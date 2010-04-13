Neuroanatomy

Introduction and overview. Cells of the nervous system. Peripheral nervous system. Autonomic nervous system. Coverings of the central nervous system. Ventricular system and cerebrospinal fluid. Blood supply of the central nervous system. Spinal cord. Brain stem. Cranial nerves and cranial nerve nuclei. Cerebellum. Thalamus. Cerebral hemisphere and cerebral cortex. Corpus striatum. Visual system. Hypothalamus, limbic system and olfactory system. Problem solving.