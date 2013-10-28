Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Human Brain
1st Edition
Many studies of the neural bases of language processes are now conducted with functional and structural neuroimaging. Research is often compromised because of difficulties in identifying the core structures in the face of the complex morphology of these regions of the brain. Although there are many books on the cognitive aspects of language and also on neurolinguistics and aphasiology, Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Human Brain is the first anatomical atlas that focuses on the core regions of the cerebral cortex involved in language processing. This atlas is a richly illustrated guide for scientists interested in the gross morphology of the sulci and gyri of the core language regions, in the cytoarchitecture of the relevant cortical areas, and in the connectivity of these areas.
Data from diffusion MRI and resting-state connectivity are integrated iwth critical experimental anatomical data about homologous areas in the macaque monkey to provide the latest information on the connectivity of the language-relevant cortical areas of the brain. Although the anatomical connectivity data from studies on the macaque monkey provide the most detailed information, they are often neglected because of difficulties in interpreting the terminology used and in making the monkey-to-human comparison. This atlas helps investigators interpret this important source of information. Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Human Brain will assist investigators of the neural bases of language in increasing the anatomical sophistication of their research adn in evaluating studies of language and the brain.
- Abundantly illustrated with photographs, 3-D MRI reconstructions, and sections to represent the morphology of the sulci and gyri in the frontal, temporal, and parietal regions involved in language processing
- Photomicrographs showing the cytoarchitecture of cortical areas involved in language processing
- Series of coronal, sagittal, and horizontal sections identifying the sulci and gyri to assist language investigators using structural and functional neuroimaging techniques
- All images accompanied by brief commentaries to help users navigate the complexities of the anatomy
- Integration of data from diffusion MRI and resting-state connectivity with critical experimental anatomical data on the connectivity of homologous areas in the macaque monkey
Neuroscientists and cognitive psychologists studying neural basis of language, neurologists, neurolinguists, aphasiologists
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgments
Historical Background
Broca’s Region and Wernicke’s Region: Historical Considerations
The Posterior Parietal Cortex and Language
Electrical Stimulation in Awake Patients Undergoing Neurosurgical Operations
Conclusion
Morphological Features of the Core Language Regions: The Sulci and Gyri
Inferior Frontal Gyrus
Ventral Precentral Region
Dorsomedial Motor Region: Paracentral Lobule and the Supplementary Motor Region
Lateral Parietal Region
Lateral Temporal Region
Inferomedial Temporal Region
The Insula
Abbreviations
MRI Sections
Cytoarchitecture
The Inferior Frontal Gyrus: Areas 44, 45 and 47/I2
Area 44 (Area FCBm)
Area 45 (Area FDГ)
Area 47/I2
The Precentral Gyrus: Motor Areas 4, 6VC, 6VR
Area 4 (FAγ)
Area 6VC (Area FA) and Area 6VR (Area FB)
Supplementary Motor Region (Medial Area 6)
The Postcentral Gyrus: Somatosensory Areas 3, 1 and 2
Inferior Parietal Lobule (Supramarginal and Angular Gyri): Areas PF, PFG and PG
Area PF (anterior part of area PF of Economo and Koskinas, anterior area 40 of Brodmann)
Area PFG (posterior part of area PF of Economo and Koskinas, posterior area 40 of Brodmann)
Area PG (Area 39)
Superior Parietal Lobule: Area PEm
The Superolateral Temporal Lobe (Superior and Middle Temporal Gyri): Areas TS3, Tpt, and 2I
Area TS3 (anterior part of area 22 of Brodmann, TA of Economo and Koskinas)
Area Tpt
Area 2I
The Fusiform Gyrus: Area TF
The Insula: Dysgranular and Granular Areas
Connectivity of the Core Language Areas
The Arcuate Fasciculus: The Classic Language Pathway
The Temporo-Frontal Extreme Capsule Fasciculus: An Unsuspected Temporo-Frontal Fasciculus For Language Processing
Concluding Comments
Area 45A: The Great Prefrontal Integrator
Area44: The Intermediary Between Cognitive Retrieval and Articulation
Reference
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 28th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059313
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124055148
Michael Petrides
Dr. Petrides is a Professor at the Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Canada and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. His research focuses on the neural bases of cognitive processes and involves the analysis of the functions of the frontal, temporal, and parietal neocortex and related subcortical neural structures. His research is also focussed on examination of the sulcal and gyral morphology of the human cerebral cortex and comparative architectonic studies. He has authored numerous journal articles (h-index = 88; i10-index 189) and is the author of The Human Cerebral Cortex (2011), Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Brain (2013) as well as co-author of 3 other atlases.
Montreal Neurological Institute and McGill University, Montreal, Canada
"...an excellent resource for understanding neuroanatomical characteristics of the human brain as it relates to nonhuman primate neuroanatomy."
"This atlas of the anatomical regions of the cerebral cortex involved in language processing uses numerous photographs and MRI reconstructions to foster a better understanding of the cytoarchitecture and morphology of these cortical areas…The photographs and 3-D reconstructions are excellent in this resource that should be in the libraries of researchers and clinicians interested in language processing." Rating: 4 Stars--Doody.com, February 7, 2014