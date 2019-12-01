Neurofeedback and Neuromodulation Techniques and Applications
2nd Edition
Description
Neurofeedback and Neuromodulation Techniques and Applications, Second Edition presents the latest techniques, analysis and applications to specific patient populations and disorders. The book will serve as an extensive reference on neuromodulation techniques with its discussions on innovative applications that either currently exist or are in development. Top scholars in the field offer both the breadth needed for an introductory scholar and the depth desired by a clinical professional. This information is critical for neurosurgeons, neuropsychologists, neurophysiologists, clinical psychologists, and other proceduralists, providing a clear presentation of the frontiers of this exciting and medically important area.
Key Features
- Includes techniques to use with patients
- Integrates neurofeedback with neuromodulation techniques
- Discusses what the technique is, for which disorders it is effective, and the evidence basis behind its use
- Written at an appropriate level for clinicians and researchers
- Provides updates from the earlier edition, including more advanced assessment and intervention techniques
Readership
Neuroscientists, neuropsychologists, neurophysiologists, clinical psychology practitioners, clinical neuroscience/ psychology researchers and seeking a broad overview of neurofeedback and neuromodulation techniques for assessing brain function and dysfunction and treatment of disorders
Table of Contents
Part One: Neuromodulation: Analysis Techniques
1. Assessment of EEG (QEEG) and brain arousal: Relevance for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment in neuropsychiatry
Martijn Arns, Jay Gunkelman, Sebastian Olbrich, Christian Sander, Ulrich Hegerl
2. Use of Databases in Quantitative EEG Evaluation: An Update
David Cantor and Robert Coben
3. LORETA Current Source Density: Implications for Diagnostic and Clinical Utility
Rex Cannon
4. Advances in the Measurement of EEG Connectivity
Iman Mohammad-Rezazade and Robert Coben
Part Two: Endogenous Neuromodulation Strategies
5. Feedback of Slow Cortical Potentials: Basics, Application and Evidence
Sarah Wyckoff, Kerstin Mayer, Ute Strehl
6. Four Channel Multivariate Coherence Training: Theory and Empirical Evidence
Robert Coben
7. Emerging Empirical Evidence Supporting Connectivity-Guided Neurofeedback for Autistic Disorders
Robert Coben
8. Seizures, Epilepsy and Neurofeedback
Lauren Frey and Robert Turner
9. Quieting the Cacophony: Trauma, Disordered Arousal, and Neurofeedback
G Travers, Mark Gapen, Ed Hamlin
10. Evidence Supporting Neurofeedback for Adult Psychiatric Disorders
Tanju Sürmeli
11. Real-Time Regulation and Detection of Brain States from fMRI Signals
Ranganatha Sitaram, Sangkyun Lee, Sergio Ruiz, Niels Birbaumer
Part Three: Exogenous Neuromodulation Strategies
12. Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Depression: Protocols, Mechanisms, and New Developments
Desirée Spronk, Martijn Arns, Paul B. Fitzgerald
13. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Tinnitus
Berthold Langguth and Dirk de Ridder
14. Neurophysiological Effects of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation
Jay S. Reidler, Soroush Zaghi, Felipe Fregni
15. Effects of rTMS and Neurofeedback on Gamma Frequency Activity in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Estate M Sokhadze, Ayman S El-Baz, Manuel F Casanova
Part Four: Mechanism of Change and Long-Term Consolidation: Beginning Evidence
16. Functional Neuroimaging Evidence Supporting Neurofeedback in ADHD
Johanne Lévesque and Mario Neauregard
17. Self-Tuning the Brain towards Criticality? Restoring Long-Range Temporal Correlations with Neurofeedback
Tomas Ros, Paul A. Frewen, Jean Théberge, Rosemarie C. Kluetsch, Andreas Mueller, Candrian, G., Rakesh Jetly, Patrik Vuilleumier, Ruth A. Lanius
18. Enduring Effects of Neurofeedback in Children
Robert Coben, Martijn Arns, Mirjam E. J. Kouijzer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153321
About the Editor
Robert Coben
Dr. Coben received his doctoral degree in 1991 and has been a licensed psychologist in the state of New York since 1994 and in the state of Arkansas since 2015. He is the Director and Chief Neuropsychologist of NeuroRehabilitation and Neuropsychological Services, the Co-Director of Integrated Neuroscience Services, and works as a practicing Neuropsychologist at Integrated Neuropsychological Services. His post-doctoral training in clinical and rehabilitation neuropsychology was done at the UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California. His experience in rehabilitation neuropsychology includes directing two separate inpatient neurorehabilitation programs. He is former director of inpatient and outpatient brain rehabilitation at Staten Island University Hospital. He is an affiliate of Winthrop University Hospital and an affiliated researcher of NYU Medical Center. Dr. Coben is a member in good standing of the American Psychological Association, International Neuropsychological Society, International Society for Neurofeedback and Research, and the American Association of Psychophysiology and Biofeedback. He is an associate editor for Frontiers in Child Health and Human Development and Frontiers in Public Health. He is also an editorial reviewer for the following journals: Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, Frontiers in Child Health and Human Development, Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, Clinical Neurophysiology, Neuroimage, and Journal of Psychophysiology. He has edited special issues of journals on EEG Connectivity, and Neuromodulation techniques for Autism and Epilepsy. His research interests include the study of Neuropsychology and Neurophysiology in the understanding of childhood neurodevelopmental disorders, especially autism, and treatment applications for the same.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrated Neuroscience Services, USA