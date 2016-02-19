Neurobiology and Behavior
The Mollusca, Volume 8: Neurobiology and Behavior, Part 1, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in molluscan neurobiology and behavior. It is part of a multivolume treatise that covers the areas of structure and function, metabolic biochemistry, molecular biomechanics, environmental biochemistry, physiology, ecology, reproduction and development, neurobiology and behavior, and evolution. The Mollusca is intended to serve a range of disciplines—zoology, biochemistry, physiology, and paleontology. It will prove useful to researchers and to all others with interests in molluscs. The book contains four chapters and begins with a chapter on the behavior of gastropod mollusks. Subsequent chapters deal with learning in gastropod mollusks, the neuronal control of behavior in gastropods, and the development and plasticity of molluscan neurons.
I. Behavior of Gastropod Molluscs
I. Introduction
II. The Senses: Chemoreception and Vision
III. Feeding
IV. Locomotion
V. Defensive Behavior
VI. Reproductive Behavior
VII. Behavioral Hierarchies
VIII. Perspective
2. Learning in Gastropod Molluscs
I. Introduction
II. Habituation, Dishabituation, and Sensitization in Aplysia californica
III. Associative Learning in Aplysia
IV. Associative Learning in Hermissenda crassicomis
V. Associative Learning in the Land Slug Umax maximus
VI. Associative Learning in Pleurobranchaea californica
VII. Conclusions and Outlook
3. Neural Control of Behavior in Gastropods
I. Introduction
II. Simple Behaviors
III. Neural Generation of Locomotor Patterns
IV. Neural Generation of Feeding Patterns
V. Neural Control of Autonomic Function
VI. Interaction and Modulation of Behavior
VII. Summary and Perspectives
4. Development and Plasticity of the Molluscan Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Development
III. Plasticity
IV. Conclusions and Perspectives
