Neurofeedback and Neuromodulation Techniques and Applications

Part One: Neuromodulation: Analysis Techniques

1. Assessment of EEG (QEEG) and brain arousal: Relevance for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment in neuropsychiatry

Martijn Arns, Jay Gunkelman, Sebastian Olbrich, Christian Sander, Ulrich Hegerl

2. Use of Databases in Quantitative EEG Evaluation: An Update

David Cantor and Robert Coben

3. LORETA Current Source Density: Implications for Diagnostic and Clinical Utility

Rex Cannon

4. Advances in the Measurement of EEG Connectivity

Iman Mohammad-Rezazade and Robert Coben

Part Two: Endogenous Neuromodulation Strategies

5. Feedback of Slow Cortical Potentials: Basics, Application and Evidence

Sarah Wyckoff, Kerstin Mayer, Ute Strehl

6. Four Channel Multivariate Coherence Training: Theory and Empirical Evidence

Robert Coben

7. Emerging Empirical Evidence Supporting Connectivity-Guided Neurofeedback for Autistic Disorders

Robert Coben

8. Seizures, Epilepsy and Neurofeedback

Lauren Frey and Robert Turner

9. Quieting the Cacophony: Trauma, Disordered Arousal, and Neurofeedback

G Travers, Mark Gapen, Ed Hamlin

10. Evidence Supporting Neurofeedback for Adult Psychiatric Disorders

Tanju Sürmeli

11. Real-Time Regulation and Detection of Brain States from fMRI Signals

Ranganatha Sitaram, Sangkyun Lee, Sergio Ruiz, Niels Birbaumer

Part Three: Exogenous Neuromodulation Strategies

12. Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Depression: Protocols, Mechanisms, and New Developments

Desirée Spronk, Martijn Arns, Paul B. Fitzgerald

13. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Tinnitus

Berthold Langguth and Dirk de Ridder

14. Neurophysiological Effects of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation

Jay S. Reidler, Soroush Zaghi, Felipe Fregni

15. Effects of rTMS and Neurofeedback on Gamma Frequency Activity in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Estate M Sokhadze, Ayman S El-Baz, Manuel F Casanova

Part Four: Mechanism of Change and Long-Term Consolidation: Beginning Evidence

16. Functional Neuroimaging Evidence Supporting Neurofeedback in ADHD

Johanne Lévesque and Mario Neauregard

17. Self-Tuning the Brain towards Criticality? Restoring Long-Range Temporal Correlations with Neurofeedback

Tomas Ros, Paul A. Frewen, Jean Théberge, Rosemarie C. Kluetsch, Andreas Mueller, Candrian, G., Rakesh Jetly, Patrik Vuilleumier, Ruth A. Lanius

18. Enduring Effects of Neurofeedback in Children

Robert Coben, Martijn Arns, Mirjam E. J. Kouijzer