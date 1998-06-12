Neurobiology of Learning and Memory
1st Edition
Description
Neurobiology of Learning and Memory provides an excellent overview of current information on this fast-growing field of neurobiology. The contents have been structured for use as a course text or as a handy resource for researchers in neuro- and cognitive psychology. It discusses learning and memory from developmental, pharmacological, and psychobiological perspectives, as well as changes in learning and memory with age. Neurobiology of Learning and Memory also includes research on invertebrates and vertebrates, presenting basics in anatomy and development along with computational models. It is written in an easy-to-follow format with summaries at the end of each chapter.
Key Features
Provides an overview of information on the neurobiology of learning and memory
- Discusses learning and memory from developmental, pharmacological, and psychobiological perspectives, and changes in learning and memory with age
- Includes research on invertebrates and vertebrates
- Gives basics on anatomy and development
- Written for easy comprehension with chapter summaries
Readership
Upper-level undergraduates, graduate students, researchers, and academics in cognitive psychology and neurobiology.
Table of Contents
M.R. Rosenzweig, Historical Perspectives on the Development of the Biology of Learning and Memory.
J.E. Black and W.T. Greenough, Developmental Approaches to the Memory Process.
A.J. Silva and K.P. Giese, Gene Targeting: A Novel Window into the Biology of Learning and Memory.
N.M. White and J.A. Salinas, Pharmacological Approaches to the Study of Learning and Memory.
C. Sahley and T. Crow, Invertebrate Learning: Current Perspectives.
J.L. Martinez, Jr., E.J. Barea-Rodriguez, and B.E. Derrick, Long-Term Potentiation, Long-Term Depression, and Learning.
C.A. Barnes, Memory Changes during Normal Aging: Neurobiological Correlates.
B.S. Kapp, A.J. Silvestri, and F.A. Guarraci, Vertebrate Models of Learning and Memory.
F.B. Gershberg and A.P. Shimamura, The Neuropsychology of Human Learning and Memory.
R.P. Kesner, Neurobiological Views of Memory.
M.A. Gluck and C.E. Myers, Psychobiological Models of Hippocampal Function in Learning and Memory. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 12th June 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537405
About the Editor
Joe Martinez, Jr.
Joe L. Martinez, Jr. is a Ewing Halsell Distinguished Chair at the University of Texas, San Antonio. His research focusses on the memory and the hippocampus with special attention to the opioid containing mossy fiver-CA3 projection. His recent work had identified important genes that are upregulated in the hippocampus following learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at San Antonio, USA
Raymond Kesner
Raymond Kesner is currently a Full Professor at the University of Utah where he has been a faculty member for 40 years. His major research interests are in the theoretical and applied aspects associated with the neurobiological basis of learning and memory in both animals and humans. He has also concentrated on the development of animal models paralleling mnemonic symptomatology in brain damaged patients.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Neurobiology of Learning and Memory is a well-written, integrated, and multidisciplinary approach to this fast-paced field in neuroscience. Editors Martinez and Kesner provide a historical and experimental framework that unifies the genetic, pharmacological, physiological, developmental, and psychological avenues of inquiry into the mechanisms of learning and memory. Key experimental approaches that have significantly advanced the field are included and in many cases are presented by the researchers themselves. This book is a valuable resource for an upper-division undergraduate course in neurobiology or neuroscience, as well as for graduate-level courses in learning and memory. The complete chapter bibliographies are also valuable to graduate students and researchers alike." --CHOICE "...Neurobiology of Learning and Memory brings together the ideas of a number of important thinkers. It can be particularly useful for students of memory in one area who want to learn about the latest thoughts and findings from other perspectives... The opening chapter... is a superb beginning because it anticipates the structure of the rest of the book and builds a foundation for current theoretical issues... The chapter on developmental approaches... also provides a historical context and explains methodology and findings with useful illustrations and without either excessive jargon or condescension." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY