Neurobiology of Chinese Herb Medicine, Volume 135
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Effects of Lycium Barbarum on the Visual System
A.L. Manthey, K. Chiu and K.-F. So
2. Effect of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Alzheimer’s Disease
Melanie-Jayne R. Howes, R. Fang and P.J. Houghton
3. Effect and Mechanism of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Parkinson’s Disease
B.-Y. Zeng
4. Neurobiology of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Major Depressive Disorder
G. Chen and X. Guo
5. Treatment of Insomnia with Traditional Chinese Herbal Medicine
A. Singh and K. Zhao
6. Metabolic Factors and Adult Neurogenesis: Impacts of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Brain Repair in Neurological Diseases
C. Gao and J. Shen
7. Anti-Inflammatory and Hepatoprotective Medicinal Herbs as Potential Substitutes for Bear Bile
S. Appiah, M. Revitt, H. Jones, M. Vu, M. Simmonds and C. Bell
8. Effect of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Molecular Imaging of Neurological Disorders
Y. Yao, T. Chen, J. Huang, H. Zhang and M. Tian
9. Herb-Drug Interactions of Commonly Used Chinese Medicinal Herbs
A. Sigh and K. Zhao
10. Treatment of Chinese Herbal Medicine for Female Infertility
D. Jiang, L. Li and B.-Y. Zeng
11. Phytochemical Modulation of Apoptosis and Autophagy: Strategies to Overcome Chemoresistance in Leukaemic Stem Cells in the Bone Marrow Microenvironment
H.C. Owen, S. Appiah, N. Hasan, L. Ghali, G. Elayat and C. Bell
12. Chinese Herbal Medicine for the Treatment of Drug Addiction
W. Zhu, Y. Zhang, Y. Huang and L. Lu
13. Effect of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Male Infertility
D. Jiang, A. Coscione, L. Li and B.-Y. Zeng
Description
Neurobiology of Chinese Herb Medicine, Volume 135 is a valuable book for anyone interested in alternative medicine or the scientific research surrounding ancient herbal medicine. This updated volume in the series includes chapters that delve into timely topics, including the Effects of Lycium Barbarum on the Visual System, the Effect of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Alzheimer’s Disease, the Effect and Mechanism of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Parkinson’s Disease, the Neurobiology of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Major Depressive Disorder, the Treatment of Insomnia with Traditional Chinese Herbal Medicine, and the Metabolic Factors and Adult Neurogenesis: Impacts of Chinese Herbal Medicine on Brain Repair in Neurological Diseases.
This series is ideal for Chinese herbal medicine practitioners who are working in a clinical environment, although the clinical applications of Chinese medicinal herbs presented provide useful references and guidance for any clinical practice that specializes in the treatment of various conditions.
Key Features
- Presents a wealth of information on the use of Chinese herbal medicine and its application to many conditions
- Provides basic research and clinical studies of Chinese herbal medicines, either as compounds/extracts or formulas
- Sheds light on possible action mechanisms of many Chinese herbal medicines
Readership
Medical professionals, biomedical researchers and students who are interested in Chinese medicine, in particular Chinese herbal medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 17th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117804
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128117798
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Bai-Yun Zeng Serial Editor
Dr. Bai-Yun Zeng is a visiting senior fellow of King’s College London, and a Guest Professor of Sichuan University West China School of Pharmacy, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London, UK.
Kaicun Zhao Serial Editor
Kaicun Zhao is a professor at Middlesex University London
Affiliations and Expertise
Middlesex University London