Neurochemical Aspects of Alzheimer's Disease
1st Edition
Risk Factors, Pathogenesis, Biomarkers, and Potential Treatment Strategies
Description
Neurochemical Aspects of Alzheimer's Disease provides a comprehensive overview of molecular aspects of risk factors, pathogenesis, biomarkers, and therapeutic strategies. The book focuses on molecular mechanisms and signal transduction processes associated with the pathogenesis, biomarkers, and therapeutic strategies of AD. The comprehensive and cutting edge information in this monograph may not only help in early detection of AD, but also promote discovery of new drugs to treat this chronic disease. Chapters discuss involvement of neural membrane phospholipids, sphingolipids, and cholesterol-derived lipid mediators, abnormal APP processing, and nucleic acid damage, risk factors, biomarker, and therapeutic strategies of Alzheimer's disease. This book is written for neurologists, neuroscientists, neurochemists, neuropharmacologists, and clinicianswho are interested in molecular mechanisms associated with the pathogenesis of age-related neurological disorders.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of molecular aspects of risk factors, pathogenesis, biomarkers, and therapeutic strategies for Alzheimer's disease
- Written for researchers, clinicians, and advanced graduate students in neurology, neuroscience, neurochemistry, and neuropharmacology
- Acts as the first book to provide a comprehensive description of the signal transduction processes associated with pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease
Readership
Researchers, clinical practitioners, and advanced graduate students in clinical neuroscience, neurology, neurochemistry, and neuropharmacology
Table of Contents
1. Neurochemical Aspects of β-Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis for Alzheimer's Disease: A Critical Evaluation
2. Risk Factors for Alzheimer's Disease
3. Contribution of Neural Membrane Phospholipids (Sphingolipids) and Cholesterol in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease
4. Contribution of Nucleic Acids in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease
5. Type 2 Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome as Risk Factors for Alzheimer's Disease
6. Contribution of Neuroinflammation in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease
7. Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease
8. Potential Treatments for Alzheimer's Disease
9. Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
10. Perspective, Summary, and Directions for Future Research on Alzheimer's Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 31st May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099384
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099377
About the Author
Akhlaq A. Farooqui
Akhlaq A. Farooqui is a leader in the field of signal transduction, brain phospholipases A2, bioactive ether lipid metabolism, polyunsaturated fatty acid metabolism, glycerophospholipid-, sphingolipid-, and cholesterol-derived lipid mediators, glutamate-induced neurotoxicity and modulation of signal transduction by phytochemicals. He has published more than 200 hundred papers, authored 11 monographs: Glycerophospholipids in Brain: Phospholipase A2 in Neurological Disorders (2007); Neurochemical Aspects of Excitotoxicity (2008); Metabolism and Functions of Bioactive Ether Lipids in Brain (2008); and Hot Topics in Neural Membrane Lipidology (2009); Beneficial Effects of Fish Oil in Human Brain (2009); Neurochemical Aspects of Neurotraumatic and Neurodegenerative Diseases (2010); Lipid Mediators and their Metabolism in the Brain (2011); Phytochemicals, Signal Transduction, and Neurological Disorders (2012); Metabolic Syndrome: An Important Risk Factor for Stroke, Alzheimer Disease, Depression (2013); Inflammation and Oxidative Stress in Neurological Disorders (2014); High Calorie Diet and the Human Brain: Consequences of Long Term Consumption (2015); Therapeutic Potentials of Curcumin for Alzheimer Disease (2016). All monographs are published by Springer, New York. Akhlaq A. Farooqui has edited 10 books published by Wiley Blackwell Publishing Company, New York; Nova Science Publisher, New York; Bentham Science Publishers, Dubai, and Elsevier, San Diego, CA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA