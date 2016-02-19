The Mollusca, Volume 8: Neurobiology and Behavior, Part 1, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in molluscan neurobiology and behavior. It is part of a multivolume treatise that covers the areas of structure and function, metabolic biochemistry, molecular biomechanics, environmental biochemistry, physiology, ecology, reproduction and development, neurobiology and behavior, and evolution. The Mollusca is intended to serve a range of disciplines—zoology, biochemistry, physiology, and paleontology. It will prove useful to researchers and to all others with interests in molluscs. The book contains four chapters and begins with a chapter on the behavior of gastropod mollusks. Subsequent chapters deal with learning in gastropod mollusks, the neuronal control of behavior in gastropods, and the development and plasticity of molluscan neurons.