Neurobiology of Autism, Volume 113
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Preface: The Neurobiology of Autism: Integrating Genetics, Brain Development, Behavior, and the Environment
Chapter One. Autism Spectrum Disorder and the Cerebellum
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Cerebellar Organization
3 ASD Symptoms in Patients with Cerebellar Disorders
4 Motor Impairment in Autistic Individuals
5 Cerebellar Pathology in Autism
6 Cerebellar Differences in Autism: Structural Neuroimaging
7 Abnormal Cerebellar Activation in Autism
8 Autoimmune Studies in ASD Implicating the Cerebellum
9 Autism Genes in Mouse Cerebellar Development
10 Cerebellar Phenotypes in Rodent Models of Autism
11 Functional Evidence from Mouse Genetics
12 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Two. Contribution of Long Noncoding RNAs to Autism Spectrum Disorder Risk
Abstract
1 Small ncRNA
2 Long ncRNA
3 LncRNA in Fundamental Genetic Mechanisms
4 LncRNAs in Cancer
5 LncRNAs in the Brain
6 LncRNAs Contribute to ASD
7 Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Identifying Essential Cell Types and Circuits in Autism Spectrum Disorders
Abstract
1 Introduction to Cell Types and Autism Spectrum Disorder
2 Genetics of ASD
3 Brief Review of Rodent Behavioral Assays Relevant to ASD Symptoms
4 ASD Models Involving Serotonergic Neurons
5 ASD Models Involving GABAergic Interneurons
6 ASD Models Involving the Cerebellum
7 ASD Models Involving the Striatum
8 Other Regions and Cell Types
9 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Connecting Signaling Pathways Underlying Communication to ASD Vulnerability
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Neuroanatomy of Communication Deficits in ASD
3 Genes Linking Language to ASD
4 Modeling Communication Phenotypes Using Animal Models
5 Evolutionary Comparisons
6 Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Five. MET Receptor Tyrosine Kinase as an Autism Genetic Risk Factor
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 MET Receptor Tyrosine Kinase-Mediated Signaling has a Pleiotropic Role in Multiple Organ Ontogenesis
3 MET Signaling Plays a Role in a Large Number of Neurodevelopment Events
4 MET Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Expression in the Developing Brain
5 The Human MET Gene Emerges as a Prominent Autism Risk Factor
6 Implication of MET Signaling in Neural Development and Functional Connectivity
7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Transcriptional Dysregulation of Neocortical Circuit Assembly in ASD
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Transcriptional Regulation of ASD-related Layer-Dependent Identity and Connectivity
3 Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Chapter Seven. Motor Skill in Autism Spectrum Disorders: A Subcortical View
Abstract
1 Why Study Motor Skill in Autism?
2 Overview of Motor Skill Deficits
3 Mapping Autism Motor Skill Findings into a Useful Framework
4 Can We Intervene?
5 Summary
References
Chapter Eight. Orchestration of Neurodevelopmental Programs by RBFOX1: Implications for Autism Spectrum Disorder
Abstract
1 Neurodevelopment and the RBFOX1 RNA Splicing Factor
2 RBFOX1 Genetic Variation and Autism Spectrum Disorder
3 The Contributions of RBFOX1 Model Systems to Molecular Pathogenesis
4 A Model for the Dysregulation of RBFOX1 in Human Neurodevelopmental Disease
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Nine. Immune Dysregulation in Autism Spectrum Disorder
Abstract
1 Introduction: The Autism Spectrum
2 Genetic and Environmental Contributions to ASD
3 Immune Activation as a Primary Risk Factor for ASD
4 Immune-Related Genetic Risk Factors for ASD
5 Postnatal Immune Dysregulation in ASD
6 Immune Contributions to ASD Pathogenesis
7 Immune-Related Therapies for ASD
8 Conclusion
References
Chapter Ten. Autism Susceptibility Genes and the Transcriptional Landscape of the Human Brain
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 ASD Susceptibility Genes
3 ASD Brain Transcriptome Studies
4 Transcriptional Properties of ASD Genes in the Normal Human Brain
5 Conclusions and Further Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
This volume in the International Review of Neurobiology is a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art research into autism pathophysiology. Its chapters cover a wide range of etiologies, from genetics and development to environmental factors. In addition, it discusses key cell and behavioral phenotypes, including cortical and cerebellar phenotypes, as well as language and motor outputs. Finally, this volume's chapters on gene expression in the brain describe how genes may be connected to phenotypes in autism.
Key Features
- Broad coverage of genetic and cellular phenotypes in autism
- Focused on basic research
- Chapters primarily written by new investigators with a fresh perspective on the biological underpinnings of autism
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
