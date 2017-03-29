Neurocritical Care Management of the Neurosurgical Patient - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323321068, 9780323322225

Neurocritical Care Management of the Neurosurgical Patient

1st Edition

Editors: Monisha Kumar Joshua Levine James Schuster W. Kofke
eBook ISBN: 9780323322225
eBook ISBN: 9780323322232
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323321068
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th March 2017
Page Count: 558
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Kumar and colleagues’ Neurocritical Care Management of the Neurosurgical Patient provides the reader with thorough coverage of neuroanatomical structures, operative surgical approaches, anesthetic considerations, as well as the full range of known complications relating to elective and non-elective neurosurgical procedures. Drawing upon the expertise of an interdisciplinary team of physicians from neurosurgery, neurology, anesthesiology, critical care, and nursing backgrounds, the text covers all aspects intensivists need to be aware of in order to provide optimal patient care.

Key Features

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
  • Over 100 world-renowned authors from multispecialty backgrounds (neurosurgeons, neuro-interventionalists, and neurointensivists) and top institutions contribute their unique perspectives to this challenging field.
  • Six sections cover topics such as intraoperative monitoring, craniotomy procedures, neuroanesthesiology principles, spine and endovascular neurosurgery, and additional specialty procedures.
  • Includes 300 tables and boxes, 70 line artworks, and 350 photographic images.
  • Clinical pearls pulled out of the main text offer easy reference.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: Neuroanesthesia and Perioperative Care

1 Effects of Anesthetics, Operative Pharmacotherapy, and Recovery from Anesthesia
2 Patient Positioning for Neurosurgical Procedures
3 Anesthetic Considerations for Craniotomy
4 Perioperative Anesthetic and ICU Considerations for Spinal Surgery
5 Anesthetic Considerations for Endovascular Neurosurgery
6 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring for Specific Neurosurgical Procedures
7 Intraoperative Catastrophes

SECTION 2: Craniotomy

VASCULAR NEUROSURGERY

8 Carotid Endarterectomy
9 Aneurysm Surgery
10 Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas
11 Cavernous Malformations
12 Bypass Surgeries for Moyamoya Disease
13 Evacuation of Intracerebral Hemorrhages
14 Pituitary Surgery
15 Meningiomas
16 Gliomas
17 Tumors of the Lateral Ventricle and the Pineal Region
18 Skull-Base Tumors
19 Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors
20 Infratentorial and Cerebellar Tumors
21 Postoperative Management Following Craniotomy for Resection of Metastatic Lesions

EPILEPSY SURGERY

22 Standard Temporal Lobectomy
23 Postoperative Care of the Epilepsy Patient with Invasive Monitoring

FUNCTIONAL NEUROSURGERY

24 Deep Brain Stimulation

RADIOSURGERY

25 Stereotactic Radiosurgery

TRAUMA NEUROSURGERY

26 Hemorrhagic Mass Lesions
27 Penetrating Traumatic Brain Injury
28 Depressed Skull and Facial Fractures
29 Decompressive Craniectomy for the Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury

SECTION 3: Spinal Surgery

30 Spine Trauma and Spinal Cord Injury
31 Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Complications
32 Posterior Approaches to the Spine
33 Transthoracic and Transabdominal Approaches to the Spine

SECTION 4: Endovascular Neurosurgery

34 Carotid and Intracranial Stent Placement
35 Endovascular Management of Intracranial Aneurysms
36 Arteriovenous Malformation and Dural Arteriovenous Fistula Embolization
37 Acute Stroke Management
38 Tumor Embolization
39 Spinal Vascular Lesions

SECTION 5: Intracranial Monitors and Special Procedures

40 Shunt Placement and Management
41 Placement and Complications of Intracranial Monitors and Lumbar Drains
42 Management of Flaps
43 Combined and Specialty Surgery: Otolaryngology, Plastics
44 Management of Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injuries

SECTION 6: Specific Intensive Care Unit Complications

45 Delayed Emergence after Neurosurgery
46 Management of Postoperative Hemorrhage
47 Management of Postoperative Intracranial Hypertension
48 Management of Postoperative Stroke
49 Management of Postoperative Seizures
50 Postoperative Neurosurgical Infections

Details

No. of pages:
558
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323322225
eBook ISBN:
9780323322232
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323321068

About the Editor

Monisha Kumar

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Neurocritical Care Director, NCC Fellowship Program Assistant Professor Departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Anesthesiology & Critical Care University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, PA

Joshua Levine

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Co-Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

James Schuster

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurosurgery Site Coordinator for Neurosurgery-surgical clerkships Associate Director, Neurocritical Care-Trauma Associate Program Director Neurosurgery Residency Program Trauma Coordinator Department of Neurosurgery Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

W. Kofke

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Anesthesiology and Critical Care and Neurosurgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Director, Neuroanesthasia, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Co-Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.