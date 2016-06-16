Neurobiology of Epilepsy, Volume 226
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Multimodal investigation of epileptic networks: The case of insular cortex epilepsy
- Abstract
- 1 Epilepsy as a Systems Disease
- 2 Investigating the Epileptic Networks: Clinical Practice
- 3 Investigating the Epileptic Networks: Perspectives
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Genetic investigations of the epileptic encephalopathies: Recent advances
- Abstract
- 1 Background
- 2 CNVs in Epilepsy
- 3 Massively Parallel Sequencing in Epilepsy
- 4 Genetic Heterogeneity in EE
- 5 Expanding the Phenotypic Spectrum
- 6 Next Steps in Mutation Discovery
- 7 Precision Diagnostics for Precision Therapies
- 8 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: mTOR signaling pathway genes in focal epilepsies
- Abstract
- 1 GATOR1 Complex Acts as a Repressor of the mTORC1 Signaling Pathway
- 2 DEPDC5 Mutations in Focal Epilepsy Syndromes
- 3 DEPDC5 Mutations in Malformations of Cortical Development
- 4 Clinical Features of Families with GATOR1 Complex Gene Mutations
- 5 The Singularities of GATOR1-Related Epilepsies
- 6 How Are GATOR1 Mutations Related to Defects in the mTORC1 Pathway?
- 7 Animal Models of GATOR1 Deficiency
- 8 Brain Somatic Mutations in MTOR
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Involvement of cortical fast-spiking parvalbumin-positive basket cells in epilepsy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cortical Interneuron Diversity
- 3 Cell-Type Specification
- 4 Migration
- 5 Maturation and Cell Survival
- 6 Neuronal Excitability
- 7 Synaptic Connectivity
- 8 Functional Networks
- 9 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Organization and control of epileptic circuits in temporal lobe epilepsy
- Abstract
- 1 Organization and Reorganization of Microcircuits: Anatomical Changes in Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
- 2 From Organization to Control of Neuronal Circuits: Introduction to Graph Theory
- 3 Beginning to Control Microcircuits: Using Graph Theory to Control Circuits In Silico
- 4 Further Control of Microcircuits: Can We Learn to Control a Pathological Circuit in Order to Treat Epilepsy?
- 5 Network Organization at the Macrocircuit Level: Applications of Graph Theory at a Larger Scale
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 6: Normal and epilepsy-associated pathologic function of the dentate gyrus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Activity in the DG Is Sparse
- 3 What Functions Are Served by Sparsely Activating DGCs?
- 4 Dentate Gating: A secondary Consequence of the DG’s Sparse code
- 5 Which Mechanisms Contribute to the DG Gate Breakdown in Epilepsy?
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Antiepileptic drug treatment strategies in neonatal epilepsy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Treatment Approaches
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: Advancing epilepsy treatment through personalized genetic zebrafish models
- Abstract
- 1 Zebrafish as a Vertebrate Model for Epilepsy
- 2 Modeling Genetic Epilepsies in Zebrafish
- 3 Electrophysiological Recordings in Zebrafish Larvae
- 4 Tracking Locomotion and Convulsive Behavior
- 5 Cardiac Monitoring in Zebrafish Larvae
- 6 Discovering New AEDs for Genetic Epilepsies
- 7 Personalized Treatments for Genetic Epilepsy
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Antiepileptogenic repair of excitatory and inhibitory synaptic connectivity after neocortical trauma
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Excitatory Axonal Sprouting and Synaptogenesis in Models of Cortical Injury
- 3 Structural and Functional Alterations in GABAergic Interneurons in Injured Cortex
- 4 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Index
- Other volumes in Progress in Brain Research
Neurobiology of Epilepsy: From Genes to Networks is the latest volume in the Progress in Brain Research series that focuses on new trends and developments. This established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within the neurosciences, as well as popular and emerging subfields.
- Explores new trends and developments in the neurobiology of Epilepsy
- Enhances the literature of neuroscience by further expanding the established, ongoing international series
- Progress in Brain Research
- Examines major areas of basic and clinical research within the field
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
