Neurocognitive Development: Disorders and Disabilities, Volume 174
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Pediatric Population
1. Mental Retardation
Jacques Michaud, University of Montreal; Vincent Des Portes, Lyon
2. Language Disorders
Dorothé Bishop, University of Oxford; Judith Gervain, Paris Descartes
3. ADHD
TBD
4. Executive Disorders
Nathalie Angeard, Paris Descartes
5. Learning Disabilities
TBD
6. Memory Dysfunctions
Isabelle Jambaqué, Neurospin, Paris; Faraneh Vargha-Khadem, UCL, UK
7. Dyspraxia / Disorder of Motor Coordination
Yves Chaix, University Toulouse
8. Non-verbal Dysfunction Syndrome
C. Cornoldi, University of Padua, Italy; CP Barbosa, Brazil
9. Conduct Disorders (opposition, aggressive behavior...)
TBD
10. Emotional Disorders (anxiety, depression, phobia)
TBD
11. Autism Spectrum Disorder
Laurent Mottron, Université de Montreal
12. Psychosis and pervasive disorders
TBD
13. Prognosis Factors on Neurodevelopmental Disabilities - The effects of age, lesion (side, extension, type), and drugs
Elizabeth Bates, University of San Diego, California; C Bulteau
14. The Concept of Heterogeneity in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
TBD
Part 2: Childhood Neurological Diseases as Models of Neuropsychological Development
15. Prematurity
Fabrice Wallois, Université Picardie Jules Verne, Amiens
16. Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
David Germanaud, NEUROSPIN, Paris
17. Perinatal Exposure to Neurotoxic Agents
Dave Saint-Amour, Université du Québec à Montréal
18. Down Syndrome
TBD
19. Williams Syndromes
Caroline Demely, GénoPsy, UMR 5229, Université de Lyon, France; Carolyn B. Mervis, Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
20. Epilepsy
Helen Cross, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children
21. Traumatic Brain Injury
TBD
22. Shaken Baby Syndrome
Anne Laurent Vannier, Hospital Saint-Maurice, Paris
23. Vascular Disorders
TBD
24. Tumors
TBD
25. Psychiatric Disorders
TBD
Part 3: Assessments of Neurodevelopmental Disability: Methods and Tools
26. Interdisciplinary Assessment
TBD
27. Sensory Assessment
Emily Tam, SickKids, University of Toronto
28. Neurologic Assessment
C Bulteau
29. Psychiatric Assessment
TBD
30. Neuropsychological Assessment
Madison Berl, Boston
31. Structural Neuroimaging
Paul Caruso, Harvard University; Jessica Dubois, NEUROSPIN; Natacha Lepore, USF
32. Functional Neuroimaging
Ellen Grant, Harvard University
33. Electrophysiology
John Connolly and Elizabet Service, Mc Master University; Michelle De Haan, UCL, UK
34. Genetics
Sébastien Jacquemont, University of Montreal, Canada
35. Other Investigations (lumbar puncture, biomarkers)
TBD
36. New Technologies and Future Trends
TBD
Part 4: Patient Care, Rehabilitation and Long-Term Outcomes
37. Impact of Neurodevelopmental Disabilities on Schooling
Catherine Billard, Paris, France
38. Education for Students with Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
Égide Royer, Université Laval, Canada
39. Cultural Differences in School Systems and Impacts on Diagnosis
TBD
40. Cognitive Remediation
Nancy Rouleau, Université Laval, Canada
41. The Therapeutic Alliance between the Child, Parents and Health Professionals
TBD
42. Adult Patient Care (Transition from pediatric to adult care, from children to adult life)
TBD
43. Employment and Family Life
TBD
Description
This is one of a two volume work on neurocognitive development, focusing separately on normative and non-normative development. The disorders and disabilities volume focuses on disorders of intellectual abilities, language, learning memory as well as psychiatric developmental disorders. The developmental aspects of neurological diseases in children is also covered. Chapters discuss when and how these disorders develop, the genetics and neurophysiology of their operation, and their evaluation and assessment in clinical practice. Assessment, treatment, and long-term outcome are provided as well as advances in methods and tools for assessment.
This book will serve as a comprehensive reference to researchers in cognitive development in neuroscience, psychology, and medicine, as well as to clinicians and allied health professionals focused on developmental disabilities (child neurologists, pediatric neuropsychologists, child psychiatrists, speech and language therapists, and occupational therapists.)
Key Features
- Summarizes research on neurocognitive developmental disorders and disabilities
- Includes disorders of intellectual abilities, language, learning, memory, and more
- Separately covers developmental aspects of neurological diseases in children
- Features advances in methods and tools of assessment
- Reviews patient care, rehabilitation, and long-term outcomes
- Provides interdisciplinary information of use to both researchers and clinicians
Readership
Researchers in neuroscience and neurology, psychology, psychiatry, and medical neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1020
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641489
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Anne Gallagher Series Volume Editor
Dr. Anne Gallagher is an Assistant Research Professor in the Department of Psychology, Université de Montréal; Director, Laboratoire d’Imagerie Optique en Neurodéveloppement (LIONLAB), CHU Sainte-Justine Research Center, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Research Professor, Department of Psychology, Universite de Montreal; Director, Laboratoire d’Imagerie Optique en Neurodéveloppement (LIONLAB), CHU Sainte-Justine Research Center, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Christine Bulteau Series Volume Editor
Christine Bulteau is a Staff Pediatric Neurologist and Child Neuropsychologist at Rothschild Foundation Hospital, Pediatric Neurosurgery Department, Paris, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Pediatric Neurologist and Child Neuropsychologist, Rothschild Foundation Hospital, Pediatric Neurosurgery department, Paris, France
David Cohen Series Volume Editor
David Cohen is Chef du Service de Psychiatrie de l'Enfant et de l'Adolescent at GH Pitié-Salpétrière, Paris, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Chef du Service de Psychiatrie de l'Enfant et de l'Adolescent, Paris, France
Jacques Michaud Series Volume Editor
Jacques Michaud is at the Research Center CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal, QC, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Center CHU Sainte-Justine, Montreal, QC, Canada