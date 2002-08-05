Neurobiology of Diabetic Neuropathy, Volume 50

Primary mechanisms. How does glucose generate oxidative stress in Peripheral Nerve? Irina Obrosova. Glycation in Diabetic Neuropathy: Characteristics, Consequences, Causes and Therapeutic Options, Paul Thornalley.

Secondary changes. Protein Kinase C Changes in Diabetes -- Is the concept relevant to neuropathy? Joseph Eichberg. Are MAP kinases glucose transducers for diabetic neuropathies? Tertia D. Purves and David R. Tomlinson. Neurofilaments in Diabetic Neuropathy, Paul Fernyhough and Robert E. Schmidt. Apoptosis in Diabetic Neuropathy, Aviva Tolkovsky. Nerve and Ganglion Blood Flow in Diabetes: An Appraisal, Douglas W. Zochodne.

Manifestations. Potential Mechanisms of Neuropathic Pain in Diabetes Nigel A. Calcutt. Changes in nerve conduction velocity - What Are Their Mechanisms and What Do They Mean? Joe Arezzo. Neuropathology and Pathogenesis of Diabetic Autonomic Neuropathy, Robert E. Schmidt. The Role of the Schwann Cell in Diabetic Neuropathy, Luke Eckersley.

Potential Treatment. The Polyol Pathway and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, Peter J. Oates. Nerve Growth Factor for the Treatment of Diabetic Neuropathy: What went wrong, What went right and what does the future hold? Stuart C. Apfel. ACE Inhibitors -- Are there Credible Mechanisms for Beneficial Effects in Diabetic Neuropathy? Rayaz Malik and David Tomlinson. Clinical trials for drugs against diabetic neuropathy -- can we combine scientific needs with clinical and economic practicalities? Dan Ziegler and Dieter Luft.