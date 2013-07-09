Neurocritical Care in Neurosurgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 24-3
1st Edition
Authors: Paul Nyquist Mark Mirski Rafael Tamargo
eBook ISBN: 9781455776016
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455776009
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2013
Description
This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America is Guest Edited by Drs. Paul Nyquist, Marek Mirski, and Rafael Tamargo, all from The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. This issue will cover important topics for the neurosurgeon in the Neurocritical Care Unit, including issues in ventilation in the patient with brain injury, ultrasound, seizures, subarachnoid hemorrhage, microdialysis, and management of brain trauma, acute spinal cord injury, and intracranial hemorrhages.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 9th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455776016
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455776009
About the Authors
Paul Nyquist Author
Mark Mirski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Neurosciences Critical Care Unit; Director, Division of Neurosciences, Critical Care, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Rafael Tamargo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.