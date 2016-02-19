Neuroanatomical Research Techniques
1st Edition
Description
Neuroanatomical Research Techniques discusses developments in major neuroanatomical research techniques. The book is organized into four parts. Part I deals generally with the preparation and study of brain tissue. It includes a chapter on the microscope, discussing optical magnification, limitations of microscopy, and optical contrasting methods. Other chapters summarize basic techniques for tissue preparation and sectioning; present guidelines for a number of standard, but essential, staining procedures; and present sophisticated and contemporary computer techniques that are proving to be invaluable as neuroanatomy evolves from a qualitative to a quantitative discipline. Part II deals with techniques often used for the study of normal tissue. These include the Golgi method, fluorescence histochemistry, techniques for staining single neurons, and the use of the electron microscope. Part III presents techniques for studying intrinsic connections of the nervous system. These include techniques for silver impregnation of degenerating fibers; autoradiographic technique for studying axonal projections; and somatopetal movement of horseradish peroxidase as a tool for studying connections and neuron morphology. Part IV discusses the interpretation of results from neuroanatomical research techniques and presents examples of the applications of neuroanatomical methods to major problems in physiological psychology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Preparation and Study of Brain Tissues
Chapter 1 Microscopy and Photomicrography: an Introduction
I. The Use of the Microscope
II. Photographic Techniques
Chapter 2 Tissue Preparation and Basic Staining Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Tissue Fixation
III. Preparation of Tissues for Sectioning
IV. Mounting of Sections
V. Staining Procedures
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Computer-Assisted Recording of Neuroanatomical Data
I. Introduction
II. Suitability of Computers to Recording Neuroanatomical Data
III. Methodology
IV. Appearance of the Data, Analysis, and Interpretation
V. Technical Problems, Methodological Limitations, and Interpretive Difficulties
VI. Summary and Comments
References
Techniques for the Study of Normal Tissue
Chapter 4 The Methods of Golgi
I. Introduction
II. Why Use the Golgi Methods?
III. Where is the Golgi Useful?
IV. How to Use the Golgi Methods
V. What are the Artifacts and Pitfalls?
VI. Rationale of the Golgi Methods
VII. Interpretation of the Data
References
Chapter 5 Fluorescence Histochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Fluorescence Histochemical Methods for Demonstrating Biogenic Amines in Neurons
III. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Single-Cell Staining Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Microelectrode Injection
III. Axonal Iontophoresis: Procedure
IV. Tissue Processing for Light Microscopy
V. Ultrastructural Use of Intracellular Dyes
VI. Possible Limitations of Intracellular Staining
VII. Prospectus
VIII. Addendum
References
Chapter 7 Electron Microscopy and the Study of the Ultrastructure of the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Specimen Preparation
III. Additional Selective Methods for Electron Microscopy
IV. Ultrastructure: The Interpretation of the Electron Microscopic Image
References
Study of Connections in the Nervous System
A. Techniques Based on Orthograde Processes
Chapter 8 The Study of Degenerating Nerve Fibers Using Silver-Impregnation Methods
Chapter 9 The Use of Axonal Transport for Autoradiographic Tracing of Pathways in the Central Nervous System
Chapter 10 The Use of Somatofugal Transport of Horseradish Peroxidase for Tract Tracing and Cell Labeling
Chapter 11 Neurochemical Effects of Lesions
B. Techniques Based on Retrograde Processes
Chapter 12 Analysis of Retrograde Degeneration in Cell Soma following Axon Transection
Chapter 13 A Review of the Retrograde Transport Technique
C. Electrophysiological Techniques
Chapter 14 Electrophysiological Mapping Techniques
Perspective
Chapter 15 Histological Techniques in Neuropsychology: The Past and Some Trends for the Future
I. Introduction
II. Some Examples of Experiments with Simultaneous Anatomical and Behavioral Manipulations
III. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266404