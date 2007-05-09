Neurobiology of Learning and Memory - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123725400, 9780080479675

Neurobiology of Learning and Memory

2nd Edition

Editors: Raymond Kesner Joe Martinez, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080479675
Paperback ISBN: 9780123725400
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th May 2007
Page Count: 624
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
85.95
73.06
53.99
45.89
88.95
75.61
66.95
56.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The first edition of Neurobiology of Learning and Memory was published in 1998 to rave reviews. As before, this second edition will discuss anatomy, development, systems, and models though the organization and content is substantially changed reflecting advances in the field.

Including information from both animal and human studies, this book represents an up-to-date review of the most important concepts associated with the basic mechanism that support learning and memory, theoretical developments, use of computational models, and application to real world problems.

The emphasis of each chapter will be the presentation of cutting-edge research on the topic, the development of a theoretical perspective, and providing an outline that will aid a student in understanding the most important concepts presented in the chapter.

Key Features

New material covers basal ganglia, cerebellum, prefrontal cortex, and fear conditioning Additional information available on applied issues (i.e., degenerative disease, aging, and enhancement of memory) Each chapter includes an outline to assist student understanding of challenging concepts Four-color illustrations throughout

Readership

Neuroscientists, cognitive psychologists, neuropsychologists, researchers and students

Table of Contents

Section I Approaches to understanding the neurobiological basis of learning and memory.

Chapter 1 Historical perspective Mark Rosenzweig, University of California, Berkeley

Chapter 2 Developmental approaches to memory process Julie A. Markham, James E. Black and William T. Greenough, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Chapter 3 Genetics in learning and memory Yalin Wang, Josh Dubnau, Tim Tully, and Yi Zhong, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Cold Spring Harbor, New York

Chapter 4 Gene expression in learning and memory Joe L. Martinez, Kenira J. Thompson, and Angela, M. Sikorski, University of Texas San Antonio, Texas.

Chapter 5 Mnemonic contributions of hippocampal place cells Sheri Mizumori, D.M. Smith and C.B. Puryear, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

Chapter 6 Computations in memory systems in the brain Edmund T.Rolls, University of Oxford, Oxford, England

Chapter 7 Modulation of learning and memory by adrenal and ovarian hormones Donna L. Korol and Paul Gold, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign/

Section II The contribution of neural systems in mediating learning and memory

Chapter 8 Neurobiological views of memory Raymond P. Kesner, University of Utah, Utah

Chapter 9 The medial temporal lobe and memory Alison R. Preston and Anthony D. Wagner, Stanford University-Stanford, California

Chapter 10 Bootstrapping your brain: How interactions between the frontal cortex and basal ganglia may produce organized actions and lofty thoughts Earl K Miller and Timothy J. Buschman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Chapter 11 Role of the striatum in learning and memory Michael E. Ragozzino, University of Illinois, Chicago, Illinois

Chapter 12 Neural systems involved in fear and anxiety based on the fear potentiated startle test Michael Davis, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia

Chapter 13 Cerebellar learning Tatsuya Ohyama and Michael D. Mauk—University of Texas Medical School, Houston, Texas

Section III Applications of the importance of learning and memory to applied issues

Chapter 14 Reward and drugs of abuse Ryan T. LaLumiere and Peter W. Kalivas, Medical University, South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina

Chapter 15 Aging and memory Carol Barnes and Marsha Penner, University of Arizona, Tuscon, Arizona

Chapter 16 Neurodegenerative diseases and memory (treatment approach) Gary Wenk, Ohio State University ,Columbus, Ohio

Chapter 17 Enhancement of learning and memory performance: Modality specific mechanisms of action Stephen C. Heinrichs, Boston College, Chestnmut Hills, Massachusetts

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080479675
Paperback ISBN:
9780123725400

About the Editor

Raymond Kesner

Raymond Kesner is currently a Full Professor at the University of Utah where he has been a faculty member for 40 years. His major research interests are in the theoretical and applied aspects associated with the neurobiological basis of learning and memory in both animals and humans. He has also concentrated on the development of animal models paralleling mnemonic symptomatology in brain damaged patients.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Utah, Salt Lake City, U.S.A.

Joe Martinez, Jr.

Joe L. Martinez, Jr. is a Ewing Halsell Distinguished Chair at the University of Texas, San Antonio. His research focusses on the memory and the hippocampus with special attention to the opioid containing mossy fiver-CA3 projection. His recent work had identified important genes that are upregulated in the hippocampus following learning.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at San Antonio, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.