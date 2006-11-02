Neurobiology of Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885923, 9780080466385

Neurobiology of Disease

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Sid Gilman
eBook ISBN: 9780080466385
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120885923
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd November 2006
Page Count: 1104
Description

Neurobiology of Disease is aimed at any basic scientist or clinician scientist teaching a course or conducting research on the basic science underlying the major neurological diseases. It provides an excellent overview of cutting-edge research on the fundamental disorders of the nervous system, including physiological and molecular aspects of dysfunction. The major categories of neurological disease are covered, and the chapters provide specific information about particular diseases exemplifying each of these categories. Sufficient clinical information is included to put into perspective the basic mechanisms discussed. The book assembles a world-class team of section editors and chapters written by acknowledged experts in their respective fields.

Key Features

  • Provides cutting edge information about fundamental mechanisms underlying neurological diseases
  • Amply supplied with tables, illustrations and references
  • Includes supporting clinical information putting the mechanisms of disease into perspective

Readership

Scientists and researchers in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as graduate students and fellows preparing for board examinations.

Table of Contents

Part I. Central Nervous System

Section A. Metabolic Diseases – Hugo W. Moser

Chapter 1: Leukodystrophies Chapter 2: Lysosomal Disorders of the Nervous System Chapter 3: The Neurobiology of Peroxisomal Disorders Chapter 4: Creatine Deficiency Syndromes

Section B. Neurodegenerative Disorders – Gregor Wenning

Chapter 5: Parkinson’s Disease Chapter 6: Alzheimer Disease Chapter 7: Multiple System Atrophy Chapter 8: Olivopontocerebellar Atrophy (OPCA) Chapter 9: Neurobiology of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

Section C. Genetic Diseases – Christopher Gomez

Chapter 10: Protein Aggregation Disorders Chapter 11: RNA-Based Disorders of Muscle and Brain Chapter 12: Ion Channel Disorders Chapter 13: Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 1 Chapter 14: Shared Transcriptional Consequences of Mitochondrial Disease, Ischemic Hypoxia and Chemical Hypoxia

Section D. Neuroimmunological Disorders – Anthony T. Reder

Chapter 15: Paraneoplastic Neurological Disorders Chapter 16: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Descriptive Past and Mechanistic Future Chapter 17: Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Chapter 18: Multiple Sclerosis Chapter 19: Immune-Mediated Neuropathies Chapter 20: Hashimoto Encephalopathy

Section E. Cerebrovascular Diseases – Lewis Morgenstern

Chapter 21: Vascular Cognitive Impairment Chapter 22: Cardioembolism Chapter 23: Coagulation Disorders Chapter 24: Clinical and Neurobiological Aspects of Stroke Recovery
Chapter 25: Non-Atherosclerotic Cerebral Vasculopathies Chapter 26: Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chapter 27: Cerebral Ischemia: Molecular Mechanisms and Protective Therapies Chapter 28: Intracerebral Hemorrhage and Intraventricular Hemorrhage-Induced Brain Injury

Section F. Paroxysmal Disorders – Timothy A. Pedley

Chapter 29: Idiopathic Epilepsies Chapter 30: Paroxysmal Dyskinesia Chapter 31: Neurobiology of Myoclonus Chapter 32: Channelopathies of the Nervous System Chapter 33: Migraine Chapter 34: Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

Section G. Neoplastic Diseases – John Laterra

Chapter 35: CNS Metastases Robert J. Weil

Chapter 36: Meningioma Katrin Lamszus, Christian Hagel, and Manfred Westphal

Chapter 37: CNS Lymphoma Corresponding Author: Dr. Batchelor

Chapter 38: Neurofibromatosis 1 Linda Piersall and David H. Gutmann

Chapter 39: Medulloblastoma and Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumors Said Elshihabi and James T. Rutka

Chapter 40: Glioma Anders I. Persson, QiWen Fan, Joanna J. Phillips, and William A. Weiss

Section H. Infectious Diseases – Richard T. Johnson

Chapter 41: Bacterial & Fungal Chapter 42: Parasitic Infections Chapter 43: Prion Diseases Chapter 44: Central Nervous System Viral Infections: Clinical Aspects and Pathogenic Mechanisms

