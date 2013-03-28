Neuroendocrine Control of Metabolism, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Volume 42-1
1st Edition
Authors: Christoph Buettner
eBook ISBN: 9781455771721
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770847
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2013
Description
This issue of Endocrinology Clinics brings the reader up to date on the important advances in research surrounding the neuroendocrine control of metabolism. Guest edited by Christoph Buettner, the topics covered include leptin signaling, hypothalamic inflammation, hypoglycemia awareness, perinatal programming of metabolic disease, substrates, and more.
About the Authors
Christoph Buettner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine
