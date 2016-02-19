Neurobehavioral Methods and Effects in Occupational and Environmental Health
Neurobehavioral Methods and Effects in Occupational and Environmental Health documents the proceedings of the Fourth International Symposium in Environmental Research held in Tokyo in 1991. This book focuses on the development and application of neuropsychobehavioral methods in occupational and environmental health and advances in the knowledge of the effects on the nervous system and human behavior of occupational and environmental factors. This compilation provides forceful evidence of different manifestations of neurotoxicity and their etiologies. Neurotoxicity is a major adverse effect of chemical exposure and is particularly serious in developing countries. This publication is a good reference for students and practitioners of disciplines such as behavioral science, psychosomatic and occupational medicine, nutrition and food science, public health, and hygiene and preventive medicine.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Part I Keynote Articles
An International Perspective in Neurobehavioral Toxicology
Assessing the Neurotoxic Potential of Chemicals—A Multidisciplinary Approach
Euronest: A Concerted Action of the European Community for the Study of Organic Solvents Neurotoxicity
Epidemiological and Clinical Features of Minamata Disease
Workplace Strategies for the Control of Work-Related Risks
Review: Occupational Health Issues in Developing Countries
Part II The Hänninen Lecture
Neurobehavioral Toxicology in the 21 st Century: A Future or a Failure?
Part III Neurobehavioral Test Batteries
Comparison of Performance from Three Continents on the WHO-Recommended Neurobehavioral Core Test Battery
Individual-Administered Human Behavioral Test Batteries to Identify Neurotoxic Chemicals
Covariates of Computerized Neurobehavioral Test Performance in Epidemiologic Investigations
Prevalence of Abnormal Neurobehavioral Scores in Populations Exposed to Different Industrial Chemicals
Psychological Effects of Low Exposure to Mercury Vapor: Application of a Computer-Administered Neurobehavioral Evaluation System
Subjective Symptoms and Neurobehavioral Performances of Ex-Mercury Miners at an Average of 18 Years after the Cessation of Chronic Exposure to Mercury Vapor
Neurobehavioral Effects in Occupational Chemical Exposure
Neuropsychological Assessment of Organic Solvent Effects in South Africa: Test Selection, Adaptation, Scoring, and Validation Issues
A Cross-Sectional Survey of Neurobehavioral Effects of Chronic Solvent Exposure on Workers in a Paint Manufacturing Plant
Neurobehavioral Effects of Chronic Occupational Exposure to Organic Solvents among Japanese Industrial Painters
Human Experimental MIBK Exposure: Effects on Heart Rate, Performance, and Symptoms
Carbon Disulfide and the Central Nervous System: A15-Year Neurobehavioral Surveillance of an Exposed Population
Adaptation of the WHO NCTB for Use in Poland for Detection of Effects of Exposure to Neurotoxic Agents
Neuropsychological Effects of Chronic Exposure to Environmental Dioxins and Furans
Part IV Neurophysiology
The Use of Visual and Chemosensory Evoked Potentials in Environmental and Occupational Health
Determination of Evoked Potentials in Occupational and Environmental Medicine: A Review
Nd and P300 in Healthy Volunteers
International Comparison of Odor Threshold Values of Several Odorants in Japan and in The Netherlands
A Reproducible Trigger for the Measurement of Trigeminal Latencies Elicited by a Glabellar Tap
Assessment of Sympathetic Nerve Activity Controlling Blood Pressure in the Elderly Using Head-Up Tilt
Vibrotactile Threshold Testing in Occupational Health: A Review of Current Issues and Limitations
Assessment of the Effects of Occupational and Environmental Factors on All Faster and Slower Large Myelinated Nerve Fibers: A Study of the Distribution of Nerve Conduction Velocities
Assessment of Central, Peripheral, and Autonomic Nervous System Functions in Lead Workers: Neuroelectrophysiological Studies
Effects of Lead Exposure on Neurophysiological Parameters
Relations between Lead Exposure and Peripheral Neuromuscular Functions of Lead-Exposed Workers—Results of Tapping Test
Radial and Median Nerve Conduction Velocities in Workers Exposed to Lead, Copper, and Zinc: A Follow-Up Study for 2 Years
Are Faster or Slower Large Myelinated Nerve Fibers More Sensitive to Chronic Lead Exposure? A Study of the Distribution of Conduction Velocities
Measurement of Vibratory Perception Threshold (VPT) in Workers Exposed to Organic Solvents
Nervous System Effects of Occupational Exposure to Styrene: A Clinical and Neurophysiological Study
Assessment of the Distribution of Nerve Conduction Velocities in Alcoholics
Assessment of Central, Peripheral, and Autonomic Nervous System Functions in Vibrating Tool Operators: Neuroelectrophysiological Studies
Effect of Some Factors on Sleep Polygraphic Parameters and Subjective Evaluations of Sleep
Relationship between Subjective Sleep Rating and Objective Sleep Parameters: A Case Study
Evaluation of the Critical Value of Driving Fatigue Based on the Fuzzy Sets Theory
Part 5 Neuroimaging
Brain Imaging Techniques Applied to Chronically Solvent-Exposed Workers: Current Results and Clinical Evaluation
Three-Dimensional Brain Metabolic Imaging in Patients with Toxic Encephalopathy
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Neurobehavioral Testing, and Toxic Encephalopathy: Two Cases
Proton Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Phosphorus-31 NMR Studies on the Rat Brain Intoxicated with Methyl Mercury
Part 6 Biochemical Markers
Neurochemical Approaches to Developing Biochemical Markers of Neurotoxicity: Review of Current Status and Evaluation of Future Prospects
Nerve-Specific Marker Proteins as Indicators of Organic Solvent Neurotoxicity
Part VII Neurotoxic and Neurological Diseases
Neurologic Diseases Associated with Use of Plant Components with Toxic Potential
Significance of Subclinical Entrapment of Nerves in Lead Neuropathy
Neurobehavioral Effects of Intrauterine Mercury Exposure: Potential Sources of Bias
Profile of Subjective Complaints and Activities of Daily Living among Current Patients with Minamata Disease after 3 Decades
Dose-Dependent Increase in Subjective Symptoms among Toluene-Exposed Workers
n-Hexane Polyneuropathy in Japan: A Review of n-Hexane Poisoning and Its Preventive Measures
Neurotoxic Syndromes and Occupational Exposure to Solvents
Neurobehavioral Effects of Solvents: The Role of Alcohol
A Prospective Cohort Study of the Chronic Effects of Solvent Exposure
Occupational Diseases Developed as a Result of Severely Injured Nervous System: Acute and Chronic Neurotic Effects
Part VIII Psychosocial Factors
Occupation and the Prevalence of Major Depression, Alcohol, and Drug Abuse in the United States
Work Stress in Japanese Computer Engineers: Effects of Computer Work or Bioeducational Factors?
Relations of Work Stress to Alcohol Use and Drinking Problems in Male and Female Employees of a Computer Factory in Japan
Depressive States in Workers Using Computers
Relationships between Health Status and Working Conditions and Personalities among VDT Workers
Occupational Influences Relative to the Burnout Phenomenon among Japanese Nursery School Teachers
Multidimensional Assessment of Mental State in Occupational Health Care-Combined Application of Three Questionnaires: Tokyo University Egogram (TEG), Time Structuring Scale (TSS), and Profile of Mood States (POMS)
Part IX Prevention Strategies
Strategies for the Prevention of Environmental Neurotoxic Illness
The Use of Behavioral and Psychophysiological Methods in the Monitoring of Health at the Worksite
Research Program for Neurotoxic Disorders and Other Adverse Health Outcomes at Hazardous Chemical Sites in the United States of America
Database Programs as a Literature Research Tool for the 1990s Scientist: Surveillance of Neurotoxicology Data
Part X Developing Countries
Factors Influencing the Assessment and Control of Occupational Hazards in Developing Countries
A Study on the Neurobehavioral Effects of Occupational Exposure to Organic Solvents in Korean Workers
Evaluation of Brain Function in Acute Carbon Monoxide Poisoning with Multimodality Evoked Potentials
Acute and Chronic Neurological Symptoms among Paint Workers Exposed to Mixtures of Organic Solvents
Review of Air Pollution and Its Health Impact in Indonesia
Studies on Neurolathyrism
Evaluation and Control of Mercury Vapor Exposure in the Cell House of Chlor Alkali Plants
A Clinical, Biochemical, Neurobehavioral, and Sociopsychological Study of 190 Patients Admitted to Hospital as a Result of Acute Organophosphorus Poisoning
Neurobehavioral Changes among Workers in Some Chemical Industries in Egypt
Occupational Exposure to Neurotoxicants: Preliminary Survey in Five Industries of the Camacari Petrochemical Complex, Brazil
Part XI Animal Studies
Comparison of the Neurotoxicity of Several Chemicals Estimated by the Peripheral Nerve Conduction Velocity in Rats
Effects of Methylmercury on Protein Kinase A and Protein Kinase C in the Mouse Brain
Effects of Methyl Mercury in Postnatal Developing Rats
Review: Behavioral Approaches to Toluene Intoxication
Effects of Toluene Administration on Delayed Matching-to-Sample Performance in the Pigeon
Acute Neurobehavioral Effects of Co-inhalation of Toluene and n-Hexane on Schedule-Controlled Behavior in Rats
Neurotoxic Effects of 2,5-Hexanedione on Rapidly Growing Unmyelinated Peripheral Nerve Axons of a Rat Fetus: Dose-Effect Relationship
Effect of Carbon Tetrachloride on Allylnitrile-Induced Head Twitching
Axonal Sprouting of Motor Nerve in Acrylamide-Intoxicated Rats with Progressive Weakness
Comparative Study of Modification and Degradation of Neurofilament Proteins in Rats Subchronically Treated with Allyl Chloride, Acrylamide, or 2,5-Hexanedione
Effect of Ethanol on the Development and Maturation of Synapses in the Rat Hippocampus: A Quantitative Electron-Microscopic Study
The Effects of Ethanol Exposure on Radial Arm Maze Learning and Behavior of Offspring Rats
Change in Hen Sciatic Nerve Calcium after a Single Oral Dose of Tri-o-tolyl Phosphate
Polyneuropathy Due to Ethylene Oxide, Propylene Oxide, and Butylene Oxide
Effects of Neurotoxins on Brain Creatine Kinase Activity
Effects of Ozone and Nitrogen Dioxide on Drinking and Eating Behaviors in Mice
Part XII Workshop Reports
WHO NCTB and Other Neurobehavioral Test Batteries
Computerized Test Batteries
Evoked Potentials
Neuroimaging Methods
Biochemical Methods in Neurobehavioral Toxicology
Neurotoxic Diseases
Neurological Diseases
Psychosocial Factors
Prevention Strategies for Neurotoxicology
Developing Countries
Pesticides
Part XIII Synthesis
Symposium Synthesis: Application of Neurobehavioral Methods in Environmental and Occupational Health
Index
- No. of pages:
- 1052
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 7th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276250