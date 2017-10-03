Neurocritical Care, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 35-4

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Dr. Alejandro A. Rabinstein, will cover Neurocritical Care. Topics include, but are not limited to: Anoxic Brain Injury; Treatment of Intracranial Hypertension; Management of Traumatic Brain Injury; Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients; Temperature Control in Acute Brain Injury; HSV Encephalitis; Primary Acute Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure; ICU-Acquired Weakness; Emergency and Critical Care Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage; New developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus; Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease; Nosocomial Infections in Neurocritical Patients; Neurological Complications after Solid Organ Transplantation; and Shared Decision Making in the NICU.