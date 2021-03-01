Neurobiology of Addiction and Co-Morbid Disorders, Volume 157
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Pain + Alcohol
Scott Edwards
2. Pain + Opioids
Nicolas Massaly
3. Traumatic Stress + Alcohol
Jeff L. Weiner
4. Traumatic Stress + Cannabinoids
Sachin Patel
5. Traumatic Brain Injury and the Misuse of Alcohol, Opioids, and Cannabis
Patricia E. Molina
6. Depression + Addiction
Mary Kay Lobo
7. Microbiome/cytokines + Addiction
Drew Kiraly
8. Cognitive disorders + Alcohol
Cody Siciliano
9. Neural stem cells, Neurogenesis and Addiction
Chitra Mandyam
10. Food Addiction
Paul J. Kenny
11. Poly-drug addiction
George F. Koob
Description
Neurobiology of Addiction and Comorbid Disorders, Volume 156, in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field of neurobiology, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on topics such as Pain + Alcohol, Pain + Opioids, Traumatic Stress + Alcohol, Traumatic Stress + Cannabinoids, Traumatic Brain Injury and the Misuse of Alcohol, Opioids, and Cannabis, Depression + Addiction, Microbiome/cytokines + Addiction, Cognitive disorders + Alcohol, Neural stem cells, Neurogenesis and Addiction, Food Addiction, and Poly-drug Addiction.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Neurobiology of Addiction and Co-Morbid Disorders
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of neurobiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128203552
About the Serial Volume Editors
Erin Calipari
Erin S. Calipari is at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, USA
Nicholas Gilpin
Dr Nicholas Gilpin completed his undergraduate training in Psychology at University of Texas at Austin, and his Ph.D. in Psychobiology at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. During graduate training, he worked with genetic models of susceptibility to alcoholism. He went on to complete a post-doctoral fellowship in the labs of Drs. George Koob and Marisa Roberto at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA, where he used behavioral pharmacology & electrophysiology techniques to explore neural and behavioral dysregulation associated with alcohol dependence. He remains interested in questions of addiction, and is especially interested in understanding why and how alcohol addiction is co-morbid with addiction to other drugs and other psychiatric conditions. His interests also include questions related to subpopulations of addicts and individual differences in propensity to consume alcohol and drugs.
Affiliations and Expertise
LSU Health Sciences Center, USA
