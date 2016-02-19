Neuroendocrinology, Volume II, is the second in a two-volume treatise designed to provide a survey of all aspects of the rapidly expanding science of neuroendocrinology. Only in recent years have the relations between the nervous system and the endocrine system come under intensive scrutiny, but their interactions have already been shown to be multiple and diverse. This diversity is reflected in the range of subjects covered. There are chapters on neural control of endocrine function; the effects of hormones on the brain; brain-endocrine interrelations during various phases of development; and the comparative aspects of neuroendocrine integration. The relation of brain chemistry to endocrine function, the effect of drugs on neuroendocrine mechanisms, and the new discipline of clinical neuroendocrinology have also been considered. Not only neurophysiologists and endocrinologists, but pharmacologists, zoologists, biochemists, psychologists, and those in clinical medicine will find the treatise of interest. Parts of neuroendocrinology have been discussed in other works, but this is the first treatise in which an attempt has been made to cover all ramifications of neuroendocrinology. This book can be used both as a text for advanced students and as a reference source.

Chapter 17. Role in Reproductive Physiology of Afferent Impulses from the Genitalia and Other Regions

I. Introduction

II. Innervation of the Reproductive Tract

III. The Role of Peripheral Nerves in Reproductive Processes in the Male

IV. The Role of Peripheral Nerves in Reproductive Processes in the Female

V. Modification of Gonadal Function by Manipulation of the Genital Tract

VI. Exteroceptive Stimuli Influencing Reproductive Processes

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 18. Effects of Light and Visual Stimuli on Endocrine Function

I. Introduction

II. Physical and Temporal Characteristics of Natural Light, and Their Endocrine Significance

III. The Responses of Animals to Light

V. Methods Used to Study the Endocrine Effects of Light, and Common Problems in the Interpretation of Data

V. Mechanisms by Which Light Influences Selected Neuroendocrine Functions

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 19. Modifications in Reproductive Function after Exposure to Hormones during the Prenatal and Early Postnatal Period

I. General Introduction

II. The Effect of Pre- and Postnatal Hormone Treatment on Subsequent Reproduction

III. The Persistent Estrus Syndrome, Its Cause, and Its Contribution to the Understanding of the Normal Estrous Cycle

IV. Effects of Prepubertal Androgen Treatment on Pituitary Gonadotropin

V. Comparative Effects of Prepubertal Treatment with Hormones Other Than Androgen of Subsequent Fertility

VI. Effects of Prepubertal Steroid Treatment on Mating Behavior

VII. Influence of Exogenous Hormone Administration in Adult Female Rats Pretreated with Sex Steroids before Puberty

VIII. Influence of Prepubertal Hormone Treatment on Subsequent Ovarian Steroidogenesis

IX. Influence of Prepubertal Administration of Sex Steroids on Reproductive Physiology of the Male

X. Other Effects of Prepubertal Steroid Treatment

XI. General Comments and Conclusions

References

Chapter 20. Control of the Onset of Puberty

I. Introduction

II. Prepubertal Development of the Gonads

III. The Pituitary and Puberty

IV. The Brain and Puberty

V. Control of Puberty

Addendum

References

Chapter 21. Sexual Behavior: General Aspects

I. Introduction

II. Gonadal Hormones and Activation of Sexual Behavior in Adult Mammals

III. Gonadal Hormones and Organization of Sexual Behavior

IV. Genetic and Hormonal Interaction

V. Summary

References

Chapter 22. Sexual Behavior: Hormonal Control

I. Introduction

II. The Nervous System: Role in Sexual Behavior

III. Sexual Behavior in Nonmammalian Vertebrates

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 23. Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone and the Intermediate Lobe of the Pituitary: Chemistry, Effects, and Mode of Action

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone

III. Effects of Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone

IV. Mode of Action of Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 24. Relation of the Pars Intermedia to the Hypothalamus

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Considerations

III. Developmental Interactions

IV. Neural Inhibition of the Intermedia

V. Nature of Neural Control

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 25. Adrenal Medullary Secretion and Its Neural Control

I. Morphological Considerations

II. Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla

III. Action of Medullary Hormones

IV. Adrenal Medullary Secretion

V. Mechanism of Release

VI. Chromaffin Cell Tumors

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 26. Influence of Hormones on Brain Activity

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Measuring Central Nervous System Activity

III. Adrenal Gland

VI. Gonads

V. Thyroid Gland

VI. Parathyroid Gland

VII. Pancreas

VIII. Growth Hormone (Somatotropin)

IX. Summary

References

Chapter 27. Effects of Drugs on Neuroendocrine Processes

I. Introduction

II. Hormone Congeners

III. Drugs Acting Directly on Endocrine Organs

IV. Drugs Inhibiting the Actions of Hormones on Their Target Organs

V. Drugs Altering Hormone Secretion by Acting on the Nervous System

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 28. Neuroendocrine Mechanisms in Invertebrates

I. Introduction

II. The Components of Invertebrate Neuroendocrine Control

III. Brief Survey of Neuroendocrine Mechanisms in the Invertebrates

IV. General Comments and Conclusions

References

Chapter 29. Neuroendocrine Mechanisms in Lower Vertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Comparative Anatomy of the Hypophyseal Region

III. Functional Hypothalamic-Adenohypophyseal Relationships

IV. Extrahypophyseal Functions of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones in Lower Vertebrates

V. Discussion and Conclusions

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 30. Neuroendocrine Mechanisms in Birds

I. Introduction

II. General Features of the Avian Hypothalamo-Hypophyseal System

III. The Morphology of the Avian Hypothalamo-Hypophyseal System

IV. Functional Aspects

V. Neurohormones and Releasing Mechanisms

VI. Afferent Information for Hypothalamic Neuroendocrine Mechanisms

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 31. Brain Neurohumors and Endocrine Function

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Neurohumors in the Brain

III. Metabolism of Neurohumors

IV. Neurohumors as Mediators at Synapses in the Brain

V. Melatonin

VI. Relation of Neurohumors to Endocrine Function

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 32. Possible Functions of the Pineal Gland

I. Introduction

II. Pineal Contents and Metabolic Activity

III. Melatonin

IV. Relation to the Brain

V. Effects of Light on the Pineal Gland

VI. Relation to the Gonads

VII. Relation to the Adrenal Glands

VIII. Relation to the Thyroid Gland

IX. Relation to the Pituitary Gland

X. Comment

References

Chapter 33. Abnormalities of Neuroendocrine Functions in Man

I. Limitations in the Study of Neuroendocrine Functions in Man

II. Gross Deficits of Endocrine Function in Cerebral Disease

III. Asymptomatic Disturbances in Endocrine Control Mechanisms

IV. Effect of Drugs on Neuroendocrine Function in Man

V. Possible Relationship between the Central Nervous System and Certain Clinical States

VI. Role of the Central Nervous System in the Regulation of Salt and Water Metabolism in Man

VII. Summary

References

