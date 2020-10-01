Neurocognitive Development: Disorders and Disabilities, Volume 174

Part 1: Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Pediatric Population

1. Mental Retardation

Jacques Michaud, University of Montreal; Vincent Des Portes, Lyon

2. Language Disorders

Dorothé Bishop, University of Oxford; Judith Gervain, Paris Descartes

3. ADHD

TBD

4. Executive Disorders

Nathalie Angeard, Paris Descartes

5. Learning Disabilities

TBD

6. Memory Dysfunctions

Isabelle Jambaqué, Neurospin, Paris; Faraneh Vargha-Khadem, UCL, UK

7. Dyspraxia / Disorder of Motor Coordination

Yves Chaix, University Toulouse

8. Non-verbal Dysfunction Syndrome

C. Cornoldi, University of Padua, Italy; CP Barbosa, Brazil

9. Conduct Disorders (opposition, aggressive behavior...)

TBD

10. Emotional Disorders (anxiety, depression, phobia)

TBD

11. Autism Spectrum Disorder

Laurent Mottron, Université de Montreal

12. Psychosis and pervasive disorders

TBD

13. Prognosis Factors on Neurodevelopmental Disabilities - The effects of age, lesion (side, extension, type), and drugs

Elizabeth Bates, University of San Diego, California; C Bulteau

14. The Concept of Heterogeneity in Neurodevelopmental Disorders

TBD

Part 2: Childhood Neurological Diseases as Models of Neuropsychological Development

15. Prematurity

Fabrice Wallois, Université Picardie Jules Verne, Amiens

16. Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

David Germanaud, NEUROSPIN, Paris

17. Perinatal Exposure to Neurotoxic Agents

Dave Saint-Amour, Université du Québec à Montréal

18. Down Syndrome

TBD

19. Williams Syndromes

Caroline Demely, GénoPsy, UMR 5229, Université de Lyon, France; Carolyn B. Mervis, Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

20. Epilepsy

Helen Cross, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

21. Traumatic Brain Injury

TBD

22. Shaken Baby Syndrome

Anne Laurent Vannier, Hospital Saint-Maurice, Paris

23. Vascular Disorders

TBD

24. Tumors

TBD

25. Psychiatric Disorders

TBD

Part 3: Assessments of Neurodevelopmental Disability: Methods and Tools

26. Interdisciplinary Assessment

TBD

27. Sensory Assessment

Emily Tam, SickKids, University of Toronto

28. Neurologic Assessment

C Bulteau

29. Psychiatric Assessment

TBD

30. Neuropsychological Assessment

Madison Berl, Boston

31. Structural Neuroimaging

Paul Caruso, Harvard University; Jessica Dubois, NEUROSPIN; Natacha Lepore, USF

32. Functional Neuroimaging

Ellen Grant, Harvard University

33. Electrophysiology

John Connolly and Elizabet Service, Mc Master University; Michelle De Haan, UCL, UK

34. Genetics

Sébastien Jacquemont, University of Montreal, Canada

35. Other Investigations (lumbar puncture, biomarkers)

TBD

36. New Technologies and Future Trends

TBD

Part 4: Patient Care, Rehabilitation and Long-Term Outcomes

37. Impact of Neurodevelopmental Disabilities on Schooling

Catherine Billard, Paris, France

38. Education for Students with Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

Égide Royer, Université Laval, Canada

39. Cultural Differences in School Systems and Impacts on Diagnosis

TBD

40. Cognitive Remediation

Nancy Rouleau, Université Laval, Canada

41. The Therapeutic Alliance between the Child, Parents and Health Professionals

TBD

42. Adult Patient Care (Transition from pediatric to adult care, from children to adult life)

TBD

43. Employment and Family Life

TBD