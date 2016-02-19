Neuroendocrinology
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Neuroendocrinology, Volume II, is the second in a two-volume treatise designed to provide a survey of all aspects of the rapidly expanding science of neuroendocrinology. Only in recent years have the relations between the nervous system and the endocrine system come under intensive scrutiny, but their interactions have already been shown to be multiple and diverse. This diversity is reflected in the range of subjects covered. There are chapters on neural control of endocrine function; the effects of hormones on the brain; brain-endocrine interrelations during various phases of development; and the comparative aspects of neuroendocrine integration. The relation of brain chemistry to endocrine function, the effect of drugs on neuroendocrine mechanisms, and the new discipline of clinical neuroendocrinology have also been considered.
Not only neurophysiologists and endocrinologists, but pharmacologists, zoologists, biochemists, psychologists, and those in clinical medicine will find the treatise of interest. Parts of neuroendocrinology have been discussed in other works, but this is the first treatise in which an attempt has been made to cover all ramifications of neuroendocrinology. This book can be used both as a text for advanced students and as a reference source.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Erratum for Volume I
Chapter 17. Role in Reproductive Physiology of Afferent Impulses from the Genitalia and Other Regions
I. Introduction
II. Innervation of the Reproductive Tract
III. The Role of Peripheral Nerves in Reproductive Processes in the Male
IV. The Role of Peripheral Nerves in Reproductive Processes in the Female
V. Modification of Gonadal Function by Manipulation of the Genital Tract
VI. Exteroceptive Stimuli Influencing Reproductive Processes
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Effects of Light and Visual Stimuli on Endocrine Function
I. Introduction
II. Physical and Temporal Characteristics of Natural Light, and Their Endocrine Significance
III. The Responses of Animals to Light
V. Methods Used to Study the Endocrine Effects of Light, and Common Problems in the Interpretation of Data
V. Mechanisms by Which Light Influences Selected Neuroendocrine Functions
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 19. Modifications in Reproductive Function after Exposure to Hormones during the Prenatal and Early Postnatal Period
I. General Introduction
II. The Effect of Pre- and Postnatal Hormone Treatment on Subsequent Reproduction
III. The Persistent Estrus Syndrome, Its Cause, and Its Contribution to the Understanding of the Normal Estrous Cycle
IV. Effects of Prepubertal Androgen Treatment on Pituitary Gonadotropin
V. Comparative Effects of Prepubertal Treatment with Hormones Other Than Androgen of Subsequent Fertility
VI. Effects of Prepubertal Steroid Treatment on Mating Behavior
VII. Influence of Exogenous Hormone Administration in Adult Female Rats Pretreated with Sex Steroids before Puberty
VIII. Influence of Prepubertal Hormone Treatment on Subsequent Ovarian Steroidogenesis
IX. Influence of Prepubertal Administration of Sex Steroids on Reproductive Physiology of the Male
X. Other Effects of Prepubertal Steroid Treatment
XI. General Comments and Conclusions
References
Chapter 20. Control of the Onset of Puberty
I. Introduction
II. Prepubertal Development of the Gonads
III. The Pituitary and Puberty
IV. The Brain and Puberty
V. Control of Puberty
Addendum
References
Chapter 21. Sexual Behavior: General Aspects
I. Introduction
II. Gonadal Hormones and Activation of Sexual Behavior in Adult Mammals
III. Gonadal Hormones and Organization of Sexual Behavior
IV. Genetic and Hormonal Interaction
V. Summary
References
Chapter 22. Sexual Behavior: Hormonal Control
I. Introduction
II. The Nervous System: Role in Sexual Behavior
III. Sexual Behavior in Nonmammalian Vertebrates
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 23. Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone and the Intermediate Lobe of the Pituitary: Chemistry, Effects, and Mode of Action
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone
III. Effects of Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone
IV. Mode of Action of Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 24. Relation of the Pars Intermedia to the Hypothalamus
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Considerations
III. Developmental Interactions
IV. Neural Inhibition of the Intermedia
V. Nature of Neural Control
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 25. Adrenal Medullary Secretion and Its Neural Control
I. Morphological Considerations
II. Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla
III. Action of Medullary Hormones
IV. Adrenal Medullary Secretion
V. Mechanism of Release
VI. Chromaffin Cell Tumors
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 26. Influence of Hormones on Brain Activity
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Measuring Central Nervous System Activity
III. Adrenal Gland
VI. Gonads
V. Thyroid Gland
VI. Parathyroid Gland
VII. Pancreas
VIII. Growth Hormone (Somatotropin)
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 27. Effects of Drugs on Neuroendocrine Processes
I. Introduction
II. Hormone Congeners
III. Drugs Acting Directly on Endocrine Organs
IV. Drugs Inhibiting the Actions of Hormones on Their Target Organs
V. Drugs Altering Hormone Secretion by Acting on the Nervous System
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 28. Neuroendocrine Mechanisms in Invertebrates
I. Introduction
II. The Components of Invertebrate Neuroendocrine Control
III. Brief Survey of Neuroendocrine Mechanisms in the Invertebrates
IV. General Comments and Conclusions
References
Chapter 29. Neuroendocrine Mechanisms in Lower Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Anatomy of the Hypophyseal Region
III. Functional Hypothalamic-Adenohypophyseal Relationships
IV. Extrahypophyseal Functions of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones in Lower Vertebrates
V. Discussion and Conclusions
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 30. Neuroendocrine Mechanisms in Birds
I. Introduction
II. General Features of the Avian Hypothalamo-Hypophyseal System
III. The Morphology of the Avian Hypothalamo-Hypophyseal System
IV. Functional Aspects
V. Neurohormones and Releasing Mechanisms
VI. Afferent Information for Hypothalamic Neuroendocrine Mechanisms
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 31. Brain Neurohumors and Endocrine Function
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Neurohumors in the Brain
III. Metabolism of Neurohumors
IV. Neurohumors as Mediators at Synapses in the Brain
V. Melatonin
VI. Relation of Neurohumors to Endocrine Function
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 32. Possible Functions of the Pineal Gland
I. Introduction
II. Pineal Contents and Metabolic Activity
III. Melatonin
IV. Relation to the Brain
V. Effects of Light on the Pineal Gland
VI. Relation to the Gonads
VII. Relation to the Adrenal Glands
VIII. Relation to the Thyroid Gland
IX. Relation to the Pituitary Gland
X. Comment
References
Chapter 33. Abnormalities of Neuroendocrine Functions in Man
I. Limitations in the Study of Neuroendocrine Functions in Man
II. Gross Deficits of Endocrine Function in Cerebral Disease
III. Asymptomatic Disturbances in Endocrine Control Mechanisms
IV. Effect of Drugs on Neuroendocrine Function in Man
V. Possible Relationship between the Central Nervous System and Certain Clinical States
VI. Role of the Central Nervous System in the Regulation of Salt and Water Metabolism in Man
VII. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 798
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275055
About the Editor
Luciano Martini
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Endocrinology, University of Milano, Milano, Italy