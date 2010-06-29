Neuroendocrinology, Volume 182
1st Edition
Pathological Situations and Diseases
Table of Contents
1. Glucocorticoid-induced apoptosis of healthy and malignant lymphocytes
L.K. Smith and J.A. Cidlowski (North Carolina, USA)
2. Impact of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal/gonadal axes on trajectory of age-related cognitive decline
C.D. Conrad and H.A. Bimonte-Nelson (Arizona, USA)
3. Menopause and mitochondria: windows into estrogen effects on Alzheimer’s disease risk and therapy
V.W. Henderson and R. Diaz Brinton (California, USA)
4. DHEA, important source of sex steroids in men and even more in women
F. Labrie (Quebec, Canada)
5. Neuroendocrinology of post-traumatic stress disorder
P. Pervanidou and G.P. Chrousos (Athens, Greece)
6. Assisted reproduction and its neuroendocrine impact on the offspring
C. Kanaka-Gantenbein, S. Sakka and G.P. Chrousos (Athens, Greece)
7. Sex hormone and neuroendocrine aspects of the metabolic syndrome
H. Nawata, T. Watanabe, T. Yanase, M. Nomura, K. Ashida, L. Min and W. Fan (Fukuoka, Japan)
8. Ghrelin’s role as a major regulator of appetite and its other functions in neuroendocrinology
C.T. Lim, B. Kola, M. Korbonits and A.B. Grossman (London, UK)
9. Pathogenesis of pituitary tumors
R. Yu and S. Melmed (California, USA)
10. Molecular genetics of the AIP gene in familial pituitary tumorigenesis
A. Tahir, H.S. Chahal and M. Korbonits (London, UK)
11. Somatostatin and somatostatin receptors: from basic concepts to clinical applications
M.C. De Martino, L.J. Hofland and S.W.J. Lamberts (Rotterdam, The Netherlands)
12. Somatostatin analogues: treatment of pituitary and neuroendocrine tumors
A. Colao, A. Faggiano and R. Pivonello (Naples, Italy)
13. The MENX syndrome and p27: relationships with multiple endocrine neoplasia
S. Molatore and N.S. Pellegata (Neuherberg, Germany)
14. Hormonal therapy of prostate cancer
F. Labrie (Quebec, Canada)
15. Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma
V. Kantorovich and K. Pacak (Arkausas and Maryland, USA)
Description
Neuroendocrinology is a discipline which originated about 50 years ago as a branch of Endocrinology and that is now strictly linked to neuroscience.
Volumes 181 and 182 of Progress in Brain Research provide a rapid view of the major points presently discussed at biological and clinical levels.
The chapters have been written by top scientists who are directly involved in basic or clinical research and who use the most sophisticated biotechnological techniques.
The volumes cover of the role of genetics in many endocrine-related events, like neuroendocrinological diseases and endocrine depenedent cancers (prostate, breast, etc,). Interesting information is also provided on possibile treatments of neurodegenerative brain diseases (e.g., Alzheimer and similar syndromes).
About the Serial Volume Editors
Luciano Martini Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Endocrinology, University of Milano, Milano, Italy
George Chrousos Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
First Department of Pediatrics, Athens University Medical School, Athens, Greece
Fernand Labrie Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Molecular Endocrinology, Laval University Hospital, Quebec City, Canada
Karel Pacak Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Section of Medical Neuroendocrinology, NICHD-NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA
Donald Pfaff Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Neurobiology and Behavior, Rockefeller University, New York, USA