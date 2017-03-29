Neurocritical Care Management of the Neurosurgical Patient
1st Edition
Description
Kumar and colleagues’ Neurocritical Care Management of the Neurosurgical Patient provides the reader with thorough coverage of neuroanatomical structures, operative surgical approaches, anesthetic considerations, as well as the full range of known complications relating to elective and non-elective neurosurgical procedures. Drawing upon the expertise of an interdisciplinary team of physicians from neurosurgery, neurology, anesthesiology, critical care, and nursing backgrounds, the text covers all aspects intensivists need to be aware of in order to provide optimal patient care.
Key Features
- Over 100 world-renowned authors from multispecialty backgrounds (neurosurgeons, neuro-interventionalists, and neurointensivists) and top institutions contribute their unique perspectives to this challenging field.
- Six sections cover topics such as intraoperative monitoring, craniotomy procedures, neuroanesthesiology principles, spine and endovascular neurosurgery, and additional specialty procedures.
- Includes 300 tables and boxes, 70 line artworks, and 350 photographic images.
- Clinical pearls pulled out of the main text offer easy reference.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: Neuroanesthesia and Perioperative Care
1 Effects of Anesthetics, Operative Pharmacotherapy, and Recovery from Anesthesia
2 Patient Positioning for Neurosurgical Procedures
3 Anesthetic Considerations for Craniotomy
4 Perioperative Anesthetic and ICU Considerations for Spinal Surgery
5 Anesthetic Considerations for Endovascular Neurosurgery
6 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring for Specific Neurosurgical Procedures
7 Intraoperative Catastrophes
SECTION 2: Craniotomy
VASCULAR NEUROSURGERY
8 Carotid Endarterectomy
9 Aneurysm Surgery
10 Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas
11 Cavernous Malformations
12 Bypass Surgeries for Moyamoya Disease
13 Evacuation of Intracerebral Hemorrhages
14 Pituitary Surgery
15 Meningiomas
16 Gliomas
17 Tumors of the Lateral Ventricle and the Pineal Region
18 Skull-Base Tumors
19 Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors
20 Infratentorial and Cerebellar Tumors
21 Postoperative Management Following Craniotomy for Resection of Metastatic Lesions
EPILEPSY SURGERY
22 Standard Temporal Lobectomy
23 Postoperative Care of the Epilepsy Patient with Invasive Monitoring
FUNCTIONAL NEUROSURGERY
24 Deep Brain Stimulation
RADIOSURGERY
25 Stereotactic Radiosurgery
TRAUMA NEUROSURGERY
26 Hemorrhagic Mass Lesions
27 Penetrating Traumatic Brain Injury
28 Depressed Skull and Facial Fractures
29 Decompressive Craniectomy for the Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury
SECTION 3: Spinal Surgery
30 Spine Trauma and Spinal Cord Injury
31 Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Complications
32 Posterior Approaches to the Spine
33 Transthoracic and Transabdominal Approaches to the Spine
SECTION 4: Endovascular Neurosurgery
34 Carotid and Intracranial Stent Placement
35 Endovascular Management of Intracranial Aneurysms
36 Arteriovenous Malformation and Dural Arteriovenous Fistula Embolization
37 Acute Stroke Management
38 Tumor Embolization
39 Spinal Vascular Lesions
SECTION 5: Intracranial Monitors and Special Procedures
40 Shunt Placement and Management
41 Placement and Complications of Intracranial Monitors and Lumbar Drains
42 Management of Flaps
43 Combined and Specialty Surgery: Otolaryngology, Plastics
44 Management of Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injuries
SECTION 6: Specific Intensive Care Unit Complications
45 Delayed Emergence after Neurosurgery
46 Management of Postoperative Hemorrhage
47 Management of Postoperative Intracranial Hypertension
48 Management of Postoperative Stroke
49 Management of Postoperative Seizures
50 Postoperative Neurosurgical Infections
Monisha Kumar
Monisha Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Neurocritical Care Director, NCC Fellowship Program Assistant Professor Departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Anesthesiology & Critical Care University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, PA
Joshua Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Co-Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
James Schuster
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurosurgery Site Coordinator for Neurosurgery-surgical clerkships Associate Director, Neurocritical Care-Trauma Associate Program Director Neurosurgery Residency Program Trauma Coordinator Department of Neurosurgery Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
W. Kofke
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Anesthesiology and Critical Care and Neurosurgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Director, Neuroanesthasia, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Co-Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA