Neurobiology of Feeding and Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Neurobiology of Feeding and Nutrition focuses on feeding as the behavior of primal survival. This book discusses the sensory, brain, and endocrine involvement in the behavioral and nutritional regulatory processes.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the initial survey of works on the normal feeding of an animal model with emphasis on the basic periodicity of the behavior and the significance of this behavior. This text then explores the overall stimulation to eat, which results from the combination of sensory and systematic stimuli. Other chapters examine the other compounds of the stimulation to eat and discuss the targets of the systematic stimulus to eat or not to eat. This book describes as well the general organization of sensory projection in the central nervous system. The final chapter deals with the ontogeny of feeding behavior from birth to adulthood.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and technologists interested in feeding and nutrition.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter One Normal Feeding
I. Basic Concepts: Methods of Observation and of Measurement
II. Ad Libitum Feeding Patterns in an Animal Model: The Rat
III. Food Deprivation-Induced Feeding
IV. Feeding Schedules
V. Changes in Feeding Patterns as a Function of Altered Meal Size, Food Utilization, and Food Demand
VI. Human Feeding Patterns
VII. Feeding-Drinking Relationships
VIII. Sleep and Food Intake
References
Chapter Two The Stimulus to Eat
I. Meal Initiation in Undeprived Animals
II. The Systemic Stimulus of Food Deprivation-Induced Feeding
III. Metabolic and Neuroendocrine Bases for the Diurnal Periodicity of Feeding
IV. Initiation of Scheduled Meals
V. A Behavioral Self-Regulation of Blood Glucose Level by Rats
VI. Metabolic and Feeding Effects of Alteration in Glucoregulation and Glucose Utilization
VII. Metabolic Bases for Hunger and Eating in Humans
References
Chapter Three Brain Mechanisms of Feeding: The Hunger-Satiety System
I. Intracranial Administration
II. Electrical and Self-Stimulation of the Lateral Hypothalamus
III. The Lateral Hypothalamus and Other Brain Lesions
IV. Brain Glucosensitive Neurons and Feeding
References
Chapter Four The Sensory Stimulation to Eat and Not to Eat
I. Alimentary Stimuli
II. Synergistic Combination of Systemic and Sensory Stimuli in the Initial Stimulation of Eating
III. Unlearned and Learned Palatability
IV. Unconditioned and Conditioned Aversions
V. The Palatability of Foods in Human Feeding
VI. Odors, Aromas, and Perfumes
References
Chapter Five Brain Mechanisms of Palatability
I. Central Orosensory Projections and Responses
II. Brain Mechanisms of Spontaneous and Learned Aversions
III. Brain Opiates and Palatability
References
Chapter Six Determinants of Meal Size
I. Oral Determinants of Meal Size in Rats
II. Gastrointestinal and Systemic Factors as Determinants of Meal Size
III. Determinants of Meal Size in Humans
IV. The Cephalic Phase of Insulin Release
References
Chapter Seven Brain Mechanisms of Meal Eating
I. Brain Mechanisms of Satiation
II. Central Mechanisms of Mastication and Swallowing
References
Chapter Eight Regulation of Body Energy Balance and Body Weight
I. Regulation of Body Energy Content and Body Composition in the Animal Model
II. Reversibility of Induced Overweight and Underweight
III. Regulation of Body Weight by the Energy Output
IV. Regulation of Body Energy Balance and of Body Weight in Humans
V. Feeding in Extra Expenditures and Energy Retention
References
Chapter Nine Peripheral and Central Mechanisms of the Regulation of Body Energy and Body Weight
I. Cellular Self-Regulation of Adipocyte Size and Number
II. Central Nervous System Control of Metabolism
III. Ventromedial Hypothalamic Lesion
IV. Ventromedial Hypothalamic Glucoreceptors
V. Insulin Responsiveness of the Ventromedial Hypothalamus as a Putative Lipostatic Mechanism
References
Chapter Ten Obesity
I. Animal Obesities
II. Overfeeding and Obesity in Humans
References
Chapter Eleven Selective Nutrient Appetites
I. Selective Appetites for Macronutrients: Protein Appetite
II. Self-Selection of Vitamins and Minerals
References
Chapter Twelve Development of Feeding
I. Development of Feeding in the Rat Model
II. Feeding in Children
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 17th December 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152389