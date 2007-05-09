The first edition of Neurobiology of Learning and Memory was published in 1998 to rave reviews. As before, this second edition will discuss anatomy, development, systems, and models though the organization and content is substantially changed reflecting advances in the field.

Including information from both animal and human studies, this book represents an up-to-date review of the most important concepts associated with the basic mechanism that support learning and memory, theoretical developments, use of computational models, and application to real world problems.

The emphasis of each chapter will be the presentation of cutting-edge research on the topic, the development of a theoretical perspective, and providing an outline that will aid a student in understanding the most important concepts presented in the chapter.