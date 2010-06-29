Neuroendocrinology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444536167, 9780444537393

Neuroendocrinology, Volume 182

1st Edition

Pathological Situations and Diseases

Serial Volume Editors: Luciano Martini George Chrousos Fernand Labrie Karel Pacak Donald Pfaff
eBook ISBN: 9780444537393
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444536167
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
212.00
180.20
294.50
250.32
305.00
259.25
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
268.00
227.80
290.00
246.50
175.00
148.75
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Glucocorticoid-induced apoptosis of healthy and malignant lymphocytes
L.K. Smith and J.A. Cidlowski (North Carolina, USA)

2. Impact of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal/gonadal axes on trajectory of age-related cognitive decline
C.D. Conrad and H.A. Bimonte-Nelson (Arizona, USA)

3. Menopause and mitochondria: windows into estrogen effects on Alzheimer’s disease risk and therapy
V.W. Henderson and R. Diaz Brinton (California, USA)

4. DHEA, important source of sex steroids in men and even more in women
F. Labrie (Quebec, Canada)

5. Neuroendocrinology of post-traumatic stress disorder
P. Pervanidou and G.P. Chrousos (Athens, Greece)

6. Assisted reproduction and its neuroendocrine impact on the offspring
C. Kanaka-Gantenbein, S. Sakka and G.P. Chrousos (Athens, Greece)

7. Sex hormone and neuroendocrine aspects of the metabolic syndrome
H. Nawata, T. Watanabe, T. Yanase, M. Nomura, K. Ashida, L. Min and W. Fan (Fukuoka, Japan)

8. Ghrelin’s role as a major regulator of appetite and its other functions in neuroendocrinology
C.T. Lim, B. Kola, M. Korbonits and A.B. Grossman (London, UK)

9. Pathogenesis of pituitary tumors
R. Yu and S. Melmed (California, USA)

10. Molecular genetics of the AIP gene in familial pituitary tumorigenesis
A. Tahir, H.S. Chahal and M. Korbonits (London, UK)

11. Somatostatin and somatostatin receptors: from basic concepts to clinical applications
M.C. De Martino, L.J. Hofland and S.W.J. Lamberts (Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

12. Somatostatin analogues: treatment of pituitary and neuroendocrine tumors
A. Colao, A. Faggiano and R. Pivonello (Naples, Italy)

13. The MENX syndrome and p27: relationships with multiple endocrine neoplasia
S. Molatore and N.S. Pellegata (Neuherberg, Germany)

14. Hormonal therapy of prostate cancer
F. Labrie (Quebec, Canada)

15. Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma
V. Kantorovich and K. Pacak (Arkausas and Maryland, USA)

Description

Neuroendocrinology is a discipline which originated about 50 years ago as a branch of Endocrinology and that is now strictly linked to neuroscience.

Volumes 181 and 182 of Progress in Brain Research provide a rapid view of the major points presently discussed at biological and clinical levels.

The chapters have been written by top scientists who are directly involved in basic or clinical research and who use the most sophisticated biotechnological techniques.

The volumes cover of the role of genetics in many endocrine-related events, like neuroendocrinological diseases and endocrine depenedent cancers (prostate, breast, etc,). Interesting information is also provided on possibile treatments of neurodegenerative brain diseases (e.g., Alzheimer and similar syndromes).

Key Features

• The best researchers in the field provide their conclusions in the context of the latest experimental results

• Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered

• Of great value for researchers and experts, but also for students as a background reference

Readership

Neurologists, Neuroscientists, Neuropsychologists

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444537393
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444536167

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Luciano Martini Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Endocrinology, University of Milano, Milano, Italy

George Chrousos Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

First Department of Pediatrics, Athens University Medical School, Athens, Greece

Fernand Labrie Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Molecular Endocrinology, Laval University Hospital, Quebec City, Canada

Karel Pacak Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Section of Medical Neuroendocrinology, NICHD-NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA

Donald Pfaff Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Neurobiology and Behavior, Rockefeller University, New York, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.