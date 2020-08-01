Neuroendocrine Regulation of Animal Vocalization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151600

Neuroendocrine Regulation of Animal Vocalization

1st Edition

Mechanisms and Anthropogenic Factors in Animal Communication

Editors: Cheryl Rosenfeld Frauke Hoffmann
Paperback ISBN: 9780128151600
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
117.00
103.00
168.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Neuroendocrine Regulation of Animal Vocalization: Mechanisms and Anthropogenic Factors in Animal Communication examines the underpinning neuroendocrine (NE) mechanisms that drive animal communications across taxa. Written by international subject experts, it focuses on the importance of animal communication in survival and reproduction at an individual and species level, and the impact of that increased production and accumulation of endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) can have on disturbing these normal regulatory processes. This book discusses sound production, perception, processing, and response across a range of animals. This includes insects, fish, bats, birds, non-human primates, and infant humans. Each chapter covers the physiology of the animal’s perceptive organs, auditory receptors and pathways, analyzing how neuroactive substances, endocrine control, and chemical changes in the environment affects these factors. Neuroendocrine Regulation of Animal Vocalization is a valuable resource for researchers and advanced students seeking first-rate material on the neuroendocrinological effects to animal behavior and communication.

Key Features

  • The most comprehensive cross-taxa study of its kind, revolutionary in its focus on the impacts of EDCs in the regulatory processes guiding animal communication
  • Discusses intra- and inter-sexually selected traits
  • Emphasizes the importance of acoustic vocalization perception and processing for survival
  • Analyzes recent governmental policies and the subsequent effects of EDCs on humans and wildlife

Readership

Researchers and advanced students in behavioral neuroscience, neurobiology, neuroendocrinology, neuroethology, animal behavior, animal communication, neurolinguistics, and other fields interested in behavioral, cognitive, affective, and social neuroscience

Table of Contents

I. Introduction

II. Sound production and perception
1. Sound production and perception in invertebrates
2. Sound production and perception in vertebrates
2.1 Underwater sound production and perception
2.2 Terrestrial sound production

III. The Biology and Politics of a Silent Spring
3. Endocrine disruption of vocalizations
4. Governmental actions against this increasing problem in the U.S.
5. Green chemistry as potential alternatives
6. Concluding remarks

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128151600

About the Editor

Cheryl Rosenfeld

Dr. Rosenfeld has published extensively on how maternal diet and developmental exposure to endocrine disrupting compounds, including bisphenol A (BPA) and ethinyl estradiol (EE) affect offspring outcomes, such as neurobehavioral disruptions. She has been continually funded through the National Institutes of Health, including National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD) and National Institute of Environmental Health and Sciences (NIEHS) for this work on developmental origins of health and disease. She has written several review articles and book chapters, including the most recent one on “Animal Models of Transgenerational Effects” in TRANSGENERATIONAL EPIGENETICS: Evidence and Debate, to be published by Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Missouri – Columbia, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Columbia, MO, USA

Frauke Hoffmann

Dr. Hoffmann received her diploma from the Free University of Berlin, Germany, in 2008 after she finished a project on ultrasonic vocalizations of male house mice in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Dustin Penn from the Konrad Lorenz Institute for Ethology (University of Vienna, Austria). She then went on to obtain her PhD in 2012 at the Humboldt University of Berlin and the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries still focusing on animal communication and vocalization: She developed a non-invasive method for the detection of EDCs by examining the vocalizations of the anuran Xenopus laevis in detail. Frauke Hoffmann is currently a research associate at the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, focusing on the evaluation and regulatory risk assessment of chemicals under REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) with regards to human health.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate, German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, Berlin, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.