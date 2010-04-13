Neuroanatomy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702030864, 9780702044892

Neuroanatomy

4th Edition

An Illustrated Colour Text

Authors: Alan Crossman David Neary
Table of Contents

Introduction and overview. Cells of the nervous system. Peripheral nervous system. Autonomic nervous system. Coverings of the central nervous system. Ventricular system and cerebrospinal fluid. Blood supply of the central nervous system. Spinal cord. Brain stem. Cranial nerves and cranial nerve nuclei. Cerebellum. Thalamus. Cerebral hemisphere and cerebral cortex. Corpus striatum. Visual system. Hypothalamus, limbic system and olfactory system. Problem solving.

Key Features

  • 'Key point' boxes for reinforcement and quick revision
  • Glossary of important terms
  • 'Clinical detail' boxes closely integrated with relevant neuroanatomy

    • Details

    No. of pages:
    200
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Churchill Livingstone 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Churchill Livingstone
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702044892

    About the Authors

    Alan Crossman Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK

    David Neary Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Honorary Professor of Neuroscience, Manchester, UK

