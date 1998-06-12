Neurobiology of Learning and Memory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124756557, 9780080537405

Neurobiology of Learning and Memory

1st Edition

Editors: Joe Martinez, Jr. Raymond Kesner
eBook ISBN: 9780080537405
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th June 1998
Page Count: 456
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
78.95
67.11
99.95
84.96
62.99
53.54
103.00
87.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Neurobiology of Learning and Memory provides an excellent overview of current information on this fast-growing field of neurobiology. The contents have been structured for use as a course text or as a handy resource for researchers in neuro- and cognitive psychology. It discusses learning and memory from developmental, pharmacological, and psychobiological perspectives, as well as changes in learning and memory with age. Neurobiology of Learning and Memory also includes research on invertebrates and vertebrates, presenting basics in anatomy and development along with computational models. It is written in an easy-to-follow format with summaries at the end of each chapter.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Provides an overview of information on the neurobiology of learning and memory

  • Discusses learning and memory from developmental, pharmacological, and psychobiological perspectives, and changes in learning and memory with age
  • Includes research on invertebrates and vertebrates
  • Gives basics on anatomy and development
  • Written for easy comprehension with chapter summaries

Readership

Upper-level undergraduates, graduate students, researchers, and academics in cognitive psychology and neurobiology.

Table of Contents

M.R. Rosenzweig, Historical Perspectives on the Development of the Biology of Learning and Memory.

J.E. Black and W.T. Greenough, Developmental Approaches to the Memory Process.

A.J. Silva and K.P. Giese, Gene Targeting: A Novel Window into the Biology of Learning and Memory.

N.M. White and J.A. Salinas, Pharmacological Approaches to the Study of Learning and Memory.

C. Sahley and T. Crow, Invertebrate Learning: Current Perspectives.

J.L. Martinez, Jr., E.J. Barea-Rodriguez, and B.E. Derrick, Long-Term Potentiation, Long-Term Depression, and Learning.

C.A. Barnes, Memory Changes during Normal Aging: Neurobiological Correlates.

B.S. Kapp, A.J. Silvestri, and F.A. Guarraci, Vertebrate Models of Learning and Memory.

F.B. Gershberg and A.P. Shimamura, The Neuropsychology of Human Learning and Memory.

R.P. Kesner, Neurobiological Views of Memory.

M.A. Gluck and C.E. Myers, Psychobiological Models of Hippocampal Function in Learning and Memory. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080537405

About the Editor

Joe Martinez, Jr.

Joe L. Martinez, Jr. is a Ewing Halsell Distinguished Chair at the University of Texas, San Antonio. His research focusses on the memory and the hippocampus with special attention to the opioid containing mossy fiver-CA3 projection. His recent work had identified important genes that are upregulated in the hippocampus following learning.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at San Antonio, USA

Raymond Kesner

Raymond Kesner is currently a Full Professor at the University of Utah where he has been a faculty member for 40 years. His major research interests are in the theoretical and applied aspects associated with the neurobiological basis of learning and memory in both animals and humans. He has also concentrated on the development of animal models paralleling mnemonic symptomatology in brain damaged patients.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Utah, Salt Lake City, U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:"Neurobiology of Learning and Memory is a well-written, integrated, and multidisciplinary approach to this fast-paced field in neuroscience. Editors Martinez and Kesner provide a historical and experimental framework that unifies the genetic, pharmacological, physiological, developmental, and psychological avenues of inquiry into the mechanisms of learning and memory. Key experimental approaches that have significantly advanced the field are included and in many cases are presented by the researchers themselves. This book is a valuable resource for an upper-division undergraduate course in neurobiology or neuroscience, as well as for graduate-level courses in learning and memory. The complete chapter bibliographies are also valuable to graduate students and researchers alike." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"...Neurobiology of Learning and Memory brings together the ideas of a number of important thinkers. It can be particularly useful for students of memory in one area who want to learn about the latest thoughts and findings from other perspectives... The opening chapter... is a superb beginning because it anticipates the structure of the rest of the book and builds a foundation for current theoretical issues... The chapter on developmental approaches... also provides a historical context and explains methodology and findings with useful illustrations and without either excessive jargon or condescension." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.