Neurocritical Care in Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455776009, 9781455776016

Neurocritical Care in Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 24-3

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Nyquist Mark Mirski Rafael Tamargo
eBook ISBN: 9781455776016
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455776009
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2013
Description

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America is Guest Edited by Drs. Paul Nyquist, Marek Mirski, and Rafael Tamargo, all from The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. This issue will cover important topics for the neurosurgeon in the Neurocritical Care Unit, including issues in ventilation in the patient with brain injury, ultrasound, seizures, subarachnoid hemorrhage, microdialysis, and management of brain trauma, acute spinal cord injury, and intracranial hemorrhages.

About the Authors

Paul Nyquist Author

Mark Mirski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Neurosciences Critical Care Unit; Director, Division of Neurosciences, Critical Care, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Rafael Tamargo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