Section I. Motor Neuron Diseases – Eva L. Feldman

Chapter 45: Spinal Muscular Atrophy Chapter 46: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis-Like Syndromes Associated with Malignancy Chapter 47: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): Idiopathic and Inherited Chapter 48: Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia and Primary Lateral Sclerosis Chapter 49: Poliomyelitis Chapter 50: Spinobulbar Muscular Atrophy (Kennedy’s Disease)

Section J. Malformations and Developmental Disorders – Michael V. Johnston

Chapter 51: Neurobiology of Genetic Mental Retardation Chapter 52: Cerebral Palsy Chapter 53: Autism Chapter 54: Neurobiology of Dyslexia Chapter 55: Neonatal Brain Injuries Chapter 56: Spina Bifida Chapter 57: Circuits to Synapses: The Pathophysiology of Tourette Syndrome Chapter 58: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Chapter 59: Congenital Hydrocephalus

Section K. Neurologic Manifestations of Medical Diseases – John J. Caronna

Chapter 60: Hematological Disorders Chapter 61: Renal Disease Chapter 62: Diabetes and Endocrine Disorders Chapter 63: Mechanisms and Consequences of CNS Hypoxia Chapter 64: Gastroenterologic and Hepatic Diseases and Their Effects on CNS Chapter 65: Sarcoidosis

Section L. Sleep Disorders – Emmanuel Mignot

Chapter 66: REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chapter 67: The Neurobiology of Narcolepsy and Hypersomnia Chapter 68: Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Leg Movement Chapter 69: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chapter 70: The Neurobiology of Insomnia

Section M. Substance Abuse and Basic Toxicology – John C. M. Brust

Chapter 71: Organic Chemicals Chapter 72: Metals Chapter 73: Drug Addiction

Section N. Imaging the Nervous System – John C. Mazziotta

Chapter 74: Assessment of Neurobiological Diseases with Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Chapter 75: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Chapter 76: Neurovascular CT Angiography Chapter 77: PET Imaging in Parkinson's Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders Chapter 78: Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Chapter 79: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Part II. Peripheral Nervous System

Section O. Peripheral Neuropathies – James Russell

Chapter 80: Diabetic and Metabolic Neuropathies Chapter 81: Aquired Inflammatory Demyelinating and Axonal Neuropathies Chapter 82: Toxic and Drug-Induced Neuropathies Chapter 83: Hereditary Neuropathies Chapter 84: Neurological Manifestations of Vasculitis Chapter 85: Neuropathies Associated with Infections

Section P. Myopathies and neuromuscular junction disorders – Charles A. Thornton

Chapter 86: The Muscular Dystrophies Chapter 87: Myasthenia Gravis and Myasthenic Syndromes Chapter 88: Myopathies and Neuromuscular Junction Disorders Chapter 89: Immunobiology of Autoimmune Inflammatory Myopathies

Section Q. Autonomic Disorders – Phillip A. Low

Chapter 90: Central Autonomic Network Chapter 91: Autonomic Neuropathies Chapter 92: Thermoregulation and its Disorders Chapter 93: Control of Blood Pressure-Normal and Abnormal

Section R. Pain – Kenneth L. Casey

Chapter 94: Neoplasm-Induced Pain Chapter 95: Pain Associated with the Autonomic Nervous System Chapter 96: Post-Herpetic Neuralgia Chapter 97: Central Post-Stroke Pain

About the Editor-in-Chief

Sid Gilman

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

"I think [the book] is very valuable, and it has benefited from careful editing and good organization. ...The illustrations are excellent — color has been used judiciously and effectively. ...The number of undergraduate neuroscience majors is growing, and a book of this type could be of great value to them. Neurology residents would find it a very quick way to get the background on which to superimpose new findings. ...Overall, I think the book does achieve the goals that Gilman proposed — he and his colleagues are to be congratulated." --Guy McKhann, MD, Johns Hopkins University in the NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE, May 30, 2007

