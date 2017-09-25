Neuroepidemiology in Tropical Health
1st Edition
Description
Neuroepidemiology in Tropical Health covers major neurological diseases of relevance in tropical settings and examines the specificities of epidemiology of neurological diseases in the context of tropical countries that face many challenges when compared to the developed world. Part One focuses on methods and their eventual specificities, and how such methods, like sampling, can be adapted for specific scenarios. Parts Two and Three discuss environmental factors and their consequences for neurology in the tropical world, as well as large geographical areas and their specificities. Finally, Part Four presents relevant neurological diseases in in-depth chapters.
This invaluable information will help readers recognize the various neurological conditions presented, with the inclusion of their aetiologies and treatment in tropical areas. The book therefore fills a gap in the neuroepidemiology literature, with chapters written by an international collection of experienced authors in the field.
Key Features
- Highlights differences and similarities between neuroepidemiology in tropical areas and temperate zones with a focus on methods and underlying factors
- Covers environmental factors in the tropical world and their consequences for neurology
- Chapters include references (key articles, books, protocols) for additional detailed study
- Includes wide topics of neurological disease in the tropics, not only infectious diseases, but also nutrition and public health
Readership
Neuroscientists, neuroepidemiologists, graduate and undergraduate students in biological and biomedical sciences, post-doctoral fellows, researchers, neurologists, parasitologists, clinicians
Table of Contents
Foreword: Neuroepidemiology in Tropical Health
Gustavo C. Román
Is tropical neurology specific?
Michel Dumas and Pierre-Marie Preux
Part I: Fundamental Concepts
1. Methodological challenges of neuroepidemiological studies in low and middle income countries
Farid Boumediene, Benoît Marin and Pierre-Marie Preux
Part II: Tropical Neuroepidemiology: Between Environment and Genetics
2. Neuro-epidemiology in tropical health: Socio-cultural factors
Philippe Nubukpo and Catherine-Marie Dubreuil
3. Climatic factors under the tropics
Jacques J. Reis, Pascal Handschumacher, Valerie S. Palmer and Peter Spencer
4. Economic aspects
Achille Tchalla
5. Tropical epidemiology: Nutritional factors
Jean-Claude Desport, Pierre Jésus and Philippe Fayemendy
6. Genetics of infections and diseases caused by human parasites affecting the central nervous system
Alain Dessein, Agnès Fleury, Hélia Dessein and Sandrine Marquet
Part III: Tropical Neuroepidemiology by Large Areas of the World
7. Asia
Mohamad Imran Idris and Chong Tin Tan
8. Neurologic disease of tropical Oceania
Jacques Joubert and Craig Barnett
9. Neuroepidemiology in Latin America
Carlos N. Ketzoian, Abayubá Perna and Heber Jochen Hackembruch
10. Epidemiology of neurological disorders in sub-saharan Africa
Redda Tekle-Haimanot, Edgard Brice Ngoungou and Dawit Kibru
Part IV: Focus on Specific Neurological Syndromes or Diseases in Tropical Areas
11. Epilepsy
Charles R. Newton and Pierre-Marie Preux
12. Dementia
Maëlenn Guerchet and Martin Prince
13. Other neurocognitive disorders in tropical health (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease)
Benoît Marin, Philippe Couratier, Annie Lannuzel and Giancarlo Logroscino
14. Vascular disorders
Thierry Adoukonou and Philippe Lacroix
15. Neuromuscular disorders in tropical areas
Stéphane Mathis, Laurent Magy and Jean-Michel Vallat
16. Headaches in tropical areas
Dismand Houinato and Athanase Millogo
17. Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Addictions
Jean-Pierre Clément and Philippe Nubukpo
18. Neurological syndromes or diseases caused by parasites in tropical areas
Francisco Javier Carod-Artal, Hector H. Garcia, Andrea Sylvia Winkler and Daniel Ajzenberg
19. Bacterial diseases of the nervous system
Jean-François Faucher and Marie-Cécile Ploy
20. Viral Diseases
François Denis and Sébastien Hantz
21. Other Diseases: Traumatic brain injuries, tumors and multiple sclerosis
Mouhamadou Diagana and Michel Dumas
Glossary
Pierre-Marie Preux and Michel Dumas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 25th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046258
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046074
About the Editor
Pierre-Marie Preux
Head - Institute of Neuroepidemiology and Tropical Neurology (IENT)
Head - INSERM UMR1094 Tropical Neuroepidemiology
Head - Clinical Research and Biostatistic Unit, University Hospital - CHU Limoges
He is a neurologist specialized in Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Clinical research, and Tropical Medicine. He completed a PhD in Epidemiology and Public Health, and is Professor of Epidemiology, Vice Dean for Research at the School of Medicine, University of Limoges, and member of the Scientific Council of the University. He is an advisor to Inserm, ANR, WHO, French Clinical Research Projects (PHRC), and the French-speaking University Agency (AUF). He is a reviewer for many scientific journals including The Lancet and The Lancet Neurology. He is a member of the editorial board of Neuroepidemiology. Prof Preux is a recognized expert in Neuroepidemiology, Tropical Neuroepidemiology, in particular in epidemiology of epilepsy in developing countries. He has been the tutor of more than 15 PhD theses in Neuroepidemiology. He obtained several grants in particular from the French National Agency for Research (ANR), and AXA Research Fund. He contributed in more than 300 papers (267 indexed in Medline) and has been invited to speak in more than 40 international congresses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut d’Epidémiologie neurologique et de Neurologie Tropicale, Inserm UMR1094, Université de Limoges, Limoges, France
Michel Dumas
Funder and Honorary Director - Institute of Neuroepidemiology and Tropical Neurology (IENT)
Corresponding member of the French Academy of Medicine
He is neurologist and specialized in tropical medicine. His research activities have been done primarily in tropical neurology, first in Dakar, then in Limoges where he founded the IENT. Two types of research emerged from the Institute’s activities: Collaborative projects with the tropical neurologists and targeted projects in tropical neuroparasitology, in particular relating to African human trypanosomiasis and cysticercosis, and tropical neuroepidemiology, especially epilepsy and comparative epidemiology.
These projects have led to: the creation of a Research Unit and the training of many foreign medical and doctoral students; the publication, nationally and internationally, of more than 600 scientific papers, 72 chapters in textbooks of tropical neurology and medicine, and four books, one of which on epilepsy and other on human African trypanosomiasis; the obtention of research grants from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WHO, “l’Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie” [the French-speaking Universities Agency], pharmaceutical firms, ECOS-Nord, and COFECUB; the organization of workshops and international congresses in tropical neurology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut d’Epidémiologie neurologique et de Neurologie Tropicale, Inserm UMR1094, Université de Limoges, Limoges, France