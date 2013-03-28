Neuroendocrine Control of Metabolism, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770847, 9781455771721

Neuroendocrine Control of Metabolism, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Volume 42-1

1st Edition

Authors: Christoph Buettner
eBook ISBN: 9781455771721
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770847
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Endocrinology Clinics brings the reader up to date on the important advances in research surrounding the neuroendocrine control of metabolism. Guest edited by Christoph Buettner, the topics covered include leptin signaling, hypothalamic inflammation, hypoglycemia awareness, perinatal programming of metabolic disease, substrates, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771721
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770847

About the Authors

Christoph Buettner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.