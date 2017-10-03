Neurocritical Care, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548939, 9780323548946

Neurocritical Care, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 35-4

1st Edition

Authors: Alejandro Rabinstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323548946
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548939
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd October 2017
Table of Contents

Neurologic Clinics

Neurocritical Care

Preface: The Evolution of Neurocritical Care

Anoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury

Practical Approach to Posttraumatic Intracranial Hypertension According to Pathophysiologic Reasoning

Management of Traumatic Brain Injury: An Update

Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients

Targeted Temperature Management in Brain-Injured Patients

Herpes Virus Encephalitis in Adults: Current Knowledge and Old Myths

Primary Acute Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure

Intensive Care Unit–Acquired Weakness

Recent Advances in the Acute Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage

New Developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus

Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease

Nosocomial Infections in the Neurointensive Care Unit

Neurologic Complications of Solid Organ Transplantation

Shared Decision Making in Neurocritical Care

Description

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Dr. Alejandro A. Rabinstein, will cover Neurocritical Care. Topics include, but are not limited to: Anoxic Brain Injury; Treatment of Intracranial Hypertension; Management of Traumatic Brain Injury; Cortical Spreading Depression and Ischemia in Neurocritical Patients; Temperature Control in Acute Brain Injury; HSV Encephalitis; Primary Acute Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure; ICU-Acquired Weakness; Emergency and Critical Care Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage; New developments in Refractory Status Epilepticus; Acute Cardiac Complications in Critical Brain Disease; Nosocomial Infections in Neurocritical Patients; Neurological Complications after Solid Organ Transplantation; and Shared Decision Making in the NICU.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323548946
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323548939

About the Authors

Alejandro Rabinstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester Minnesota

