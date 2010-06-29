Neuroendocrinology, Volume 182

1. Glucocorticoid-induced apoptosis of healthy and malignant lymphocytes

L.K. Smith and J.A. Cidlowski (North Carolina, USA)

2. Impact of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal/gonadal axes on trajectory of age-related cognitive decline

C.D. Conrad and H.A. Bimonte-Nelson (Arizona, USA)

3. Menopause and mitochondria: windows into estrogen effects on Alzheimer’s disease risk and therapy

V.W. Henderson and R. Diaz Brinton (California, USA)

4. DHEA, important source of sex steroids in men and even more in women

F. Labrie (Quebec, Canada)

5. Neuroendocrinology of post-traumatic stress disorder

P. Pervanidou and G.P. Chrousos (Athens, Greece)

6. Assisted reproduction and its neuroendocrine impact on the offspring

C. Kanaka-Gantenbein, S. Sakka and G.P. Chrousos (Athens, Greece)

7. Sex hormone and neuroendocrine aspects of the metabolic syndrome

H. Nawata, T. Watanabe, T. Yanase, M. Nomura, K. Ashida, L. Min and W. Fan (Fukuoka, Japan)

8. Ghrelin’s role as a major regulator of appetite and its other functions in neuroendocrinology

C.T. Lim, B. Kola, M. Korbonits and A.B. Grossman (London, UK)

9. Pathogenesis of pituitary tumors

R. Yu and S. Melmed (California, USA)

10. Molecular genetics of the AIP gene in familial pituitary tumorigenesis

A. Tahir, H.S. Chahal and M. Korbonits (London, UK)

11. Somatostatin and somatostatin receptors: from basic concepts to clinical applications

M.C. De Martino, L.J. Hofland and S.W.J. Lamberts (Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

12. Somatostatin analogues: treatment of pituitary and neuroendocrine tumors

A. Colao, A. Faggiano and R. Pivonello (Naples, Italy)

13. The MENX syndrome and p27: relationships with multiple endocrine neoplasia

S. Molatore and N.S. Pellegata (Neuherberg, Germany)

14. Hormonal therapy of prostate cancer

F. Labrie (Quebec, Canada)

15. Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma

V. Kantorovich and K. Pacak (Arkausas and Maryland, USA)