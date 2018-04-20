Neurobiology of the Placebo Effect, Part I, Volume 138
Table of Contents
1. Placebo Analgesia in Rodents: Current and Future Research
Asaf Keller, Titilola Akintola and Luana Colloca
2. Expectancy Modulation of Opioid Neurotransmission
Marta Pecina and Jon-Kar Zubieta
3. Placebo Effects in the Immune System
Martin Hadamitzky, Wiebke Sondermann, Sven Benson and Manfred Schedlowski
4. Human Pharmacological Conditioning of the Immune and Endocrine System: Challenges and Opportunities
J. Tekampe, H. van Middendorp, F.C.G.J. Sweep, S.H.P.P. Roerink, A.R.M.M. Hermus and A.W.M. Evers
5. Response Expectancy and the Placebo Effect
Irving Kirsch
6. A Functional-Cognitive Perspective on the Relation Between Conditioning and Placebo Research
Jan De Houwer
7. The Application of Persuasion Theory to Placebo Effects
Andrew L. Geers, Pablo Briñol, Erin A. Vogel, Olivia Aspiras, Fawn C. Caplandies and Richard E. Petty
8. Mindsets Matter: A New Framework for Harnessing the Placebo Effect in Modern Medicine
Sean R. Zion and Alia Crum
9. The Role of Social and Interpersonal Factors in Placebo Analgesia
Elizabeth A. Necka and Lauren Y. Atlas
10. What Is Minimally Required to Elicit Placebo Effects?
Karin B. Jensen
11. Critical Life Functions: Can Placebo Replace Oxygen?
Fabrizio Benedetti, Diletta Barbiani and Eleonora Camerone
12. Placebos Without Deception: Outcomes, Mechanisms, and Ethics
Luana Colloca and Jeremy Howick
13. Placebo and Psychotherapy: Differences, Similarities, and Implications
Jens Gaab, Cosima Locher and Charlotte Blease
14. Expectation Focused Psychotherapy to Improve Clinical Outcomes
Bettina K. Doering, Julia A. Glombiewski and Winfried Rief
15. Nocebo Effects: Neurobiological Mechanisms and Strategies for Prevention and Optimizing Treatment
Julian Kleine-Borgmann and Ulrike Bingel
16. Nocebo Effects and Experimental Models in Visceral Pain
Sigrid Elsenbruch and Franziska Labrenz
17. Using Learning Strategies to Inhibit the Nocebo Effect
Veronica F. Quinn and Ben Colagiuri
18. Can Knowledge of Placebo and Nocebo Mechanisms Help Improve Randomized Clinical Trials ?
Elisa Carlino and Lene Vase
Description
Neurobiology of the Placebo Effect, Part I, Volume 138 in the International Review of Neurobiology series, is the first of two volumes that provide the latest placebo studies in clinically relevant models. Placebo responses effects are not merely a psychological, but a complex psycho-neuro-biological process that requires activation of distinct brain areas. This book discusses current research and projects on the involved brain circuitry and neurotransmitter systems. Specific chapters cover such topics as pharmacological conditioning of the endocrine and immune system, expectancy modulation of opioid neurotransmission, nocebo effects in visceral pain, and conditioning as a higher-order cognitive phenomenon, amongst other topics.
Key Features
- Latest placebo studies in clinically relevant models
- Current research and projects on the involved brain circuitry and neurotransmitter systems
- Specific chapters on applications
Readership
Professionals, researchers, clinicians and students in the psychology, medicine, basic and clinical neuroscience sector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 379
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143261
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128143254
About the Serial Volume Editors
Luana Colloca Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Luana Colloca is an associate professor at the School of Nursing and School of Medicine, University of Maryland and has extensive experience in the area of pain modulation and placebo effects. Luana received her MD degree from the University of Catanzaro, Medical School and holds both a master degree in Bioethics and a PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Turin in Italy. She completed a post-doc fellowship at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden and a senior research fellowship at the National Institute of Health. Luana's main line of research focuses on how expectations and learning mechanisms shape experience-driven placebo and nocebo effects. The goal of this research is to provide a comprehensive approach to understanding pain modulation and complex functions as such placebo and nocebo effects, incorporating behavioral, pharmacological, functional and psychophysical information directly in humans. The developed approaches are pivotal in translating knowledge about pain modulation from human laboratory settings to patient populations. Luana has authored numerous original articles - well-cited in the biomedical literature and published in journals such as Nature Neuro, JAMA, J Neuro, BMJ, and Pain. Prof. Colloca also co-edited three books for Elsevier, JHP, and Lambert Press respectively on the neurophysiological and translational aspects of the placebo and nocebo effects. Photography Credit: Michael Ciesielski
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Nursing, University of Maryland, Baltimore, USA