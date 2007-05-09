Neurobiology of Learning and Memory
2nd Edition
Description
The first edition of Neurobiology of Learning and Memory was published in 1998 to rave reviews. As before, this second edition will discuss anatomy, development, systems, and models though the organization and content is substantially changed reflecting advances in the field.
Including information from both animal and human studies, this book represents an up-to-date review of the most important concepts associated with the basic mechanism that support learning and memory, theoretical developments, use of computational models, and application to real world problems.
The emphasis of each chapter will be the presentation of cutting-edge research on the topic, the development of a theoretical perspective, and providing an outline that will aid a student in understanding the most important concepts presented in the chapter.
Key Features
New material covers basal ganglia, cerebellum, prefrontal cortex, and fear conditioning Additional information available on applied issues (i.e., degenerative disease, aging, and enhancement of memory) Each chapter includes an outline to assist student understanding of challenging concepts Four-color illustrations throughout
Readership
Neuroscientists, cognitive psychologists, neuropsychologists, researchers and students
Table of Contents
Section I Approaches to understanding the neurobiological basis of learning and memory.
Chapter 1 Historical perspective Mark Rosenzweig, University of California, Berkeley
Chapter 2 Developmental approaches to memory process Julie A. Markham, James E. Black and William T. Greenough, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Chapter 3 Genetics in learning and memory Yalin Wang, Josh Dubnau, Tim Tully, and Yi Zhong, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Cold Spring Harbor, New York
Chapter 4 Gene expression in learning and memory Joe L. Martinez, Kenira J. Thompson, and Angela, M. Sikorski, University of Texas San Antonio, Texas.
Chapter 5 Mnemonic contributions of hippocampal place cells Sheri Mizumori, D.M. Smith and C.B. Puryear, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington
Chapter 6 Computations in memory systems in the brain Edmund T.Rolls, University of Oxford, Oxford, England
Chapter 7 Modulation of learning and memory by adrenal and ovarian hormones Donna L. Korol and Paul Gold, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign/
Section II The contribution of neural systems in mediating learning and memory
Chapter 8 Neurobiological views of memory Raymond P. Kesner, University of Utah, Utah
Chapter 9 The medial temporal lobe and memory Alison R. Preston and Anthony D. Wagner, Stanford University-Stanford, California
Chapter 10 Bootstrapping your brain: How interactions between the frontal cortex and basal ganglia may produce organized actions and lofty thoughts Earl K Miller and Timothy J. Buschman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Chapter 11 Role of the striatum in learning and memory Michael E. Ragozzino, University of Illinois, Chicago, Illinois
Chapter 12 Neural systems involved in fear and anxiety based on the fear potentiated startle test Michael Davis, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia
Chapter 13 Cerebellar learning Tatsuya Ohyama and Michael D. Mauk—University of Texas Medical School, Houston, Texas
Section III Applications of the importance of learning and memory to applied issues
Chapter 14 Reward and drugs of abuse Ryan T. LaLumiere and Peter W. Kalivas, Medical University, South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina
Chapter 15 Aging and memory Carol Barnes and Marsha Penner, University of Arizona, Tuscon, Arizona
Chapter 16 Neurodegenerative diseases and memory (treatment approach) Gary Wenk, Ohio State University ,Columbus, Ohio
Chapter 17 Enhancement of learning and memory performance: Modality specific mechanisms of action Stephen C. Heinrichs, Boston College, Chestnmut Hills, Massachusetts
About the Editor
Raymond Kesner
Raymond Kesner is currently a Full Professor at the University of Utah where he has been a faculty member for 40 years. His major research interests are in the theoretical and applied aspects associated with the neurobiological basis of learning and memory in both animals and humans. He has also concentrated on the development of animal models paralleling mnemonic symptomatology in brain damaged patients.
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, U.S.A.
Joe Martinez, Jr.
Joe L. Martinez, Jr. is a Ewing Halsell Distinguished Chair at the University of Texas, San Antonio. His research focusses on the memory and the hippocampus with special attention to the opioid containing mossy fiver-CA3 projection. His recent work had identified important genes that are upregulated in the hippocampus following learning.
University of Texas at San Antonio, USA