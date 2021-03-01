COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Neurobiology of Addiction and Comorbid Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128203552

Neurobiology of Addiction and Comorbid Disorders, Volume 157

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Nicholas Gilpin Erin Calipari
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128203552
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents

1. Pain + Alcohol
Scott Edwards
2. Pain + Opioids
Nicolas Massaly
3. Traumatic Stress + Alcohol
Jeff L. Weiner
4. Traumatic Stress + Cannabinoids
Sachin Patel
5. Traumatic Brain Injury and the Misuse of Alcohol, Opioids, and Cannabis
Patricia E. Molina
6. Depression + Addiction
Mary Kay Lobo
7. Microbiome/cytokines + Addiction
Drew Kiraly
8. Cognitive disorders + Alcohol
Cody Siciliano
9. Neural stem cells, Neurogenesis and Addiction
Chitra Mandyam
10. Food Addiction
Paul J. Kenny
11. Poly-drug addiction
George F. Koob

Description

Neurobiology of Addiction and Co-Morbid Disorders, Volume 156 in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field of neurobiology, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on topics such as Pain + Alcohol, Pain + Opioids, Traumatic Stress + Alcohol, Traumatic Stress + Cannabinoids, Traumatic Brain Injury and the Misuse of Alcohol, Opioids, and Cannabis, Depression + Addiction, Microbiome/cytokines + Addiction, Cognitive disorders + Alcohol, Neural stem cells, Neurogenesis and Addiction, Food Addiction,  and Poly-drug Addiction.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the Neurobiology of Addiction and Co-Morbid Disorders

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of International Review of Neurobiology

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128203552

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nicholas Gilpin

Dr Nicholas Gilpin completed his undergraduate training in Psychology at University of Texas at Austin, and his Ph.D. in Psychobiology at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. During graduate training, he worked with genetic models of susceptibility to alcoholism. He went on to complete a post-doctoral fellowship in the labs of Drs. George Koob and Marisa Roberto at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA, where he used behavioral pharmacology & electrophysiology techniques to explore neural and behavioral dysregulation associated with alcohol dependence. He remains interested in questions of addiction, and is especially interested in understanding why and how alcohol addiction is co-morbid with addiction to other drugs and other psychiatric conditions. His interests also include questions related to subpopulations of addicts and individual differences in propensity to consume alcohol and drugs.

Affiliations and Expertise

LSU Health Sciences Center, USA

Erin Calipari

Erin S. Calipari is at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, USA

