

2. Genetic and genomic testing for neurological disease in clinical practice

Brent L. Fogel and Daniel Geschwind

3. Ethical issues in neurogenetics

Wendy R. Uhlmann

4. Evolving views of human genetic variation and its relationship to neurologic and psychiatric disease

Daniel Geschwind

5. Epigenetic mechanisms underlying nervous system diseases

Mark F. Mehler and Irfan Qureshi

6. Pharmacogenetics

Jeffrey R. Bishop

7. Bioinformatics and genomic databases

Giovanni Coppola and Jason Chen

8. Towards precision medicine

Pedro Gonzalez-Alegre

Section II. Recurring Biological Themes in Neurogenetics

9. Repeat expansion diseases

Henry Lauris Paulson

10. Mitochondrial diseases

Carolyn Sue

11. The CAG – polyglutamine repeat diseases: A clinical, molecular, genetic and pathophysiological nosology

Albert R. La Spada

Section III. Movement Disorders

12. Autosomal dominant cerebellar ataxias

Vikram Shakkottai

13. Autosomal recessive cerebellar ataxias

Brent L. Fogel

14. Genetics of Parkinson disease

Aloysius Domingo and Christine Klein

15. Essential Tremor

Elan Louis and Lorraine Clark

16. Inherited dystonias: Clinical features and molecular pathways

Corinne Elise Weisheit, Samuel S. Pappas and William Dauer

17. Huntington’s Disease

Sarah Tabrizi, Rhia Ghosh and Amanda Dolphin

18. Wilson Disease and related copper disorders

Matthew Lorincz

19. Neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation (NBIA)

Susan Judith Hayflick and Penny Hogarth

20. Primary familial brain calcifications

Maria-Jesus Sobrido

Section IV. Neurodevelopmental Disorders

21. Genetics of autism spectrum disorder

Daniel Geschwind

22. The emerging genetic landscape of cerebral palsy

Clare Louise van Eyk, Mark Corbett and Alastair MacLennan

23. Tourette disorder and other tic disorders

Thomas Fernandez, Matthew William State and Christopher Pittenger

24. Sex chromosome aneuploidies

David Skuse, Frida Printzlau and Jeanne Wolstencroft

25. Fragile X syndrome and fragile X-associated tremor ataxia syndrome

Deborah Ann Hall

