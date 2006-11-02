Neurobiology of Disease
1st Edition
Description
Neurobiology of Disease is aimed at any basic scientist or clinician scientist teaching a course or conducting research on the basic science underlying the major neurological diseases. It provides an excellent overview of cutting-edge research on the fundamental disorders of the nervous system, including physiological and molecular aspects of dysfunction. The major categories of neurological disease are covered, and the chapters provide specific information about particular diseases exemplifying each of these categories. Sufficient clinical information is included to put into perspective the basic mechanisms discussed. The book assembles a world-class team of section editors and chapters written by acknowledged experts in their respective fields.
Key Features
- Provides cutting edge information about fundamental mechanisms underlying neurological diseases
- Amply supplied with tables, illustrations and references
- Includes supporting clinical information putting the mechanisms of disease into perspective
Readership
Scientists and researchers in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as graduate students and fellows preparing for board examinations.
Table of Contents
Part I. Central Nervous System
Section A. Metabolic Diseases – Hugo W. Moser
Chapter 1: Leukodystrophies Chapter 2: Lysosomal Disorders of the Nervous System Chapter 3: The Neurobiology of Peroxisomal Disorders Chapter 4: Creatine Deficiency Syndromes
Section B. Neurodegenerative Disorders – Gregor Wenning
Chapter 5: Parkinson’s Disease Chapter 6: Alzheimer Disease Chapter 7: Multiple System Atrophy Chapter 8: Olivopontocerebellar Atrophy (OPCA) Chapter 9: Neurobiology of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy
Section C. Genetic Diseases – Christopher Gomez
Chapter 10: Protein Aggregation Disorders Chapter 11: RNA-Based Disorders of Muscle and Brain Chapter 12: Ion Channel Disorders Chapter 13: Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 1 Chapter 14: Shared Transcriptional Consequences of Mitochondrial Disease, Ischemic Hypoxia and Chemical Hypoxia
Section D. Neuroimmunological Disorders – Anthony T. Reder
Chapter 15: Paraneoplastic Neurological Disorders Chapter 16: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Descriptive Past and Mechanistic Future Chapter 17: Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Chapter 18: Multiple Sclerosis Chapter 19: Immune-Mediated Neuropathies Chapter 20: Hashimoto Encephalopathy
Section E. Cerebrovascular Diseases – Lewis Morgenstern
Chapter 21: Vascular Cognitive Impairment
Chapter 22: Cardioembolism
Chapter 23: Coagulation Disorders
Chapter 24: Clinical and Neurobiological Aspects of Stroke Recovery
Chapter 25: Non-Atherosclerotic Cerebral Vasculopathies Chapter 26: Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chapter 27: Cerebral Ischemia: Molecular Mechanisms and Protective Therapies Chapter 28: Intracerebral Hemorrhage and Intraventricular Hemorrhage-Induced Brain Injury
Section F. Paroxysmal Disorders – Timothy A. Pedley
Chapter 29: Idiopathic Epilepsies Chapter 30: Paroxysmal Dyskinesia Chapter 31: Neurobiology of Myoclonus Chapter 32: Channelopathies of the Nervous System Chapter 33: Migraine Chapter 34: Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
Section G. Neoplastic Diseases – John Laterra
Chapter 35: CNS Metastases Robert J. Weil
Chapter 36: Meningioma Katrin Lamszus, Christian Hagel, and Manfred Westphal
Chapter 37: CNS Lymphoma Corresponding Author: Dr. Batchelor
Chapter 38: Neurofibromatosis 1 Linda Piersall and David H. Gutmann
Chapter 39: Medulloblastoma and Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumors Said Elshihabi and James T. Rutka
Chapter 40: Glioma Anders I. Persson, QiWen Fan, Joanna J. Phillips, and William A. Weiss
Section H. Infectious Diseases – Richard T. Johnson
Chapter 41: Bacterial & Fungal Chapter 42: Parasitic Infections Chapter 43: Prion Diseases Chapter 44: Central Nervous System Viral Infections: Clinical Aspects and Pathogenic Mechanisms
Section I. Motor Neuron Diseases – Eva L. Feldman
