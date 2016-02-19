Neurobiology of Feeding and Nutrition focuses on feeding as the behavior of primal survival. This book discusses the sensory, brain, and endocrine involvement in the behavioral and nutritional regulatory processes. Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the initial survey of works on the normal feeding of an animal model with emphasis on the basic periodicity of the behavior and the significance of this behavior. This text then explores the overall stimulation to eat, which results from the combination of sensory and systematic stimuli. Other chapters examine the other compounds of the stimulation to eat and discuss the targets of the systematic stimulus to eat or not to eat. This book describes as well the general organization of sensory projection in the central nervous system. The final chapter deals with the ontogeny of feeding behavior from birth to adulthood. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and technologists interested in feeding and nutrition.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Chapter One Normal Feeding

I. Basic Concepts: Methods of Observation and of Measurement

II. Ad Libitum Feeding Patterns in an Animal Model: The Rat

III. Food Deprivation-Induced Feeding

IV. Feeding Schedules

V. Changes in Feeding Patterns as a Function of Altered Meal Size, Food Utilization, and Food Demand

VI. Human Feeding Patterns

VII. Feeding-Drinking Relationships

VIII. Sleep and Food Intake

References

Chapter Two The Stimulus to Eat

I. Meal Initiation in Undeprived Animals

II. The Systemic Stimulus of Food Deprivation-Induced Feeding

III. Metabolic and Neuroendocrine Bases for the Diurnal Periodicity of Feeding

IV. Initiation of Scheduled Meals

V. A Behavioral Self-Regulation of Blood Glucose Level by Rats

VI. Metabolic and Feeding Effects of Alteration in Glucoregulation and Glucose Utilization

VII. Metabolic Bases for Hunger and Eating in Humans

References

Chapter Three Brain Mechanisms of Feeding: The Hunger-Satiety System

I. Intracranial Administration

II. Electrical and Self-Stimulation of the Lateral Hypothalamus

III. The Lateral Hypothalamus and Other Brain Lesions

IV. Brain Glucosensitive Neurons and Feeding

References

Chapter Four The Sensory Stimulation to Eat and Not to Eat

I. Alimentary Stimuli

II. Synergistic Combination of Systemic and Sensory Stimuli in the Initial Stimulation of Eating

III. Unlearned and Learned Palatability

IV. Unconditioned and Conditioned Aversions

V. The Palatability of Foods in Human Feeding

VI. Odors, Aromas, and Perfumes

References

Chapter Five Brain Mechanisms of Palatability

I. Central Orosensory Projections and Responses

II. Brain Mechanisms of Spontaneous and Learned Aversions

III. Brain Opiates and Palatability

References

Chapter Six Determinants of Meal Size

I. Oral Determinants of Meal Size in Rats

II. Gastrointestinal and Systemic Factors as Determinants of Meal Size

III. Determinants of Meal Size in Humans

IV. The Cephalic Phase of Insulin Release

References

Chapter Seven Brain Mechanisms of Meal Eating

I. Brain Mechanisms of Satiation

II. Central Mechanisms of Mastication and Swallowing

References

Chapter Eight Regulation of Body Energy Balance and Body Weight

I. Regulation of Body Energy Content and Body Composition in the Animal Model

II. Reversibility of Induced Overweight and Underweight

III. Regulation of Body Weight by the Energy Output

IV. Regulation of Body Energy Balance and of Body Weight in Humans

V. Feeding in Extra Expenditures and Energy Retention

References

Chapter Nine Peripheral and Central Mechanisms of the Regulation of Body Energy and Body Weight

I. Cellular Self-Regulation of Adipocyte Size and Number

II. Central Nervous System Control of Metabolism

III. Ventromedial Hypothalamic Lesion

IV. Ventromedial Hypothalamic Glucoreceptors

V. Insulin Responsiveness of the Ventromedial Hypothalamus as a Putative Lipostatic Mechanism

References

Chapter Ten Obesity

I. Animal Obesities

II. Overfeeding and Obesity in Humans

References

Chapter Eleven Selective Nutrient Appetites

I. Selective Appetites for Macronutrients: Protein Appetite

II. Self-Selection of Vitamins and Minerals

References

Chapter Twelve Development of Feeding

I. Development of Feeding in the Rat Model

II. Feeding in Children

References

Index