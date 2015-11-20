Neurocutaneous Syndromes, Volume 132

Neurocutaneous Syndromes provides the most updated and comprehensive resource on the disorders that lead to the growth of tumors in various parts of the body, those caused by the abnormal development of cells in an embryo and characterized by the presence of tumors in various parts of the body and eyes, including the nervous system, and by certain differences in the skin.

The most common neurocutaneous syndromes include, neurofibromatosis, Sturge-Weber syndrome, tuberous sclerosis, ataxia-telangiectasia, and von Hippel-Lindau disease. Symptoms vary widely and while present early may not express until later in life.

As molecular medicine and genetic science is continuing to impact our understanding of neurocutaneous syndromes, this book also includes the latest molecular and genetic science.