Neuro-Psychopharmacology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 11th Congress of the Collegium Internationale Neuro-Psychopharmacologicum, Vienna, July 9-14, 1978
Description
Neuro-psychopharmacology covers the proceedings of the 11th Congress of the Collegium Internationale Neuro-psychopharmacologicum, held in Vienna on July 9-14, 1978. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches in neuropsychopharmacology. The selection first offers information on the long-lasting effects of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) on monoaminergic mechanisms and enhanced monoamine behavioral responses following repeated electroconvulsive shock to rats and their relevance to ECT. The book also underscores the ECT effects on mineral metabolism and neuroendocrine function. The publication reviews the genetic components in the mechanism of action of lithium; genetics and lithium ion metabolism in affective disorders; and pharmacogenetics and the pharmacologic challenge strategy in clinical research. The text also examines the influence of peptides in affective disorders and HLA antigens in affective disorders and cycloid psychoses. Discussions also focus on the biological and clinical basis of the therapeutic effects of benzodiazepines; effects of benzodiazepines on the electrical activity of the central nervous system; and diazepam metabolism in healthy subjects and patients with heart failure, renal failure, and hepatic cirrhosis. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in neuropsychopharmacology.
Table of Contents
List of CINP Committees
Acknowledgements
Presidential Addres
ECT in Depression: Biochemical Effects and Mode of Action
Summary
Long Lasting Effects of ECT on Monoaminergic Mechanisms
Enhanced Monoamine Behavioural Responses Following Repeated Electro convulsive Shock to Rats and their Relevance to ECT
Convulsive Therapy in Depression: A Neurohumoral and Neuroendocrine Theory
Genetic Aspects of Psychopharmacology
The HLA System and the Gelinical Responseto Treatment with Haloperidol
Genetic Components in the Mechanism of Action of Lithium: HLA-Antigens and the Response to Prophylactic Lithium
Genetics and Lithium Ion Metabolism in Affective Disorders
Pharmacogenetics and the Pharmacologic Challenge Strategy in Clinical Research: Studies of D-Amphetamine and Arecoline
Functional Activitiy of Brain Monoamine Oxidase
Biochemical Genetics and Platelet MAO
Biological Research in Depression and Mania
Serotonin in Depressive Illness - Studies of CSF 5-HIAA
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders: A Serotonergic Hypothesis
The Case for Involvement of Dopamine in Depression and Mania
Peptides in Affective Disorders: A Review
Biogenic Amine Metabolites in Cerebro-spinal Fluid of Patients with Affective Disorders
Adenylate Cyclase and the Mechanism of Lithium Action
An Appraisal of Clinical Studies on the Dopaminergic Hypothesis of Depression
HLA Antigens in Affective Disorders
HLA Antigens in Affective Disorders and Cycloid Psychoses
HLA-Antigens in Manic-Melancholic Disorders
The HLA System as a Possible Marker for Psychiatric Disorders
Diurnal Rhythms in Manic-Depressive Disorders
48-Hour-Cycles of Depression and their Biological Concomitants with and without 'Zeitgebers'. A Case Report
Chronobiological Aspects of Manic-Melancholic Disorders
A New Classification of the Affective Disorders
Endocrinological and Biochemical Peripheral Markers as an Index of Central Neurochemical Modifications
General Survey of the Possible Correlations Between Psychiatric Disorders and Biological Modifications
Blood Platelets as a Model for Brain Neurones: Relevance to Psychiatric Disorders and Mental Abnormalities
Measurement of Neuro-Transmitter Metabolites in Blood, Urine and CSF in Psychiatric Patients
Endocrinological and Peptide Modifications in Psychiatric Illness
Concluding Remarks
Diagnostic and Pharmacotherapeutic Aspects of Child Psychiatry
Neuropsychopharmacology of Hyperkinetic Children
Neuropsychopharmacology of Childhood Psychoses
Neurophysiology and Child Psychiatry
Part VI: The Relevance of Quantitative EEG and Sleep Investigations
EEG Effects of Clozapine: Assocation or Dissocation of EEG and Behavior?
Acute Efficacy of 20 Psychotropic Drugs on Human EEG Power Spectrum Variables Shown by Multivariate and Univariate Statistics
Strategy of Statistical Spectral Analysis in Drug Studies. A Methodological Synopsis
Drawing Inferences about the Therapeutic Efficacy of Drugs in Patients from their CNS Effect in Normals: Comparative Quantitative Pharmaco-EEG and Clinical Investigations
Chronospectrogram Analysis in the Assessment of Spontaneous and Druginduced Changes in Vigilance
Quantitative EEG in Relation to Plasma Concentration During Treatment with Antiepileptic Drugs
Naltrexone in Normal Men
The Biological and Clinical Basis of theTherapeutic Effects of Benzodiazepines
Introduction
ACTH as a Mediator in Anxiety
Effects of Benzodiazepines on the Electrical Activity of the Central Nervous System: Correlation with Synaptic Pharmacology
Diazepam Metabolism in Healthy Subjects and Patients with Heart Failure, Renal Failure and Hepatic Cirrhosis
The Differentiation Between Neurotic Depression and Anxiety and Drug Treatment
The Phenomenological, Pharmacological and Psychophysiological Characteristics of Neurotic Outpatients to whom no Diagnosis has been Applied
Biological and Psychopharmacological Predictors of Drug Response
Prediction of Response to Anti-Anxiety Agents
Provocative Pharmacological Agents for Psychiatric Diagnosis: Methylphenidate, Sodium Amobarbital and Physostigmine
Neuropeptides and Psychiatry
Summary of Symposium on 'Endorphins'
Possible Function of β Endorphin
Beta-Endorphin Modulates Cholinergic and GABA-ergic Neurotransmission
Studies on a Possible Pathological Significance of Endorphins in Psychiatric Disorders
Beta-Endorphins and Naloxone in Psychiatrie Patients: Clinical and Biological Effects
The Interaction of Naloxone with Striatal Dopaminergic Mechanisms
Biological Monitoring of Psychotropic Drugs Treatment
Chairman's Introductory Remarks
Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Haloperidol in Man
Monitoring of Phenothiazine Plasma Levelsin Psychiatrie Patients
Plasma Level Monitoring of Tricyclic Antidepressants: Usefulness and Limitations
Biological Monitoring of Psychotropic Drug Treatment: Usefulness and Limitations
Quantitative EEG, Drug Levels and Clinical Effects
Concluding Remarks
Circadian Rhythms and Psychotropic Drugs
Introduction
The Influence of Dopaminergic Mechanism on 24-Hour Temperature and Activity Rhythms in Rodents
The Influnce of the 24-Hour Rhythm in Brain 5HT on Response to Tryptophan and NN-Diemethyltryptamine
Chronobiology, A New Perspective for Biology and Medicine
Circadian Susceptibility Rhythm to Neuroleptics
Behavioral Effects of Indoleamine and Catecholamine Precursors
Transmitter Precursor Loading - Uses and Limitations
Behavioral Responses to L-Tryptophan and L-Dopa in Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor Treated Rats
Symposium on Behavioral Effects of Indoleamine and Gatecholamine Precusors: Summary
Addiction: Drugs of Abuse
Opiate Addiction - New Perspectives in Research
Pharmacological Basis of Clinical Abuse of Sedative Drugs
Reinforcement Mechanisms of Stimulant Drugs
Present Use of Hallucinogens
The Summaries of the Symposia: A Synthesis
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159775