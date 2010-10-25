Neurofeedback and Neuromodulation Techniques and Applications

Dr. Coben received his doctoral degree in 1991 and has been a licensed psychologist in the state of New York since 1994 and in the state of Arkansas since 2015. He is the Director and Chief Neuropsychologist of NeuroRehabilitation and Neuropsychological Services, the Co-Director of Integrated Neuroscience Services, and works as a practicing Neuropsychologist at Integrated Neuropsychological Services. His post-doctoral training in clinical and rehabilitation neuropsychology was done at the UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California. His experience in rehabilitation neuropsychology includes directing two separate inpatient neurorehabilitation programs. He is former director of inpatient and outpatient brain rehabilitation at Staten Island University Hospital. He is an affiliate of Winthrop University Hospital and an affiliated researcher of NYU Medical Center. Dr. Coben is a member in good standing of the American Psychological Association, International Neuropsychological Society, International Society for Neurofeedback and Research, and the American Association of Psychophysiology and Biofeedback. He is an associate editor for Frontiers in Child Health and Human Development and Frontiers in Public Health. He is also an editorial reviewer for the following journals: Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, Frontiers in Child Health and Human Development, Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, Clinical Neurophysiology, Neuroimage, and Journal of Psychophysiology. He has edited special issues of journals on EEG Connectivity, and Neuromodulation techniques for Autism and Epilepsy. His research interests include the study of Neuropsychology and Neurophysiology in the understanding of childhood neurodevelopmental disorders, especially autism, and treatment applications for the same.