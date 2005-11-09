Neuroanatomy of the Oculomotor System, Volume 151
1st Edition
Editors: Jean Büttner-Ennever
eBook ISBN: 9780080461250
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516961
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th November 2005
Page Count: 584
Table of Contents
List of contributors Preface
- Present concepts of oculomotor organization U. Büttner and J.A. Büttner-Ennever (Munich, Germany)
- Biological Organization of the extraocular muscles R.F. Spencer and J.D. Porter (Richmond, VA and Cleveland, OH, USA)
- Sensory control of extraocular muscles J.A. Büttner-Ennever, K.Z. Konakci and R. Blumer (Munich, Germany and Vienna, Austria)
- The extraocular motor nuclei: organization and functional neuroanatomy J.A. Büttner-Ennever (Munich, Germany)
- The reticular formation A.K.E. Horn (Munich, Germany)
- The anatomy of the vestibular nuclei S.H. Highstein and G.R. Holstein (St. Louis, MO and New York, NY, USA)
- Nucleus Prepositus R.A. McCrea and A.K.E. Horn (Chicago, IL, USA and Munich, Germany)
- Oculomotor Cerebellum J. Voogd and N.H. Barmack (Rotterdam, The Netherlands and Beaverton, OR, USA)
- Inferior olive and oculomotor system N.H. Barmack (Beaverton, OH, USA)
- The oculomotor role of the pontine nuclei and the nucleus reticularis tegmenti pontis P. Thier and M. Möck (Tubingen, Germany)
- The mammalian superior colliculus: laminar structure and connections P.J. May (Jackson, MS, USA)
- The Pretectum: connections and oculomotor-related roles P.D.R. Gamlin (Birmingham, AL, USA)
- The accessory optic system: basic organization with an update on connectivity, neurochemistry and function R.A. Giolli, R.H.I. Blanks and F. Lui (Irvine, CA and Boca Raton, FL, USA and Modena, Italy)
- Oculomotor-related pathways of the basal ganglia J.K. Harting and B.V. Updyke (Madison, WI, USA)
- Cortico-cortical networks and cortico-subcortical loops for the higher control of eye movements J.C. Lynch and J.-R. Tian (Jackson, MS, USA and Los Angeles, CA, USA)
- MRI and fMRI analysis of oculomotor function R.M. Müri (Bern, Switzerland)
- Long descending motor tract axons and their control of neck and axial muscles Y. Shinoda, Y. Sugiuchi, Y. Izawa and Y. Hata (Tokyo, Japan) Subject index
Description
This volume in the Progress in Brain Research series features reviews on the functional neuroanatomy and connectivity of the brain areas involved in controlling eye movements. Oculomotor control of the eyes is now the subject of many research projects and advances in this field are relevant to understanding motor control in general.
Readership
Neuroscientists working on motor, oculomotor, vestibular sensorimotor and visual systems; neurologists; neuroopthalmologists.
