Neurobiology of Bipolar Disorder
1st Edition
Road to Novel Therapeutics
Description
The Neurobiology of Bipolar Disorder: Road to Novel Therapeutics combines the basic neurobiology of bipolar disorder with discussions of the most recent advances in research, including the interacting pathways implicated in the pathophysiology of bipolar disorder, genetic approaches and the pharmacogenomics of bipolar disorder. The basic foundational understanding of the neurobiology underlying the disorder, along with a comprehensive summary of the most recent advances in research combine to aid advanced students and researchers in their understanding of bipolar disorder management using novel and fast-acting pharmaceutical and neuromodulatory approaches.
Key Features
- Aids readers in understanding bipolar disorder in the context of NIMH Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) recommendations
- Covers a range of existing and potential pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic treatment options, from lifestyle adjustments to novel therapeutics
- Synthesizes a discussion of the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying symptoms with clinical aspects of bipolar disorder
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in neuroscience, psychology, medicine, health sciences, and pharmacology
Table of Contents
1. Tackling the heterogeneity of bipolar disorder in the era of the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC)
2. The neurodevelopmental basis of Bipolar Disorder: Mechanisms and Implications
3. The neuroprogressive nature of Bipolar Disorder: Mechanisms and Implications
4. Immune mechanisms in Bipolar Disorder: evidence and implications
5. Mitochondrial pathways in Bipolar Disorder: mechanisms and implications
6. Neuro-oxidative and neuro-nitrosative mechanisms in bipolar disorder: evidence and implications
7. Mechanisms underpinning neurocognitive dysfunction in bipolar disorder
8. The evolution of animal models for bipolar disorder
9. Alteration in Circadian rhythms in bipolar disorder: mechanisms and implications
10. The genetics of bipolar disorder
11. Pharmacogenomics of bipolar disorder
12. Blood-brain barrier dysfunction as a pathophysiological mechanism of bipolar disorder
13. Induced Pluripotent stem cells as tools for the investigation of the neurobiology of bipolar disorder
14. Bipolar disorder as a gliopathy
15. Molecular Imaging findings in Bipolar disorder
16. Structural and functional neuroimaging findings in bipolar disorder
17. Epigenetic mechanisms of bipolar disorder
18. Bipolar disorder and cardiovascular dysfunction: mechanisms and implications
19. At-risk mental states for bipolar disorder
20. Stress, allostatic load and bipolar disorder: mechanisms and implications
21. Bipolar disorder, obesity and metabolic disturbances: mechanisms and implications
22. The gut-brain axis in bipolar disorder
23. The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis in bipolar disorder
24. Disturbed neuroplasticity pathways in bipolar disorder: mechanisms and implications
25. Aberrations in intracellular signaling pathways in bipolar disorder
26. The impact of early-life stress in the development and course of bipolar disorder: mechanisms and implications
27. Bipolar disorder and accelerated aging: mechanisms and implications
28. Suicidal behaviors in bipolar disorder
29. Pediatric bipolar disorder
30. Late-life bipolar disorder
31. Biomarkers for Bipolar Disorder
32. The mechanisms of action of lithium in bipolar disorder
33. Is there a biosignature for lithium response in bipolar disorder? Evidence and implications
34. Exercise as a treatment for bipolar disorder
35. Non-invasive neuromodulatory approaches for bipolar disorder
36. Novel therapeutic drug targets for bipolar disorder
37. The treatment of bipolar disorder in the era of precision psychiatry: challenges and opportunities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191828
About the Editors
Joao Quevedo
João Quevedo is Professor of Psychiatry at the McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, where he is Vice-Chair for Faculty Development and Outreach, Director of the Translational Psychiatry Program, and Director of the Treatment-Resistant Mood Disorder Program. Before moving to Houston he was Dean at the University of Southern Santa Catarina Medical School, Criciúma, SC, Brazil, where he is still Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry. He is also an 1A research fellow (the highest level) of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), Brazil; an affiliate member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (an award given to the most notable researchers in Brazil under the age of 40), associate editor of the Revista Brasileira de Psiquiatria, vice president of the Santa Catarina State Association of Psychiatry, and Director of the Continuous Medical Education Program in Psychiatry (PROPSIQ) of the Brazilian Association of Psychiatry. Dr. Quevedo’s research interest is the neurobiology of psychiatric disorders, particularly mood disorders, and he is a specialist in animal models of depression and bipolar disorder. He is author of nearly 500 publications and 6 scientific books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Vice-Chair for Faculty Development and Outreach, Director of the Translational Psychiatry Program, Director of the Treatment-Resistant Mood Disorders Program, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston (UTHealth), Houston, Texas, USA
Andre Carvalho
André F Carvalho is associate professor at the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and a clinician scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). He was elected member of the board of councilors of the International Society of Bipolar Disorders (2016-2017) and the vice-chair of the section of private practice psychiatry of the World Psychiatric Association (2015-2017). He sits on the editorial board of several international peer-reviewed journals, including Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics, and has served as a peer reviewer for several leading journals and funding agencies. He is an expert in mood disorders, psychiatric epidemiology, and evidence-based mental health. Dr. Carvalho is a sought after speaker in several national and international meetings, and is the author of over 300 publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto Clinician Scientist, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Toronto, ON, Canada
Eduard Vieta
Eduard Vieta is Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Barcelona and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at the Hospital Clinic, where he also leads the Bipolar Disorders Program in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The Bipolar Unit is one of the worldwide leaders in clinical care, teaching and research on bipolar disorder. Dr. Vieta is the current Director of the Bipolar Research Program at the Spanish Research Network on Mental Diseases (CIBERSAM), funded by the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness. Professor Vieta has received several awards, including the Aristotle award (2005), the Mogens Schou award (2007), the Strategic Research award of the Spanish Society of Biological Psychiatry (2009), the Official College of Physicians award to Professional Excellence (2011) and the Colvin Price on Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research by the Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation (2012). He has made significant contributions to many of the published bipolar disorder treatment guidelines and has authored more than 500 original articles, 350 book chapters and 30 complete books. His H index is 66 and has over 16000 citations, which makes him the most cited scientist worldwide in the field of bipolar disorder over the last 5 years. Furthermore, he is on the editorial board of a range of international scientific journals and has served as invited professor at Harvard University and as neuroscience scientific advisor to the European Presidency.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Experimental Therapeutics and Pathophysiology Branch (ETPB) and Section on the Neurobiology and Treatment of Mood Disorders, National Institute of Mental Health – National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, United States; Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, George Washington University, Washington DC, USA
Ratings and Reviews
