Neuroepigenetics and Mental Illness, Volume 158
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Neuroepigenetics in mental illness
Bart Rutten
2. Neuroepigenetics of development and neurodevelopmental disorders
Elisabeth Radford
3. Neuroepigenetics of aging and age-related neurodegenerative disorders
Daniel van den Hove
4. Neuroepigenetics of prenatal psychological stress
Stephan Claes
5. Neuroepigenetics of differential susceptibility to environmental stressors
Nikolaos P. Daskalakis
6. Neuroepigenetics of the HPA axis
Nadine Provencal
7. Neuroepigenetics of the serotonergic system
Klaus-Peter Lesch
8. Neuroepigenetics of the WNT signaling pathway
Laurence de Nijs
9. Neuroepigenetics of neurotrophin signaling
Raymond Mongeau
10. Epigenetic regulation of the immune system in relation to mental illness
Meric Maltinoz
11. Neuroepigenetics of psychotic disorders
Gianluca Ursini
12. Neuroepigenetics of post-traumatic stress disorder
Monica Uddin
13. Transgenerational epigenetics of stress
Isabelle M. Mansuy
14. Bioethical and philosophical-historical perspectives on neuroepigenetics and neuro-epigenesis in mental illness
Kathinka Evers, Mats Hansson, Elisabeth Radford, Bart Rutten, Chiara Renzi, Nadine Provencal, Ilona Koupil and Ulrik Kihlbom
15. Using epigenetics tools to investigate antidepressant response
Gustavo Turecki
Description
Neuroepigenetics and Mental Illness, Volume 158, the latest release in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, seeks to provide the most topical, informative, and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics related to prions, viruses, bacteria and eukaryotes. The series seeks to provide readers with in-depth knowledge of important molecular biological aspects of organismal physiology and function, with this release focusing on Neuroepigenetics in mental illness, Neuroepigenetics of development and neurodevelopmental disorder, Neuroepigenetics of aging and age-related neurodegenerative disorders, Neuroepigenetics of prenatal psychological stress, Neuroepigenetics of the HPA axis, Neuroepigenetics of the serotonergic system, and more.
Key Features
- Presents updated volumes comprising 15-20 chapters, allowing comprehensive coverage on a topic
- Uses tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided in each chapter
Readership
Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. Volumes also are appropriate for new investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 343
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 31st July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125939
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128125922
About the Editors
Bart Rutten Editor
Bart P.F. Rutten, Head of the Division Neuroscience of the School for Mental Health and Neuroscience, Department of Psychiatry & Neuropsychology, Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences, Maastricht University Medical Centre, Maastricht, The Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Maastricht University Medical Centre, Maastricht, The Netherlands