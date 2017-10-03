Neurocritical Care, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 35-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Neurologic Clinics
Neurocritical Care
Preface: The Evolution of Neurocritical Care
Anoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury
Practical Approach to Posttraumatic Intracranial Hypertension According to Pathophysiologic Reasoning
Management of Traumatic Brain Injury: An Update
Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients
Targeted Temperature Management in Brain-Injured Patients
Herpes Virus Encephalitis in Adults: Current Knowledge and Old Myths
Primary Acute Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure
Intensive Care Unit–Acquired Weakness
Recent Advances in the Acute Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage
New Developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus
Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease
Nosocomial Infections in the Neurointensive Care Unit
Neurologic Complications of Solid Organ Transplantation
Shared Decision Making in Neurocritical Care
Description
This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Dr. Alejandro A. Rabinstein, will cover Neurocritical Care. Topics include, but are not limited to: Anoxic Brain Injury; Treatment of Intracranial Hypertension; Management of Traumatic Brain Injury; Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients; Temperature Control in Acute Brain Injury; HSV Encephalitis; Primary Acute Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure; ICU-Acquired Weakness; Emergency and Critical Care Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage; New developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus; Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease; Nosocomial Infections in Neurocritical Patients; Neurological Complications after Solid Organ Transplantation; and Shared Decision Making in the NICU.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 3rd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548946
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548939
About the Authors
Alejandro Rabinstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester Minnesota