Neurobiology and Behavior - 1st Edition

Neurobiology and Behavior

1st Edition

Editors: A. O. Dennis Willows
eBook ISBN: 9781483275505
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1985
Page Count: 434
Description

The Mollusca, Volume 8: Neurobiology and Behavior, Part 1, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in molluscan neurobiology and behavior. It is part of a multivolume treatise that covers the areas of structure and function, metabolic biochemistry, molecular biomechanics, environmental biochemistry, physiology, ecology, reproduction and development, neurobiology and behavior, and evolution. The Mollusca is intended to serve a range of disciplines—zoology, biochemistry, physiology, and paleontology. It will prove useful to researchers and to all others with interests in molluscs. The book contains four chapters and begins with a chapter on the behavior of gastropod mollusks. Subsequent chapters deal with learning in gastropod mollusks, the neuronal control of behavior in gastropods, and the development and plasticity of molluscan neurons.

Table of Contents


Contributors

General Preface

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

I. Behavior of Gastropod Molluscs

I. Introduction

II. The Senses: Chemoreception and Vision

III. Feeding

IV. Locomotion

V. Defensive Behavior

VI. Reproductive Behavior

VII. Behavioral Hierarchies

VIII. Perspective

References

2. Learning in Gastropod Molluscs

I. Introduction

II. Habituation, Dishabituation, and Sensitization in Aplysia californica

III. Associative Learning in Aplysia

IV. Associative Learning in Hermissenda crassicomis

V. Associative Learning in the Land Slug Umax maximus

VI. Associative Learning in Pleurobranchaea californica

VII. Conclusions and Outlook

References

3. Neural Control of Behavior in Gastropods

I. Introduction

II. Simple Behaviors

III. Neural Generation of Locomotor Patterns

IV. Neural Generation of Feeding Patterns

V. Neural Control of Autonomic Function

VI. Interaction and Modulation of Behavior

VII. Summary and Perspectives

References

4. Development and Plasticity of the Molluscan Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Development

III. Plasticity

IV. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Index

