Foreword: Neuroepidemiology in Tropical Health

Gustavo C. Román

Is tropical neurology specific?

Michel Dumas and Pierre-Marie Preux

Part I: Fundamental Concepts

1. Methodological challenges of neuroepidemiological studies in low and middle income countries

Farid Boumediene, Benoît Marin and Pierre-Marie Preux

Part II: Tropical Neuroepidemiology: Between Environment and Genetics

2. Neuro-epidemiology in tropical health: Socio-cultural factors

Philippe Nubukpo and Catherine-Marie Dubreuil

3. Climatic factors under the tropics

Jacques J. Reis, Pascal Handschumacher, Valerie S. Palmer and Peter Spencer

4. Economic aspects

Achille Tchalla

5. Tropical epidemiology: Nutritional factors

Jean-Claude Desport, Pierre Jésus and Philippe Fayemendy

6. Genetics of infections and diseases caused by human parasites affecting the central nervous system

Alain Dessein, Agnès Fleury, Hélia Dessein and Sandrine Marquet

Part III: Tropical Neuroepidemiology by Large Areas of the World

7. Asia

Mohamad Imran Idris and Chong Tin Tan

8. Neurologic disease of tropical Oceania

Jacques Joubert and Craig Barnett

9. Neuroepidemiology in Latin America

Carlos N. Ketzoian, Abayubá Perna and Heber Jochen Hackembruch

10. Epidemiology of neurological disorders in sub-saharan Africa

Redda Tekle-Haimanot, Edgard Brice Ngoungou and Dawit Kibru

Part IV: Focus on Specific Neurological Syndromes or Diseases in Tropical Areas

11. Epilepsy

Charles R. Newton and Pierre-Marie Preux

12. Dementia

Maëlenn Guerchet and Martin Prince

13. Other neurocognitive disorders in tropical health (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease)

Benoît Marin, Philippe Couratier, Annie Lannuzel and Giancarlo Logroscino

14. Vascular disorders

Thierry Adoukonou and Philippe Lacroix

15. Neuromuscular disorders in tropical areas

Stéphane Mathis, Laurent Magy and Jean-Michel Vallat

16. Headaches in tropical areas

Dismand Houinato and Athanase Millogo

17. Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Addictions

Jean-Pierre Clément and Philippe Nubukpo

18. Neurological syndromes or diseases caused by parasites in tropical areas

Francisco Javier Carod-Artal, Hector H. Garcia, Andrea Sylvia Winkler and Daniel Ajzenberg

19. Bacterial diseases of the nervous system

Jean-François Faucher and Marie-Cécile Ploy

20. Viral Diseases

François Denis and Sébastien Hantz

21. Other Diseases: Traumatic brain injuries, tumors and multiple sclerosis

Mouhamadou Diagana and Michel Dumas

Glossary

Pierre-Marie Preux and Michel Dumas

