Neurocognitive Mechanisms of Attention

Part I: Attention and its Functions

Chapter 1 Different Types of Attention

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Processing path

1.2.1 Bottom-up attention

1.2.2 Top-down attention

1.3 Clinical models

1.3.1 Selective attention

1.3.2 Transient attention

1.3.3 Sustained attention

1.3.4 Focused attention

1.3.5 Alternating attention

1.3.6 Divided attention

1.4 Stimulus types

1.4.1 Visual attention

1.4.2 Auditory attention

1.4.3 Tactile attention

1.4.4 Olfactory attention

1.4.5 Gustatory attention

1.5 Appearance

1.5.1 Overt attention

1.5.2 Covert attention

1.6 Emotional attention

1.7 Joint attention

1.8 Inattentional blindness and deafness

1.9 Spatial attention and spatial bias

1.10 Attention span

1.11 Attention and distraction

1.12 Attention versus consciousness and awareness

1.13 Attentional blink

1.14 Summary

Chapter 2 Anatomy and Physiology of Attention

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Functional anatomy of attention

2.2.1 Default mode network

2.2.2 Frontoparietal control network

2.2.3 Salience network

2.2.4 Alerting, orienting, and executive control networks

2.2.5 Anterior and posterior attention systems

2.2.6 Dorsal and ventral attention networks

2.2.7 Frontostriatal circuits/ cortico-thalamus pathway

2.3 Role of neurotransmitters

2.3.1 Dopamine

2.3.2 Glutamate

2.3.3 Noradrenaline (Norepinephrine)

2.3.4 GABA

2.3.5 Acetylcholine

2.3.6 Serotonin

2.3.7 Interaction between neurotransmitters

2.4 Electrophysiology of attention: rhythmic behavior of the neural system

2.5 Electrophysiology of attention: event-related/ evoked potentials

2.6 Summary

Chapter 3 Attention in Memory

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Selective attention and memory

3.3 Divided attention and memory

3.4 Perceptual and reflective attention and memory

3.5 Spatial attention and memory

3.6 Summary

Chapter 4 Attention in Movement

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Motor control terminology

4.3 Attention and motor control

4.3.1 Premotor theory of attention

4.3.2 Attention to action

4.3.3 An internal and external focus of attention to the movement

4.3.4 Role of attention in motor planning

4.3.5 Attention and dual-tasks

4.3.6 Role of attention in balance

4.3.7 Level of attention and motor performance

4.4 Attention and eye movements

4.5 Attention and driving

4.6 Summary

Part II: Attention in Neurocognitive Dysfunction

Chapter 5 Factors that Affect Function of the Attention Control System

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Genetic factors

5.3 Nutrition

5.4 Contaminating materials

5.5 Exercise

5.6 Summary

Chapter 6 Neurocognitive Diseases and Disorders

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

6.3 Autism

6.4 Alzheimer

6.5 Parkinson’s

6.6 Obsessive-compulsive disorder

6.7 Anxiety

6.8 Depression

6.9 Schizophrenia

6.10 Summary

Chapter 7 Assessment Methods

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Subjective methods

7.2.1 Mindfulness scales

7.2.2 Moss attention rating scale (MARS)

7.2.3 Brown executive function/attention scales (Brown EF/A Scales™)

7.2.4 Brown attention deficit disorder scales® (Brown ADD Scales)

7.3 Objective methods

7.3.1 Behavioral assessments

7.3.2 Neurophysiological assessments

7.4 Summary

Chapter 8 Therapeutic Methods

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medicinal therapies

8.3 Electrical and magnetic stimulation

8.4 Neurocognitive rehabilitation method

8.4.1 Behavioral rehabilitation methods with no explicit feedback

8.4.2 Biofeedback rehabilitation methods

8.5 Other alternative methods

8.5.1 Meditation

8.5.2 Physical exercises

8.5.3 Attention restoration theory

8.5.4 Light therapy

8.5.5 Smooth pursuit eye movement training

8.5.6 Acupuncture

8.6 A comparison between the behavioral and neurophysiological effects of different therapeutic methods

8.7 Summary

Part III: Models of the Attention System

Chapter 9 Conceptual Models

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Filter model: early and late selection models of attention

9.3 Capacity models of attention

9.4 Spotlight model

9.5 Zoom-lens version of spotlight model

9.6 Divided attention spotlight model

9.7 Feature integration theory

9.8 Biased competition model

9.9 The two-stage model of attention

9.10 Summary

Chapter 10 Computational Models

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Theory of visual attention

10.3 Saliency-based models

10.4 CODAM

10.5 Reinforcement-learning models

10.6 Bayesian models

10.7 Symbolic models

10.8 Leabra model

10.9 Neuronal models

10.10 Oscillatory-based models

10.11 Summary

Chapter 11 Oscillatory-Based Models

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Overall block diagram and functional basis

11.2.1 Van der Pol oscillator

11.2.2 The model input (sensory information)

11.2.3 Synchronization

11.2.4 Predefined constraints of model design

11.3 Bottom-up processing resources

11.3.1 Modeling procedure

11.3.2 Simulation and experiment results

11.4 Short-term memory

11.4.1 Modeling procedure

11.4.2 Simulation results

11.5 Predictor

11.5.1 Modeling procedure

11.5.2 Simulation and experiment results

11.6 Cortico-thalamus pathway

11.7 Top-down attention control

11.7.1 Modeling procedure

11.7.2 Simulation results

11.8 Summary