Neurobiology of Diabetic Neuropathy, Volume 50

Primary mechanisms. How does glucose generate oxidative stress in Peripheral Nerve? Irina Obrosova. Glycation in Diabetic Neuropathy: Characteristics, Consequences, Causes and Therapeutic Options, Paul Thornalley.
Secondary changes. Protein Kinase C Changes in Diabetes -- Is the concept relevant to neuropathy? Joseph Eichberg. Are MAP kinases glucose transducers for diabetic neuropathies? Tertia D. Purves and David R. Tomlinson. Neurofilaments in Diabetic Neuropathy, Paul Fernyhough and Robert E. Schmidt. Apoptosis in Diabetic Neuropathy, Aviva Tolkovsky. Nerve and Ganglion Blood Flow in Diabetes: An Appraisal, Douglas W. Zochodne.
Manifestations. Potential Mechanisms of Neuropathic Pain in Diabetes Nigel A. Calcutt. Changes in nerve conduction velocity - What Are Their Mechanisms and What Do They Mean? Joe Arezzo. Neuropathology and Pathogenesis of Diabetic Autonomic Neuropathy, Robert E. Schmidt. The Role of the Schwann Cell in Diabetic Neuropathy, Luke Eckersley.
Potential Treatment. The Polyol Pathway and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, Peter J. Oates. Nerve Growth Factor for the Treatment of Diabetic Neuropathy: What went wrong, What went right and what does the future hold? Stuart C. Apfel. ACE Inhibitors -- Are there Credible Mechanisms for Beneficial Effects in Diabetic Neuropathy? Rayaz Malik and David Tomlinson. Clinical trials for drugs against diabetic neuropathy -- can we combine scientific needs with clinical and economic practicalities? Dan Ziegler and Dieter Luft.
This volume of International Review of Neurobiology defines primary biochemical causation of diabetic complications, identifies cellular glucose transducers, balancing roles of protein kinase C and MAP kinases, and sets in context the role of apoptosis and the interactive roles of neurons and Schwann cells. It also defines the cell biology of autonomic neuropathy, considers the balanced needs of science, clinical practice, and economics in clinical trial design, provides the definitive evaluation of aldose reductase inhibitors, and explains the failure of nerve growth factor.
One of the most successful series in the field of neuroscience continues its standard of excellence with this newest edition. Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.
Neurologists, pediatric neurologists, epileptologists, developmental neuroscientists, medical geneticists, and developmental biologists.
- 482
- English
- © Academic Press 2002
- 5th August 2002
- Academic Press
- 9780080918907
- 9780123668509
