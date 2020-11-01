Neurobiology of Bipolar Disorder

Eduard Vieta is Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Barcelona and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at the Hospital Clinic, where he also leads the Bipolar Disorders Program in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The Bipolar Unit is one of the worldwide leaders in clinical care, teaching and research on bipolar disorder. Dr. Vieta is the current Director of the Bipolar Research Program at the Spanish Research Network on Mental Diseases (CIBERSAM), funded by the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness. Professor Vieta has received several awards, including the Aristotle award (2005), the Mogens Schou award (2007), the Strategic Research award of the Spanish Society of Biological Psychiatry (2009), the Official College of Physicians award to Professional Excellence (2011) and the Colvin Price on Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research by the Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation (2012). He has made significant contributions to many of the published bipolar disorder treatment guidelines and has authored more than 500 original articles, 350 book chapters and 30 complete books. His H index is 66 and has over 16000 citations, which makes him the most cited scientist worldwide in the field of bipolar disorder over the last 5 years. Furthermore, he is on the editorial board of a range of international scientific journals and has served as invited professor at Harvard University and as neuroscience scientific advisor to the European Presidency.