Chapter 45: Spinal Muscular Atrophy Chapter 46: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis-Like Syndromes Associated with Malignancy Chapter 47: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): Idiopathic and Inherited Chapter 48: Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia and Primary Lateral Sclerosis Chapter 49: Poliomyelitis Chapter 50: Spinobulbar Muscular Atrophy (Kennedy’s Disease)
Section J. Malformations and Developmental Disorders – Michael V. Johnston
Chapter 51: Neurobiology of Genetic Mental Retardation Chapter 52: Cerebral Palsy Chapter 53: Autism Chapter 54: Neurobiology of Dyslexia Chapter 55: Neonatal Brain Injuries Chapter 56: Spina Bifida Chapter 57: Circuits to Synapses: The Pathophysiology of Tourette Syndrome Chapter 58: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Chapter 59: Congenital Hydrocephalus
Section K. Neurologic Manifestations of Medical Diseases – John J. Caronna
Chapter 60: Hematological Disorders Chapter 61: Renal Disease Chapter 62: Diabetes and Endocrine Disorders Chapter 63: Mechanisms and Consequences of CNS Hypoxia Chapter 64: Gastroenterologic and Hepatic Diseases and Their Effects on CNS Chapter 65: Sarcoidosis
Section L. Sleep Disorders – Emmanuel Mignot
Chapter 66: REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chapter 67: The Neurobiology of Narcolepsy and Hypersomnia Chapter 68: Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Leg Movement Chapter 69: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chapter 70: The Neurobiology of Insomnia
Section M. Substance Abuse and Basic Toxicology – John C. M. Brust
Chapter 71: Organic Chemicals Chapter 72: Metals Chapter 73: Drug Addiction
Section N. Imaging the Nervous System – John C. Mazziotta
Chapter 74: Assessment of Neurobiological Diseases with Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Chapter 75: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Chapter 76: Neurovascular CT Angiography Chapter 77: PET Imaging in Parkinson's Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders Chapter 78: Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Chapter 79: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)
Part II. Peripheral Nervous System
Section O. Peripheral Neuropathies – James Russell
Chapter 80: Diabetic and Metabolic Neuropathies Chapter 81: Aquired Inflammatory Demyelinating and Axonal Neuropathies Chapter 82: Toxic and Drug-Induced Neuropathies Chapter 83: Hereditary Neuropathies Chapter 84: Neurological Manifestations of Vasculitis Chapter 85: Neuropathies Associated with Infections
Section P. Myopathies and neuromuscular junction disorders – Charles A. Thornton
Chapter 86: The Muscular Dystrophies Chapter 87: Myasthenia Gravis and Myasthenic Syndromes Chapter 88: Myopathies and Neuromuscular Junction Disorders Chapter 89: Immunobiology of Autoimmune Inflammatory Myopathies
Section Q. Autonomic Disorders – Phillip A. Low
Chapter 90: Central Autonomic Network Chapter 91: Autonomic Neuropathies Chapter 92: Thermoregulation and its Disorders Chapter 93: Control of Blood Pressure-Normal and Abnormal
Section R. Pain – Kenneth L. Casey
Chapter 94: Neoplasm-Induced Pain Chapter 95: Pain Associated with the Autonomic Nervous System Chapter 96: Post-Herpetic Neuralgia Chapter 97: Central Post-Stroke Pain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 2nd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466385
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885923
About the Editor-in-Chief
Sid Gilman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Reviews
"I think [the book] is very valuable, and it has benefited from careful editing and good organization. ...The illustrations are excellent — color has been used judiciously and effectively. ...The number of undergraduate neuroscience majors is growing, and a book of this type could be of great value to them. Neurology residents would find it a very quick way to get the background on which to superimpose new findings. ...Overall, I think the book does achieve the goals that Gilman proposed — he and his colleagues are to be congratulated." --Guy McKhann, MD, Johns Hopkins University in the NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE, May 30, 2007